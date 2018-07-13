Pakistan election: Siraj Raisani, candidate contesting polls from seat in Balochistan, killed in blast

A Pakistani official says a bomb has exploded near the election rally of a politician running for a seat in a provincial legislature in the southwest. The candidate — Siraj Raisani — has died in the blast, ARY News reports.

Twenty people have been killed in all, Geo TV reported.

Qaim Lashari, deputy district commissioner, says Friday's attack targeted Raisani, a candidate from the Baluchistan Awami Party running for a seat in the legislature in the 25 July elections.

Lashari says the bombing took place in Mastung, a town in southwest Baluchistan province.

It was the second election-related bombing on Friday in this Islamic nation.

Earlier, four people were killed and 20 others wounded in a bombing near the rally of Akram Khan Durrani, who is running for a seat in parliament from the northwestern city of Bannu.

With inputs from AP