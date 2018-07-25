Pakistan Election: Suicide bomber strikes outside polling station in Quetta, kills 28, injures 40

Around 28 people have been killed and 40 others have been injured in a blast in Balochistan's Quetta city on Wednesday, as voting for Pakistan general elections was underway.

#BREAKING -- Pakistan hospital official says 25 killed, 40 wounded in explosion outside crowded polling station in city of Quetta. #PakistanElections2018 #PakistanDecides | Info via Associated Press pic.twitter.com/2UxzloDWoP — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 25, 2018

The attack was targeted at the convoy of DIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema near a polling station on the Eastern Bypass, according to The Express Tribune. However, the senior police official remained unhurt in the attack, the report said.

The police confirmed it was a suicide blast and security forces established a cordon around the site of the attack. The attack was part of a larger pattern of attacks targeting security forces vehicles and not the electoral process.

The area was crowded as people were making their way to vote at Tameer-e-Nau Model School nearby, reported Dawn. Polling has come to a halt at the polling station after the blast.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar condemned the incident on Twitter. "I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on 2018 election "voters" in Quetta today which has taken many precious lives & left numerous injured. Gift must check these continuous terrorist attacks in Balochistan. Terrorists will never succeed!" he tweeted soon after the attack.

