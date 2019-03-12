Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says 'progress' made at ongoing Taliban-US talks in Qatar

Doha: Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said "progress has been made" at ongoing peace talks in Qatar between the Taliban and the US that have stretched over two weeks.

Qureshi spoke on Tuesday at a news conference with German foreign minister Heiko Maas in Islamabad.

Qureshi didn't elaborate, though he added: "Pakistan has encouraged all factions within Afghanistan to sit together and have a meaningful intra-Afghan dialogue."

The talks between US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban representatives have gone on days longer than initially expected in Doha, the Qatari capital.

The US had asked Pakistan to assist in its efforts to find a negotiated peace with the Taliban to end the longest war in American history. The Taliban refuse to negotiate with Kabul, which isn't taking part in the Qatar talks.

