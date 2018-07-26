Pakistan Election Results 2018: Not all hail Imran Khan's fortunes in polls; skeptics in India call poll rigging a 'disgrace'

International media and the Indian political circuit have been keeping a close eye on the Pakistan General Election 2018 and its outcome. As Imran Khans' Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) looks set to become the single largest party in the country, and most likely for the next government, reactions have started coming in from all quarters. Twitter is abuzz with congratulatory messages for Khan, who is PTI's prime ministerial candidate, but there are many who are already wary of a regime under him.

As the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-N has rejected the election results and called them 'unacceptable', questions are being raised on the fairness of the whole process.

Pakistan’s outgoing ruling party denounces ‘blatant rigging’ in the pivotal general election and rejects unofficial, partial results suggesting victory for former cricket champion Imran Khan https://t.co/w44V5QaxNR pic.twitter.com/O9T76N1jgR — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 26, 2018

Meanwhile, former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev congratulated the ex-Pakistani cricketer and told ABP News that he expects the election will be good for both India and Pakistan. Even former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop congratulated Khan on achieving a new milestone in his life and hoped that he would lead with 'integrity'.

My heartiest congratulations to the new Prime minister of Pakistan; Prime Minister Imran Khan. Proud to know an outstanding former player could achieve such an important role in leading ones country. May he lead with integrity and by example. Inshallah🙏🏽🙏🏽. — ian bishop (@irbishi) July 26, 2018

Back home, SP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari also tweeted to congratulate Khan and drew comparisons with former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's performance as a Rajya Sabha MP.

My heartiest congratulations to the new Prime minister of Pakistan; Prime Minister Imran Khan. Proud to know an outstanding former player could achieve such an important role in leading ones country. May he lead with integrity and by example. Inshallah🙏🏽🙏🏽. — ian bishop (@irbishi) July 26, 2018

However, many prominent personalities have criticised PTI's rise and have called out the seemingly unfair and 'rigged' elections. British Ambassador and human rights activist Craig Murray said that Pakistan's democracy is being attacked the most due to Khan's election as the prime minister.

Pakistan's democracy is not perfect, but it has never been so comprehensively and prominently attacked in Western media as now with the election of Imran Khan. Who, "coincidentally", has for years carried out a principled campaign against US drone strikes and NATO in Afghanistan. — Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg) July 26, 2018

Rajya Sabha MP and journalist Pritish Nandy called the Pakistan elections a 'disgrace'.

After the disgrace of the Pakistan elections it’s imperative we showcase a fair, free election next year with minimum violence, minimum fuss. Let’s start the process by going back to paper ballots which everyone appears to have faith in. — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) July 26, 2018

Union Minister RK Singh said that the elections were rigged and Khan had the open backing of the Pakistan military.

Military is supporting him from the start, it's not new. Imran Khan has always been a military candidate. It's not us, but people of Pakistan who are saying so: Union Minister RK Singh on Imran Khan's party PTI leading in #PakistanGeneralElections trends pic.twitter.com/od5UJfO0cU — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2018

The final official results are still awaited, and it remains to be seen whether Khan will manage to achieve the majority mark required to form the government and give Khan a stable government to Pakistan.