Pakistan former PM Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in jail in Toshakhana case

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in jail in the Toshakhana case.

The Pakistan Tareekh-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief was found guilty in the Toshakhana case on Saturday by a district and sessions court following which he was arrested from his residence in Lahore.

عمران خان زمان پارک سے گرفتار، جیل منتقلی کا عمل شروع۔۔!! pic.twitter.com/c7r004bTju — Khurram Iqbal (@khurram143) August 5, 2023

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the cricketer-turned-politician.

Rejecting Khan’s plea, Judge Humayun Dilawar said, “Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against PTI chairman.”

He added, “Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices.”

The former Pakistan PM has been charged under Section 174 of the Election Act.

According to the official X (Twitter) handle of PTI Punjab, Khan is being transferred to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

According to Geo News, the conviction could end Khan’s chances of participating in the upcoming national elections.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Islamabad High Court also turned down Khan’s request to transfer his case to another court.

PTI slams court order

Slamming the court’s order, PTI said that the decision pronounced by the Additional District and Sessions Judge is “very biased.”

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rejected the biased decision of Judge Humayun Dilawar,” it said on X (Twitter).

توشہ خانہ کیس میں ایڈیشنل ڈسٹرکٹ اینڈ سیشن جج کا نہایت متعصّبانہ فیصلہ پاکستان تحریک انصاف نے متعصب جج ہمایوں دلاور کا متعصبانہ فیصلہ مسترد کردیا فیصلے کو اعلیٰ عدالت کے روبرو چیلنج کرنے کا اعلان توشہ خانہ مقدمے کے ذریعے نظامِ عدل کی پیشانی پر ایک اور سیاہ دھبّہ لگایا گیا،… — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 5, 2023

“In this worst trial in history, an attempt was made to kill justice at the hands of a biased and morally corrupt judge,” it added.

What is the Toshakhana case?

In a probe, Pakistan’s anti-corruption body the National Accountability Bureau found that Khan during his tenure as PM retained some state gifts presented to him by various foreign dignitaries.

On 19 November 2022, the NAB had taken notice of the alleged non-disclosure of the actual value of gifts received by the former prime minister, his wife, and other cabinet members.

Sources privy to the matter said that there was a discrepancy between the actual value of the gifts received by the former prime minister and the sale