WATCH: Pak ex-army chief's granddaughter apprehended for attack on Jinnah House after Imran Khan's arrest

Khadija Shah, eminent fashion designer and granddaughter of Pakistan’s former Chief of Army Staff Gen (retd) Asif Nawaz Janjua, was arrested as a “key investigator” in the attack on Jinnah House, following ex-PM Imran Khan’s arrest on 9 May.

Jinnah House is currently used as the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander.

The Punjab police said Khadija, daughter of country’s former finance minister Salman Shah and ardent supporter of Imran’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was the “prime suspect” in the attack in Lahore Corps House.

A report by Express News said that Khadija turned herself in at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Iqbal Town police station on Tuesday. Her husband and other family members have already been arrested.

PTI leaders and supporters stormed the premises of Corps Commander House and set it ablaze on May 9 following the arrest of Imran Khan in charges of corruption in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Pakistan Army displays its “power” by arresting a woman designer, who is the granddaughter of a former army chief. Irony is Army has made her main accused in the burning down of the house of an army general during protest! pic.twitter.com/VrCnzvAJ7N — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 24, 2023

The arrest comes mere days after an audio clip of Khadija went viral on social media where she was heard explaining the immense hardship her family has faced over the past few days.

She admitted that she was a supporter of PTI and was also part of protests outside the Lahore Corps Commander's House, but denied committing any wrongdoing and inciting people to people.

'Last 5 days remained very tough for me'

In a voice note released on Sunday, Khadija said the cops invaded her house during midnight and abducted her father, brother, and husband. She further alleged that her domestic workers were also subjected to torture.

Khadija said she admitted her mistake and was going to surrender to the police. She accepted that she had made "inappropriate" tweets against the military leadership in rage and emotion, but later they were deleted.

“I am going to surrender to the police. I have taken this decision because the last five days remained very tough for me,” she said.

Khadija clarified that she believes in democracy and the Constitution, despite the charges levied against her.

Before her surrender, police claimed to have unsuccessfully raided two houses in Gulberg and one in Bahria Town to apprehend Khadija. It was claimed that she had left her residence donning a burqa an hour before the police arrived and was using a friend's mobile phone for communication.

With inputs from agencies

