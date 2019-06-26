Pakistan FATF membership: Imran Khan-led govt blames previous govts for 'criminal negligence', says India is creating issues

Islamabad: Pakistan's Human Rights minister, Shireen Mazari, on Tuesday, demanded a probe into the failure of past governments in getting the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) membership, saying India has been creating issues for long.

The Paris-based anti-money laundering watchdog placed Pakistan on grey list in June 2018 and asked it to implement an action plan to address the issue of money laundering and terror-financing.

Mazari told the Parliament that it was criminal negligence that previous governments did not pursue the membership of the FATF which was set up by the G-7 countries in 1989 to curb money laundering.

India became FATF member in 1998 and has been creating issues for Pakistan, she said.

"Parliament should conduct an investigation against specific members of the bureaucracy, foreign ministers and institutional heads (of previous governments) for not applying for the membership of the FATF," Mazari added.

The minister accused that previous rulers were corrupt and involved in money laundering, so they avoided FATF membership.

Mazari was irked after reports that stated that India was pushing to get Pakistan on the blacklist of the FATF. Mazari said Pakistan's membership of the FATF would have saved it from current troubles.

She also said that the consular access agreement signed between Pakistan and India in 2008 was not registered in the United Nations.

Mazari stated that the two countries had agreed not to give consular access to spies and had it been registered with the UN, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) would not have taken cognizance of the Indian plea regarding consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

She demanded that a probe should be launched for failure to register the agreement with the UN.

Mazari said unless a bilateral agreement is registered with the UN, it is not accepted or recognised by the international bodies.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.