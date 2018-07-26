You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Pakistan General Election 2018: Politicians, journalists, analysts raise concern about allegations of rigging

World FP Staff Jul 26, 2018 07:58:09 IST

Even as the counting for Pakistan election 2018 is underway, allegations of rigging and manipulation of the election process have surfaced.

The short pace of counting and the fact that the results were actually expected by Wednesday morning have further raised suspicions.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore outrightly rejected the results, alleging "blatant" rigging of the election, even though the vote count was underway, according to Press Trust of India.

Sharif warned his party would launch protests against the alleged rigging. He did not say who he believes could have rigged the polls, but allegations of manipulating the elections have been made against the country's powerful military.

"Some five other parties including PPP have raised the rigging issue in polls. After consulting them, I will announce the future course of action. Pakistan has suffered today," he told journalists at the press conference in Lahore.

"We will fight this injustice and use all options," he said, adding that there has been a "blatant violation" of the mandate.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also tweeted last night, saying he had not received official results from any constituency he was contesting, despite it being past midnight.

Bilawal's sister Aseefa B Zardari also called the election process a "facade".

PML-N senator Mushahid Hussain Syed too raised similar doubts on the election results. "This is the first time in Pakistan's history that five political parties have called a foul play in the polls and termed them massively rigged," he said. Some Pakistani journalists also tweeted about the delay in the start of polling.

However, political analyst Zahid Hussain said allegations of rigging were common in Pakistan after polls. "After every election, we usually hear this kind of complaint, so this is nothing new. So each time the party which loses the election always has this kind of complaint," Dawn quoted Hussain as saying.

Pak election logo

Arifa Noor, another analyst, told the newspaper that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was likely to set up an election tribunal to address such complaints. "They (the parties making allegations of rigging) will have to figure out how they are going to proceed with these allegations. Generally what tends to happen is that if something like this happens, the ECP sets up an election tribunal and most people who have complaints take their complaints to the tribunal," Noor said.

ECP, however, has already responded and has rejected the "blatant" rigging allegations. In an unusual press conference at 4 am local time, Chief Election Commissioner Muhammad Raza Khan congratulated the people of Pakistan for participating in the election process. He, however, acknowledged that the delay in announcement of election results has "caused some annoyance".

The CEC stressed the delay was on account of a new system - Results Transmission System - introduced by it.

"We were implementing it for the first time. Therefore, there was some delay," he said. Asked about the doubts and the allegations, he said: "We will prove ourselves that we did our job right."

With inputs from Press Trust of India


Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 07:58 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores