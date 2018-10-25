Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges UNHRC to probe allegations of human rights abuse in Kashmir

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday urged the UN Human Rights Council to constitute a commission of inquiry to investigate the alleged human rights abuses in Kashmir.

He made the remarks while addressing a ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the United Nations which was jointly organised by the Foreign Office and the UN country team at the Foreign Office.

During his speech, Qureshi outlined Pakistan's priorities with a particular focus on social and economic development, poverty alleviation, job creation and institutional reforms.

Acknowledging the role and contribution of the United Nations in these endeavours, the Foreign Minister expressed Pakistan's willingness to further build on this partnership.

Qureshi appreciated Pakistani troops and police personnel for their contribution to the UN peacekeeping and paid tribute to the 156 peacekeepers who died for the world peace.