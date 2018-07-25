Pakistan Elections 2018: Online petition started to boycott Hum TV, Pakistani celebrities who didn't vote because of award

A petition on the boycott of Hum TV and other celebrities for not voting in the Pakistan elections and going for awards in Canada has been started on Change.org and it already has more than 3,000 signatures.

Many prominent names of Pakistani media industry were unable to vote in the general elections as they have flown to Toronto for the rehearsals of Hum Awards that are planned to be held on the 28 July.

Started by Kiran Malik, the petition states that they are extremely disappointed that Hum TV decided to have their awards on the same week as the Pakistan elections.

The petition writes about the 'hypocrisy' of the celebrities "who pretend to be patriotic, only for their ads, while selling coffee, tea or fizzy drinks".

"We are tired of the hypocrisy of these celebrities who can come in ads portraying patriotism to sell their brands and make money, but who do not even bother to vote when each vote counts the most," said the petition.

It also demands a public apology from the channel and celebrities and appeals to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to take notice of their "careless attitude". The comments on the petition share the sentiments and agree to boycott the channel and celebrities, with people calling not voting "a crime" and stating that as citizens it is their duty to vote.

Drawing major flak, fellow celebrities, Farhan Saeed and Imran Abbas also raised their voices on people going abroad skipping the biggest event in Pakistan. Yasir Hussain hit back at trolls by defending their decision to go to Canada. In a long Instagram post, the actor pointed out that he and his colleagues had already entered into a contract with Hum Awards before the date for the election was finalised.

Mahira Khan also took to Instagram for the same. “As much as I want to be there tomorrow, it is unfortunate that I can not be. There was absolutely no way to delay my work commitment which was scheduled months in advance, I tried my best. And so with a heavy heart, I will not be voting this year. I urge all of you to get out and vote!! May this year bring the change we all have been waiting to see...,” she shared alongside a picture of the Pakistani flag.