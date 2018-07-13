Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Pakistan General Election 2018: Four killed, 14 injured as bomb blast rips through political rally in North Waziristan

World Press Trust of India Jul 13, 2018 13:00:45 IST

Peshawar: At least four people were killed and 14 others, including a senior leader of an Islamist party, injured on Friday in a bomb blast on an election rally in northwest Pakistan, the third terror attack on a political rally ahead of the 25 July general elections.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

Former federal minister and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) central leader Akram Durrani received minor injuries in the blast in Bannu district bordering north Waziristan tribal district. The explosives were fitted to a motorbike which exploded close to the vehicle of Durrani, who is the candidate of Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal (MMA), a political alliance consisting of conservative, Islamist, religious, and far-right parties of Pakistan.

The blast took place around 40 metre away from the venue of a public meeting, Regional police officer Bannu Karim Khan said. The injured have been shifted to a local hospital where five are stated to be in critical condition. This was the third terrorist attack on an election rally in Pakistan ahead of the general elections.

On 10 July, senior secular leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) Haroon Bilour and 19 others were killed when a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up in an election rally in Pakistan's northwestern Peshawar city. Earlier this month, seven people including a candidate of the MMA were injured in an explosion during an election rally near Takhtikhel in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.


Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 13:00 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores