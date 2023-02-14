Pakistan: Ex-finance minister Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case for ‘derailing’ IMF deal

Islamabad: Former finance minister of Pakistan Shaukat Tarin was booked by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a sedition case regarding his alleged attempt to derail the much-needed deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a pair of audio leaks that surfaced in August last year, a man, allegedly Tarin, was overheard instructing PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab finance ministers to inform the coalition government at the Centre and the IMF that they would not be able to commit to a provincial budget surplus in light of the monsoon floods that wreaked havoc across Pakistan, Dawn reported.

Based on the audio leaks, FIA issued a notice to Tarin in September and stated that an inquiry had been initiated against him.

Sources earlier informed Dawn that the FIA, which finished a preliminary investigation into Tarin’s audio leaks, viewed such discussions as an “attempt to disrupt” the IMF loan programme, harming the country’s interest. Later, it approached the government and requested that legal action be taken against Tarin.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday informed that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government has given FIA permission to arrest Tarin.

According to the FIR, Tarin with “malafide intentions and ulterior motives” induced sitting provincial finance ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Jhagra and Mohsin Leghari.

It further states that the two audio clips, which had gone viral, were thoroughly heard and analysed.

“Shaukat Tarin clearly asked the finance ministers to write letters stating that their respective ministries will not return the surplus budget to the federal government, which will critically affect the then ongoing deals between the Government of Pakistan and IMF regarding the economic situation of the state,” the complaint stated.

Shaukat Tarin quizzed

The former finance minister of Pakistan was summoned and questioned regarding the alleged clips during the inquiry, however, he failed to give satisfactory answers.

“This implied that the accused is hiding facts regarding the instant matter and lying about his intentions and motive behind the alleged conversation,” the FIR states.

“Such mischievous acts may disrupt public tranquillity and create an ill-will among pillars of the state. It is likely to cause a sense of fear, alarm and intimidation to every citizen of the state due to the economic situation of Pakistan. Thus, the alleged conversation is considered an act of sedition against the state,” it added.

Tarin has been booked under Section 20 (malicious code) of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 and Sections 124-A (sedition) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies)

