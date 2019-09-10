Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to discuss Kashmir issue at 42nd session of UNHRC today

Islamabad: Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday morning embarked on a three-day visit to Geneva where he will raise the Kashmir issue at the 42nd session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Addressing the second meeting of the Kashmir Cell in Islamabad on Sunday, Qureshi said that he will raise the "case of innocent Kashmiris" in front of the representatives of the world community there, Radio Pakistan reported.

The 42nd session of the Council will tackle a wide range of issues, examining 90 reports presented by 25 rights experts from across the world, including Myanmar, Jammu and Kashmir, Yemen, Ukraine, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Central African Republic and Georgia, Geo News reported.

Pakistan has time and again reiterated its diabolic rhetoric to the world community and urged their interference especially after New Delhi revoked the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir last month.

On its part, India has voiced that the issue, which has been internationalized by Islamabad after the abrogation of Article 370, is "strictly internal" to the country.