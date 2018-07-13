Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Pakistan election: Siraj Raisani, candidate contesting polls from seat in Balochistan, killed in blast

World FP Staff Jul 13, 2018 18:53:38 IST

A Pakistani official says a bomb has exploded near the election rally of a politician running for a seat in a provincial legislature in the southwest. The candidate — Siraj Raisani — has died in the blast, ARY News reports.

Twenty people have been killed in all, Geo TV reported.

File image of Pakistan police. AP

File image of Pakistan police. AP

Qaim Lashari, deputy district commissioner, says Friday's attack targeted Raisani, a candidate from the Baluchistan Awami Party running for a seat in the legislature in the 25 July elections.

Lashari says the bombing took place in Mastung, a town in southwest Baluchistan province.

It was the second election-related bombing on Friday in this Islamic nation.

Earlier, four people were killed and 20 others wounded in a bombing near the rally of Akram Khan Durrani, who is running for a seat in parliament from the northwestern city of Bannu.

With inputs from AP


Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 18:53 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores