Pakistan foreign minister Khwaja Asif disqualified as member of Parliament for holding UAE work permit

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif has been disqualified as a member of Parliament for holding an Iqama (work permit) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to media reports.

According to Geo TV, the Islamabad High Court on Thursday stated that Asif did not mention his foreign employment in his nomination papers. The court ruled that he was not 'honest' and 'truthful' as required by the Constitution.

The court has also ruled that Asif can no longer hold public or party office, the report added.

The petition was filed by a member of the Opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, The Times of India reported.

The petition had alleged that despite being a federal minister, Asif had intended to surreptitiously and secretly continue with his full-time employment with International Mechanical and Electrical Company (IMECL) in violation of his oath of office under the Constitution, Dawn reported.