Pakistan: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari slams 'double standards' of judiciary

Karachi: “Judges are making a mockery of themselves,” said Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari while accusing the top judiciary of practising double standards of justice.

Speaking at an event to mark the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution, Bilawal on Sunday asserted that there was corruption in every institution, including the judiciary and executive, Geo News reported.

“We are following a holy cow system, where there are separate laws for the common man and holy cows. There should be one law for the common man as well as a judge… Each Pakistani is equal before the Constitution, which is being continuously attacked since its formulation,” the Pakistani minister said.

“We will not tolerate a dual justice system. You can re-write the Constitution to save your favourite but just an editorial is enough to send Benazir Bhutto’s government home. It is difficult for parties like the PPP to defend such practices… A judicial system of such double standards can’t function where a prime minister from Larkana is sent to the gallows while the cases of prime minister from Zaman Park continue to be deferred. We will not tolerate this system. The judges are making a mockery of themselves,” he added.

He further asserted that it was “impossible to change the whole law for saving the government of an individual.”

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Pakistan was created for political engineering, Bilawal said. “I wonder what the judges are trying to look for in the NAB law amendment. If they want to disband the NAB, go ahead, we are not interested in it,” he added.

