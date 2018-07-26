You are here:
Pakistan General Elections 2018: Twitter reacts to Imran Khan's win; '...my sons’ father is Pakistan’s next PM', tweets Jemima

World FP Staff Jul 26, 2018 15:22:27 IST

As Imran Khan's Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaaf party is inching closer to the majority mark in the Pakistan general elections 2018, reactions have started coming in from national and international quarters. While many Pakistani cricketers and celebrities are already congratulating Khan for being elected as the next prime minister of Pakistan, the international media is divided over his image and agenda.

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez tweeted his excitement on the making of a "naya Pakistan" while congratulating Khan.

Pakistani singer Haroon too supported Khan and congratulated his country for voting to 'end corruption' and status quo.

Imran Khan's first wife Jemima Khan also tweeted to congratulate him for getting through 'humilations' and 'sacrifices' to see this day.

Whereas, Pakistan boxer and Olympic medalist Amir Khan wrote on Twitter, "Well done to the new PM of Pakistan Imran Khan. All the best."

However, not everyone in Pakistan is happy with Khan's rise and Opposition party leaders and eminent journalists have largely criticised the elections terming them as 'rigged' and 'unfair'.

Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif rejected the initial election outcome citing 'massive irregularities' and called it 'unreasonable and unacceptable'.

Pakistani lawyer Yasser Latif Hamdani also condemned Khan's appointment and questioned if his 'democratic' tenure will indeed last.

Another Pakistani lawyer and writer, Ayesha Ijaz Khan tweeted that the election of Khan as the prime minister would mean that the role of women will become 'insignificant' in Pakistan given Khan's misogynist record.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party's Bushra Gohar called it Pakistani military's victory as Khan is alleged to have the army's backing.

People also questioned the delay in announcement of final election results with results not being out even till Thursday evening. PPP's Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari mocked the Election Commission of Pakistan for the delay in announcement of results.


Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 15:22 PM

