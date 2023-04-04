Pakistan: Failure to complete rape case inquiry, visitors’ entry restricted in parks after 6 pm

Islamabad: With the authorities ‘failed’ to complete the departmental inquiry into the rape incident of a young girl at F-9 Park despite the passage of two months, the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights in Pakistan has swung into action, asking them not to allow visitors’ entry into parks in Islamabad after 6 pm.

The rights body has asked Capital Development Authority (CDA) in Islamabad not to allow visitors in parks until all security arrangements are ensured.

The development came after CDA Chairman Noorul Amin Mengal accepted its failure to complete the departmental inquiry into the rape incident of a young girl at F-9 Park despite the passage of two months.

The CDA chairman assured the committee members of completing the inquiry within a week. He also added that guards and staff who were not present at the scene of the crime will face action, Business Recorder reported.

Violence against women is prevalent in Pakistan, which is the second-worst country in the world in gender parity. The Islamabad horror has brought to the spotlight the rise in “sexual barbarism” in the country.

The rape has triggered protests across the country, where women are often exploited. Women’s rights activists are demanding swift justice for the survivor. Demonstrators have poured into the streets to raise their voices against the incident.

The Fatima Jinnah Park turned into a protest site since the incident came to light. Hundreds have tied their dupatta to the railings of the park, condemning the rape and demanding change.

Also, to prevent such incidents from happening again, the CDA has appointed park managers for every park in the city.

The CDA has also allocated Rs100 million to install lights and sensors in F-9 Park, with a tender already issued for installing lights, Business Recorder reported, adding that the installation is expected to take two months.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.