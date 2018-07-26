You are here:
Pakistan Election Results 2018: Not all hail Imran Khan's fortunes in polls; skeptics in India call poll rigging a 'disgrace'

World FP Staff Jul 26, 2018 16:48:20 IST

International media and the Indian political circuit have been keeping a close eye on the Pakistan General Election 2018 and its outcome. As Imran Khans' Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) looks set to become the single largest party in the country, and most likely for the next government, reactions have started coming in from all quarters. Twitter is abuzz with congratulatory messages for Khan, who is PTI's prime ministerial candidate, but there are many who are already wary of a regime under him.

As the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-N has rejected the election results and called them 'unacceptable', questions are being raised on the fairness of the whole process.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev congratulated the ex-Pakistani cricketer and told ABP News that he expects the election will be good for both India and Pakistan. Even former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop congratulated Khan on achieving a new milestone in his life and hoped that he would lead with 'integrity'.

Back home, SP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari also tweeted to congratulate Khan and drew comparisons with former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's performance as a Rajya Sabha MP.

However, many prominent personalities have criticised PTI's rise and have called out the seemingly unfair and 'rigged' elections. British Ambassador and human rights activist Craig Murray said that Pakistan's democracy is being attacked the most due to Khan's election as the prime minister.

Rajya Sabha MP and journalist Pritish Nandy called the Pakistan elections a 'disgrace'.

Decode Pakistan Logo

Union Minister RK Singh said that the elections were rigged and Khan had the open backing of the Pakistan military.

The final official results are still awaited, and it remains to be seen whether Khan will manage to achieve the majority mark required to form the government and give Khan a stable government to Pakistan.


