Pakistan Election: Suicide bomber strikes outside polling station in Quetta, kills 28, injures 40

World FP Staff Jul 25, 2018 12:52:57 IST

Around 28 people have been killed and 40 others have been injured in a blast in Balochistan's Quetta city on Wednesday, as voting for Pakistan general elections was underway.

The attack was targeted at the convoy of DIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema near a polling station on the Eastern Bypass, according to The Express Tribune. However, the senior police official remained unhurt in the attack, the report said.

At least 25 people, including police officials, have been killed in a blast in Quetta. Courtesy: Firstpost/Imran Mukhtar

The police confirmed it was a suicide blast and security forces established a cordon around the site of the attack. The attack was part of a larger pattern of attacks targeting security forces vehicles and not the electoral process.

The area was crowded as people were making their way to vote at Tameer-e-Nau Model School nearby, reported Dawn. Polling has come to a halt at the polling station after the blast.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar condemned the incident on Twitter. "I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on 2018 election "voters" in Quetta today which has taken many precious lives & left numerous injured. Gift must check these continuous terrorist attacks in Balochistan. Terrorists will never succeed!" he tweeted soon after the attack.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 12:52 PM

