You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Pakistan general election: Former president Asif Ali Zardari to contest for National Assembly seat from Nawabshah

World PTI May 27, 2018 17:10:35 IST

Karachi: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said he will contest for a National Assembly seat from his native town Nawabshah in the upcoming general elections, making his return to the electoral and parliamentary politics after a gap of 24 years.

File image of former Pakistan's president Asif Ali Zardari. Reuters

File image of former Pakistan's president Asif Ali Zardari. Reuters

The 62-year-old leader made the announcement during an Iftar party hosted by Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the chief minister's house last evening.

He has been elected as Member of National Assembly from Karachi's area of Lyari in 1990, and from Nawabshah in 1993.

Zardari said he could have chosen Lyari as his electoral constituency but later decided in favour of the constituency from his native town.

He also predicted that no party will hold the majority in the next Assembly.

Zardari served as the 11th President of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013.

He rose to prominence after his marriage to Benazir Bhutto in 1987.

After Bhutto's assassination in December 2007, Zardari led PPP to victory in the 2008 general elections.


Updated Date: May 27, 2018 17:10 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores