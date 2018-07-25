Pakistan Election Results 2018 latest updates: According to Pakistan's Geo News, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leads in 84 seats, Nawaz Sharif's PML-N leads in 58 seats and PPP at 26.
The unofficial results on the local Pakistan TV channels show an early lead across the country for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by crickter-turned-politician Imran Khan. Imran, the key campaigner in the Wednesday’s poll, is leading across the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces defeating ousted PM Nawaz Sharif's PML-N in his stronghold Punjab province and expected to win in the polls. Punjab, the most important battleground, has maximum constituencies total 141 elected National Assembly seats and makes more than half of the total 272 elected seats in the National Assembly.
Imran Khan's PTI has taken a lead in NA-54 Islamabad-III and NA-117, Nankana Sahib-I seats in Punjab province, which is considered a bastion of the PML-N.
PTI is leading on 90 National Assembly (NA) seats followed by PML-N which is ahead on 60 seats. In Punjab both parties are seeing a close contest while in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), PTI is all set to regain the territory it ruled during the last five years.
According to latest reports in Pakistan media, PTI chief Imran Khan is leading with 762 votes with 182 votes for PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in NA-53 Islamabad-II. According to Samaa TV, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is leading with 3,461 votes in NA-213 Nawabshah. GDA’s Sheer Muhammad Rind is second with 558 votes.
According to latest reports in Pakistan media, Imran Khan's PTI is leading in 12 seats. Nawaz Sharif's PML-N is leading in five seats out of 33, unofficial reports at Samaa TV claimed.
PTI chairman Imran Khan is leading in NA-95 Mianwali seat, Geo News reported citing unofficial results. Khan also maintains a lead in Islamabad II (NA-17) seat, according to PTV.
Pakistani media has reported that PTI's Omar Ayub Khan has taken lead over PML-N's Babar Nawaz Khan in NA-17. Reports also claimed that PTI’s Muhammad Shafiq is leading in NA-161 Lodhran-2.
Several channels and media reports said that the counting of votes has begun in Pakistan. Polling in Pakistan concluded at 6 pm Pakistan Standard Time. Pakistan's Election Commission has denied the PML-N's request to extend the deadline for polling until 7 pm.
Even after the official voting time ended large queues were still being witnessed in many areas of the country, including Punjab and Sindh. However, the poll panel has said that only those people who entered the premises of polling stations will be allowed to vote.
Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a notice to Imran Khan for alleged breach of secrecy of ballot by stamping on ballot in public view. He has been asked to appear before the commission on 30 July at 10 am.The Shehbaz Sharif-led party had said that delays in voting has caused inconvenience to people standing in long queues, and sought a one-hour extension under Article 70 of the Election Act 2017.
Transgenders, who are working as election observers, complained of harassment in Pakistan. They were reportedly denied entry in a polling station in Afghan Colony and Faqirabad locality of Peshawar. Women in Dir made history on Wednesday by voting for the first time in the history of country.
Voting has resumed at Quetta's Tameer-e-Nau Model School polling station, which was earlier rocked by a suicide blast that left 31 dead, reported Dawn.
Pakistan election commission has decided to proceed against politicians who talked to media — PTI chief Imran Khan is also facing electoral body’s disciplinary action. The commission has termed this violation of its code of ethics. Media houses will also be served notices, say ECP officials. Express News reported that his vote may be cancelled as he violated the "secrecy of ballot" rule after his voting exercise was captured on video.
With Wednesday's attack in Quetta, the death toll from election-related violence in last two weeks in run up to the Pakistan polls reached 203, with the same number of people injured. Earlier, an attack also took place in Mastung area of Balochistan in which 149 people were killed in a suicide blast.
A Pakistan hospital official says an explosion outside crowded polling station in southwestern city of Quetta has killed 25 people and wounded 40. Jaffer Kakar, a doctor, says five policemen and two children are among the dead. He fears the death toll could rise as many of the wounded are in critical condition.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan cast his vote at Dhoke Jilani polling station in NA-53 Islamabad. He urged people to come out and vote.
The death toll has risen to 22 people and 28 injured in a blast in Quetta's Eastern Bypass area. Injured have been hospitalised at the Civil Hospital. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has directed the private satellite TV channels to stop airing any content related to Pakistan's 11th general election.
The blast, which took place in NA-264 Quetta, Pakistan, has left at least 10 dead, including two security officials, and more than 15 injured, including security personnel. The blast took place near a police vehicle close to a polling station.
Meanwhile, LeT chief Hafiz Saeed cast his vote in Lahore. A new entrant in the fray this year is Milli Muslim League, the political front of blacklisted Islamic organisation Jamat-ud Dawa, which in turn is purportedly the charitable front of militant organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. The party was founded in 2017 with the intention to make Pakistan "a truly Islamic and welfare state." After the ECP denied recognition to the MML, JuD chief Saeed announced that around 200 candidates of his party would contest the polls under the banner of a little-known party, the Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek (AAT), which is already registered with the election commission.
A blast has been heard in Quetta's Eastern Bypass area in Pakistan. Several people are reportedly injured, according to news reports. Police and rescue teams have rushed to the site.
On Wednesday, 9.15 am, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swabi district, ANP workers fired at PTI workers which left one PTI worker dead and three injured. The names of the injured are: Muktair, Saleem, Shahzad, while Shazaib is the name of the deceased.
Firing has been reported from Swabi district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Three people have reportedly been killed in the incident. Meanwhile, Ayaz Sadiq, the speaker of the National Assembly and PML-N candidate of NA-129 Lahore, told reporters that the voting process was going on at a snail's speed.
According to reports, power outage delayed voting across several polling stations in Peshawar in Pakistan, which resulted in difficulties for women voters and election staff.
Polling has yet to begin in Lahore's NA-128 polling stations as the staff is yet to reach the venue, reported Dawn. According to the Pakistani daily, voting in Nawabshah too did not begin on time, as election agents were not allowed to enter the polling station.
Voting across 270 National Assembly and 577 general seats to provincial assemblies in Pakistan has begun. In all, 10,59,55,409 voters will cast their votes in 840 constituencies of the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies of the country.
Elections have been postponed in eight national and provincial assembly constituencies in Pakistan which goes to the polls today, according to a media report. In one of the constituencies, a candidate had been disqualified while in the other seven, the contesting candidates had passed away, the Express Tribune reported.
Pakistan is set to elect its next civilian government at the national and provincial level. The Pakistan general election, which has been marred with controversies, allegations of military interventions and terrorist attacks on candidates, will finally conclude on Wednesday with counting the same day. The election is also important as while the national parties will be testing their reach, radical groups like Allah-o-Takbeer—a political front of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD)—and several others like it are contesting the elections with the promise of bringing a Sharia government in Pakistan.
Election schedule: polling and counting
According to the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP), polling will start at 8 am (8.30 am IST) today and will go on till 6 pm (6.30 pm IST). The counting of votes usually begins soon after polling is concluded. This year too, the ECP is likely to follow a similar schedule despite an hour's extension in polling.
The results, along with who is in the lead and who is trailing, begin to emerge around 11 pm. Counting, however, goes on till 1-2 am. The disputed seats are counted again the next day, and the result is officially declared by 1 or 2 pm the next day.
Key parties
On 25 July, Pakistan will seal the future of over 95 political parties, which are in the fray for 272 seats in the National Assembly, and to form governments at the provincial level.
At the national level, a party needs to win 172 seats to form a government on its own. The main competition—both at the national and provincial level—will be between the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan People's Party and independent candidates. The latter could play the role of power brokers, as they did in the 2013 polls.
There are also regional parties and alliances, such as the Grand Democratic Alliance (GAD) formed by five political parties — Pir Paghara's Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Quami Awami Tehreek (QAT), National People's Party (NPP), Pakistan People's Party Workers (PPPW) and People's Muslim League Pakistan (PML-P); extremist groups such as the revived Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Jamaat-e-Islami, Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek (a political wing of the JuD and a front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba). The GAD is likely to play spoilsport for the PPP as it contains several defectors from the party. As for hardcore religious groups like the Jamaat-e-Islamia and Allah-o-Akbar-Tehreek, they can dent the PML-N's conservative vote bank.
Then there are regional parties such as the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) of Bacha Khan's followers. Presenting a stiff competition to Imran's PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the Balochistan National Party (BNP).
Key candidates
According to data from the Election Commission of Pakistan, about 3,675 candidates are fighting for seats in the National Assembly, and about 8,895 are in the fray for the legislatures of all four provinces.
After ousted Pakistan prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had to drop out of the political race, following their conviction in the Avenfield reference, Nawaz's brother Shehbaz Sharif emerged as PML-N's prime ministerial face. Shehbaz, former chief minister of Punjab, is known for his administrative abilities, but he has yet to emerge as a top contender against Imran. With Nawaz out of the way, the cricketer-turned-politician appears to have no contender.
PPP's Bilawal has a following, but he has not proved his mettle as an able leader yet. PPP, as well as regional parties, may gain prominence only if there is no clear mandate. In case an alliance is formed, irrespective of which parties come together — there are reports of a PPP-PTI alliance — it is unlikely that Bilawal will get preference over Shehbaz or Imran. So far, the only top contenders for the prime minister's post are Shehbaz and Imran.
The other candidates to watch out for are Bilawal's father Asif Ali Zardari and former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
Key issues
As leaders engage in mudslinging and lash out at each other over remarks or controversies, a lot of issues have been highlighted during the Pakistan election campaigns, ranging from the state of the economy to the dangerous trend of threatening and attacking journalists, military intervention, water supply, healthcare, terrorism and foreign policy.
Corruption may just be the most important election issue this time. Most prominent Pakistani politicians are either talking about ending corruption or are involved in corruption-related controversies themselves.
While Imran has been banking on Nawaz and Maryam's conviction in the Avenfield reference as a major win against corruption and has also been promising to put other corrupt leaders behind bars, his alleged misuse of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's helicopters and the mega Bus Rapid Transport project in the province has come under the National Accountability Bureau's scanner.
On the other hand, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto lashed out at Imran for speaking out against corruption. He accused the PTI chief of being corrupt himself. "Up till now, Nawaz was defaming politics, but now Imran Niazi has taken up this task (sic)," Geo TV quoted Bhutto as saying.
Relations with India is another major poll issue. Religious radical parties in Pakistan are rousing anti-India sentiments and making it a poll issue against PML-N candidates as well as Imran, whose anti-India stand has become a major poll rhetoric to sway the youth.
Fears have also mounted over Pakistan's economic stability before the elections, as the caretaker government pledged to stem the current account deficit by using rapidly dwindling foreign currency reserves, reported AFP.
There is growing speculation that the country will have to seek a loan package from the International Monetary Fund after the elections — for the second time since 2013 — amid fears of a balance of payments crisis.
"We have to finance this gap of the trade deficit of $25 billion by depleting our reserves. There is no other option," caretaker finance minister Shamshad Akhtar said at a press conference. "This is a major worry for our government."
Terrorism is another major issue in the region, which has affected not just civilians but politicians alike. While political rallies and candidates of the Awami National Party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Balochistan Awami Party in Balochistan were attacked mostly because of their anti-terrorism stand, most recently, Imran's PTI, have made it clear that not even those who share a good rapport with radicals are not safe in Pakistan. Then there's the issue of the safety and security of journalists and the Pakistan Army and ISI's relentless meddling into State affairs.
PTI leads in 101 seats: ECP
ECP figures confirm PTI leading in 101 seats; PML-N in 74 and PPP on 38.
According to Geo News, PTI leads in 84 seats, PML-N in 58, PPP in 26
Early trends put PTI in lead across Pakistan
Unofficial results on the local Pakistani TV channels depicts an early lead across the country for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by crickter-turned-politician Imran Khan, according to initial reports of the results.
Imran Khan, key campaigner in the Wednesday’s poll, is gaining across the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces defeating ousted PM Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N in his stronghold Punjab province and expected to win in the polls. Punjab, the most important battleground, has maximum constituencies total 141 elected National Assembly seats and makes more than half of the total 272 elected seats in the National Assembly.
Input by Haroon Janjua, Islamabad
PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi wins Multan III seat, defeats PML-N's Amir Ansari with 19,968 votes
PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi has won the NA-156 Multan III with 93,497 votes against PML-N's Amir Ansari who got 73,529 votes.
Pakistani authorities deny rumours that Result Transmission System had collapsed
A spokesman of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has denied reports that its Result Transmission System had collapsed. "The transmission system is fully working," the spokesman said. He said that District Returning Officers (DROs) and presiding officers were sending the election results through the application smoothly. ECP is automatically receiving the results.
NADRA had prepared an online application to be used by ECP for direct transmission of results.
Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi trails in Rawalpindi-I
Former Pakistani prime minister and PML-N veteran Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, is trailing on the second spot with 4,677 votes in NA-57 (Rawalpindi-I). PTI’s Sadaqat Abbasi is leading with 6,394 votes, unofficial reports on counting suggest.
PTI appears buoyant with early leads in poll results, says 'Pakistan you have done it'
PTI leads on 90 National Assembly seats, PML-N claims second spot with lead on 60 seats
PTI is leading with 90 National Assembly (NA) seats followed by 60 for PML-N in initial results. In Punjab both parties are seeing a close contest while in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), PTI is all set to regain the territory it ruled during the last five years.
Bilawal Bhutto ahead in Karachi, Asif Zardari leads in Shaheed Benazirabad-I
PPP has maintained a lead in the party's traditional strongholds. Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari has maintained a lead in Shaheed Benazirabad-I and Nawabshah, while Bilawal Bhutto is ahead in Karachi and Larkana seats, media reports said.
PML-N leads in three key constituencies in heart of Punjab province
Punjab province, which remains a bastion of the Sharifs'-led PML-N party. The party candidates are maintaining a steady lead in the following constityuencies.
PML-N's Raja Matloob Mehdi leads in NA-67 Jhelum
According to Geo News, PML-N's Raja Matloob Mehdi is leading with 1056 votes in NA-67 (Jhelum-II) seat. PTI's Pawad Chaudhry is trailing with 457 votes.
A timeline of administrations in Pakistan: How military regimes stack against civilian governments
Balochistan bleeds on election day
Elections in Balochistan province were marred by incidents of violence. According to The Guardian, around 40 people were killed and over 600 were injured in the province in nine separate attacks. The last attack was carried out on a polling station in Buleda, a border town with Iran, and killed three security officers, including a teacher who was part of election staff.
PPP leads in NA-1 Chitral seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistani news site The Dawn reported that PPP has maintained a lead in Imran Khan's PTI-ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Here are the prelimnary results based on counting from 139 of the 294 polling stations.
Bilawal Bhutto leads in Lyari seat, say reports
According to an update by Samaa TV, Bilawal Bhutto is leading with 1,754 votes in NA-246 (Lyari) seat. His party, the Pakistan People's Party is leading at 26 seats and is on the third position. Imran Khan's PTI is leading with 60 seats while PML-N is on the second slot with 41 seats.
PTI leads in Mianwali II seat, say reports
Here are the current trends from Mianwali II seat (NA-96).
The report is based on 53 of the 355 polling stations.
PTI candidates leading in Rawalpindi, Lodhran 2; PML-N ahead in Peshawar-III
PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar is leading in NA-59 Rawalpindi, while the party's Muhammad Shafiq is ahead in NA-161 Lodhran-2. PML-N’s Amir Muqam leads in NA-29 Peshawar-III, Geo News reported citing unofficial results from 0.33 percent polling stations.
Imran Khan leading in NA-95 Mianwali, reports Geo News
PTI chairman Imran Khan is leading in NA-95 Mianwali, reports Geo News citing unofficial results from 3.78 percent polling stations. Khan also maintains a lead in Islamabad II (NA-17) seat, according to PTV.
Imran Khan maintains lead over PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in NA-53 (Islamabad-II)
According to PTV news, Imran Khan has maintained a massive lead over PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad II constituency. The PTI chief was pitted against former Pakistani prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the crucial National Assembly seat.
In National Assembly polls, early trends suggest PTI leads in two seats, PML-N ahead on three
According to Geo TV news, the following are the early trends of the polls.
Total 3,459 candidates in fray for 272 National Assembly seats
According to data released by ECP, a total of 3,459 candidates — 1,623 from Punjab, 824 from Sindh, 725 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 287 from Balochistan — were cleared to run for the 272 general seats of the national assembly. However, elections in two constituencies — NA-60, NA-108 — were later postponed by the commission.
A single party will need to bag at least 137 of the directly elected seats to be able to form the government on its own.
Election panel received around 650 poll-related complaints, maximum number received from Sindh province
Watch: Counting of ballot paper continues in key constituency of NA-124 Lahore
PML-N’s Babar Nawaz Khan leads in NA-17, claims Pakistani media
According to GeoTV News, early trends suggest that PML-N’s Babar Nawaz Khan is leading in the NA-17 constituency leaving PTI's Omar Ayub much behind in the tally. In NA-55 Attock-I, PTI’s Tahir Sadiq maintained an early lead and was closely trailed by PML-N's Sheikh Aftab Khan.
Polling officials missing in North Waziristan's Khaisor
Reports have claimed that polling officials did not turn up at the polling booth in North Waziristan's Khaisor and 1,200 votes for Mohsin Dawar were wasted. Dawar is a member of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement and was active against enforced disappearance and target killing of Pashtuns in the region.
Tehreek-e-Taliban threatens voters against polling
Tehreek-e-Taliban threatens voters and asks them to stay away from the polling booths. The terrorist group said that the voters will be responsible for any damages to life or property if anyone goes to vote.
Three soldiers killed while escorting polling staff in Balochistan
According to ISPR, a military protection party, which was escorting the polling staff of NA 271 seat from Buleda area of Balochistan, was ambushed at Dashtuk near Pakistan-Iran Border last night.
During the exchange of fire, three security forces personnel and a polling staff school teacher Safi Ullah were killed while 14 people, including 10 security force personnel, were injured. Ten among the injured were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment in Karachi.
However, the security forces managed to escort the polling officials safely to the voting booth and the elections took place as per the schedule.
Imran Khan gets EC notice for casting his vote in public view
Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a notice to Imran Khan for alleged breach of secrecy of ballot by stamping on ballot in public view. He has been asked to appear before the commission on 30 July at 10 am.
Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui complains about soldiers' presence in polling station
Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, a serving judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), who was recently in the news for accusing the ISI of intervening into judicial matter complained to the Chief Election Commissioner that armed men were made to stand next to ballot papers inside a polling station in an attempt to instill fear among voters.
"Sir, I went to cast my vote at polling station JABA Teh n Dist Rwp NA 59 PP 10, Armed Army person was standing where ballot papers were being issued, I pointed out to Presiding Officer that this is unusual so he may be asked to stand at entry point to ensure that voters may not enter in the room simultaneously but not only presiding officer army man also misbehaved. How a man with gun can stand over the head of polling staff and voter, this spread fear. This situation need to be controlled," Justice Siddiqui said.
ECP denies extension of polling time
The ECP has decided not to extend the voting time from beyond 6pm saying that it had already pushed the deadline from 5pm to 6pm. It, however, stated that those people who are already in queue at the time of closing the booths, will be allowed to exercise their franchise.
PML-N holds press conference in Lahore seeking extension of polling time
The PML-N held a press conference in Lahore where their representatives demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan to extend the time from 6 pm to 7 pm (local time) as in many areas the polling process was exceptionally slow. The party also demanded that the ECP should ask poll representatives to expedite the voting process and those who have entered the polling stations must not be barred from exercising there right to vote.
Election Commission of Pakistan received over 300 complaints of poll code violations
According to News Pakistan, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) Facilitation and Complaint Cell has received so far 300 complaints regarding violation of code of conduct since the start of polling.
Pakistan poll panel denies PML-N request to extend voting time, polling to close at 6pm (PST)
Pakistan's Election Commission has denied the PML-N's request to extend the deadline for polling until 7 pm. The voting will close at 6 pm (Pakistan Standard Time). The Shehbaz Sharif-led party had said that delays in voting has caused inconvenience to people standing in long queues, and sought a one-hour extension under Article 70 of the Election Act 2017.
Mother of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, Shamim Akhtar cast her vote.
Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif's mother Begum Shamim Akhtar came out to cast her vote despite ill health. In a video tweeted by PML-N she could be seen being taken to a polling booth on a wheelchair, amid loud cheers from party supporters.
No points for guessing who Reham Khan voted for
PTI chief and PM hopeful Imran Khan's former wife Reham Khan has been making several explosive claims about the cricketer-turned-politician. She has been attacking her former husband through a book that she is penning and through various interviews to news channels. On election day, she put out a not so cryptic tweet, declaring her support for Bilawal Bhutto's PPP.
Bomb blast kills 31 in Quetta
At least 31 persons were killed, while dozens more were injured after a suicide bomber struck outside a polling centre in Quetta, Balochistan
Great time for political dynasts in Pakistan
A series of research studies in Pakistan underlines that the same family or candidate is simply recycled through different governments or even military rule. If a serial winner is no more in the run, a member of his or her family will take his place. "According to a 2013 study by Lahore-based academics Ali Cheema, Hassan Javid and Muhammad Farooq Naseer, 53.4 percent of the National Assembly seats in Punjab were held by 'dynastic' politicians in 2008," a report in Dawn said. A Herald study of the same year put the figure for dynastic holders of office across Pakistan at around 45 percent.
These "electables" tend to move from one party to another with bewildering rapidity. If this is true, then is any real "change" possible in Pakistani politics? The data indicates that a good 50 percent is from the same pool of politicians, with their political direction decided by whom the military establishment selects, this year in particular.
SY Quraishi pleased with peaceful polling in Islamabad
Wasim Akram comes out in support of his one-time captain, Imran Khan
PTI denies Imran Khan's vote was cancelled
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued an official response to media reports that were saying party chief Imran Khan's vote may be cancelled because he interacted with the media. It has said that the party hasn't violated any election rules, and has instead urged the ECP to take note of fake news circulating in this regard. "Taking notice against a particular party's leader may present an unbalanced view and compromise the elections," the party said.
The ECP was earlier reported to have cancelled Imran Khan's vote because he interacted with the media after casting his vote at Islamabad.
Voting yet to begin at one polling station in Sialkot
There is just about three hours for polling to end, but at one particular polling station in Sialkot, it's yet to even begin, ARY News has reported. While the official reason for the delay couldn't be ascertained, it's believed that polling stamps couldn't reach the station on time.
PTI urges people to come out and vote as polling enters last couple of hours
PML-N requests one-hour extension to polling
Claiming there were delays in polling at several polling stations throughout the day, the PML-N has requested the Election Commission to grant a one-hour extension to polling. Polling is scheduled to end at 6 pm, but the party has sought it be extended till 7 pm.
Party flags adorn roads of Nothia Peshawar
Imran Khan's vote may be cancelled
PTI chief Imran Khan had cast his vote in full view of the media and cameras, and his act may cause the ECP to cancel his vote for Islamabad's NA-53 constituency, Dawn has reported.
ECP cracks down on candidates talking to media
The Election Commission of Pakistan has said it has taken note of candidates' interactions with the media, ARY News has reported. A number of candidates, including the chiefs of PTI and PPP, Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto respectively, had been talking to the media after casting their votes.
Pakistan ECP takes note of Imran Khan's address to media
Pakistan election commission has decided to proceed against politicians who talked to media — PTI chief Imran Khan is also facing electoral body’s disciplinary action. The commission has termed this violation of its code of ethics. Media houses will also be served notices, say ECP officials.
Express News reported that his vote may be cancelled as he violated the "secrecy of ballot" rule after his voting exercise was captured on video.
Input from Azam Khan (Chakwal-Punjab)
Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam barred from voting
Adiala jail authorities denied voting right to incarcerated prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz. In the jail, some 93 prisoners exercised their right to franchise.
Input by Azam Khan (Chakwal-Punjab)
Quetta blast: Police cordon attack area; more than 30 dead, 50 injured
101Reporter Abdul Mateen, reporting from Quetta, Balochistan, says that nearly 30 people have died, included police personnel and has left dozens injured. The area has been cordoned off, even to the media.
Input from Abdul Mateen (Quetta)/ 101Reporters
Update: Toll rises to 31 in Quetta blast, dozens injured
At least 31 people were killed, including 28 in a suicide blast outside a polling station in Pakistan's Quetta city and 36 others injured as several incidents of violence were reported as the country went to polls. Quetta is the provincial capital of Balochistan province. - PTI
Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan condemn Quetta blast
Following the Quetta blast which has killed 25 people, PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif and PTI chairman Imran Khan condemned the incident.
Sharif wrote on Twitter: "Heart broken to learn of martyrdom of innocent people including police officials & injuries sustained by others in a terrorist attack in Quetta at a time when the people are exercising their democratic right of vote. My profound condolences to the bereaved families."
Rival Khan said he was saddened and added that citizens must come out and vote in order to defeat the terrorists' design. "Condemnable terrorist attack in Quetta by enemies of Pak seeking to disrupt our democratic process. Saddened by the loss of innocent lives. Pakistanis must defeat the terrorists' design by coming out in strength to cast their vote," he tweeted.
Imran Khan casts vote in NA-53
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan cast his vote at Dhoke Jilani polling station in NA-53 Islamabad. He urged people to come out and vote, according to ARY News. “It is very crucial election in the history of Pakistan,” he said while underscoring the importance of the duty to vote. On the election results, Khan said: “Whoever is better for the country may win.”
Update: Toll in Quetta blast rises to 25
At least 25 people, including police officials, have been killed in a blast in Quetta, IG police Mohsin Butt confirmed to Dawn. The report said that the area was crowded as people were making their way to cast their vote at the Tameer-e-Nau Model School. Polling has been halted that station.
Quetta blast: Toll rises to 22; 28 injured
According to ARY News, the death toll has risen to 22 people and 28 injured in a blast in Quetta's Eastern Bypass area. Injured have been hospitalised at the Civil Hospital.
Image by Salman (Quetta)/ 101Reporters
Private TV channels barred from broadcasting anything related to Pakistan elections
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has directed the private satellite TV channels to stop airing any content related to Pakistan's 11th general election, reported ANI. "Election campaigns or propagation of political parties/candidates should be stopped forthwith," it stated.
"Repeat telecast in the garb of reporting of political gatherings, public addresses of political party's leadership, statements/comments by any political leader or party representative in any talk show or road show should also be stopped," Pemra directed, as quoted by the Dawn.
LeT chief Hafiz Saeed casts his vote in Lahore
A new entrant in the fray this year is Milli Muslim League, the political front of blacklisted Islamic organisation Jamat-ud Dawa, which in turn is purportedly the charitable front of militant organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. The party was founded in 2017 with the intention to make Pakistan "a truly Islamic and welfare state." The party's vision as stated on its website is to make Pakistan's ideology in line with what Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned it to be. The ECP has not recognised the MML as a political party. In April 2018, the US placed the MML on its list of foreign terror organisations for its links with the LeT, which launched the 2008 Mumbai carnage.
After the ECP denied recognition to the MML, JuD chief Saeed announced that around 200 candidates of his party would contest the polls under the banner of a little-known party, the Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek (AAT), which is already registered with the election commission.
Blast heard near Quetta
A blast has bene heard in Quetta's Eastern Bypass area. Several people are reportedly injured, according to ARY News. Police and rescue teams have rushed to the site.
Women barred from voting in Peshawar's Achini area
Women are barred from voting in Achini area of Peshawar. Locals say it is against their tradition. As per the ECP rules, elections would be declared null in any constituency where women's vote is found to be less them 10 percent.
Input by Fawad Ali (Peshawar)
Transgenders not allowed to voted in men's polling station in Lahore
Transgenders in Lahore (NA-135) are not being allowed to cast their vote in male polling stations, reported Dawn.
NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq says voting process at snail's speed
Ayaz Sadiq, the speaker of the National Assembly and PML-N candidate of NA-129 Lahore, told reporters that the voting process was going at a snail's speed. He also said that it was slow due to lack of electricity.
Input by Fakhar Yousufzai (Islamabad)/101Reporters
Caretaker PM Nasar ul Mulk to cast his vote in Swat
The care taker prime minister, Nasar ul Mulk, will cast his vote in Swat's Govt Boys School Gul Kada. Due to inclement weather, he will reach his native city late. Security officials are on high alert in the region,
Input by Fakhar Yousufzai (Islamabad)/ 101Reporters
Benazir Bhutto's daughters cast vote
Asifa and Bakhtawar, daughters of former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, after casting their votes in Tandu Alayaar, Sindh province.
Sense of fear prevails in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa due to recent attacks
The government has deployed 66 platoons of Frontier Constabulary throughout Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). A sense of fear prevails throughout Peshawar due to recent attacks on Awami National Party leader Haroon Bilour, who was killed in a suicide blast. His uncle, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, is contesting from the same area of Peshawar for the National Assembly seat. This locality (PK-75 and NA-31) Peshawar-V is the most sensitive area as it was here that the highest number of raids were conducted against militants and the highest number of target killers arrested.
Input from Fawad Ali (Peshawar)
Voting cancelled in eight constituencies
Polling on two NA and six Provincial seats had been cancelled by ECP:
NA-60 - Candidate Hanif Abbasi was disqualified by local court in narcotics case.
PK-99 - Ikramullah Khan Gandapur was assassinated.
PK-78 - Haroon Bilour was assassinated.
PB-35 - Siraj Raisani was assassinated.
NA-103 and PP-103 - Mirza Ahmed Mughal committed suicide - independent.
PP-87 - Ahmed Khan — candidate of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party — died.
PK-87 - Sharif Ahmed Khan — Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasul candidate —. died.
Input from Riazul Haq (Islamabad/ 101Reporters)
Unavailability of ink leads to delay in voting in Jacobabad
According to Dawn, the Election Commission of Pakistan has received complaints over delay in voting process. In one of the polling stations of Jacobabad, unavailability of ink led to a delay in starting of polling.
A look at poll statistics
There are 85,058 polling stations and 2,44,687 polling booths across all the provinces of Pakistan. Among these 17,007 polling stations have been designated as "highly-sensitive". A total of 8,19,119 polling staff have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.
Input from Imran Mukhtar (Islamabad)
Bloody run up to Pakistan elections
As campaigning was gathering steam in the latter stages, a spate of suicide bombings targeted candidates of the major political parties. Siraj Raisani of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Haroon Bilour of the Awami National Party (ANP) and Ikramullah Gandapur of the PTI were all targeted. In all, these bombings claimed over 200 lives, while hundreds more were left wounded. Ikram Khan Durrani, a former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, survived two separate bombings.
On 16 July, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sheikh Aftab Ahmed’s vehicle was targeted in Attock. He was returning from an election meeting when the incident occurred.
A suicide bomber killed more than 131 people and injured 150 others at an election rally in Balochistan’s Mastung on July 13. On July 10, Haroon Bilour of Awami National Party (ANP) was among the 22 dead when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a political event held in Peshawar. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan took the responsibility of the blast.
With inputs from Riazul Haq (Islamabad)/ 101Reporters
Voting begins in Pakistan for general and provincial elections
Voting across 270 National Assembly and 577 general seats to provincial assemblies has begun. In all, 10,59,55,409 voters will cast their votes in 840 constituencies of the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies of the country. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspended polling in eight constituencies — two of the National Assembly and six of provincial assemblies — for various reasons, while a candidate has been declared winner from a provincial assembly seat unopposed.
To control the government, a party needs to win at least 172 seats
Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leaders contesting polls as Independent candidates
Pashtun Tahafuz Movement's (PTM) top leaders are contesting elections as Independent candidates from former Federally Administered Tribal Area. The area had remained hub of militants for a decade. Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar and Abdullah Nangyal are known critics of Taliban narrative and are critical of the military's role in the Pashtun belt.
PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen has already announced that the movement is non-partisan and non-parliamentary. However, locals believe that since the three have represented local people's grievances earlier and have become "voice of the voiceless", their chances of winning are higher. The indigenous PTM has gained immense popularity in a few months in Pashtun belt.
Input from Rauf Yousafzai
Important candidates in fray this time
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif is contesting the polls from NA-3 Swat 2, NA-132 Lahore 10, NA-249 Karachi West 2, NA-192 DG Khan 4, PP-164 Lahore 21 and PP-165 Lahore 22.
Cricketer-turned-politican and chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has submitted his nomination from five constituencies — NA-35 (Bannu), NA-53 (Islamabad), NA-95 (Mianwali), NA-131 (Lahore) and NA-243 (Karachi).
Bilawal Bhutto Zaradi of PPP is contesting the first election of his political career from four constituencies in the country.
Input from Riazul Haq/ 01Reporters
13 transgenders contesting polls this time
Thirteen transgenders are contesting the elections this time in Pakistan and their names were announced in a national consultation organised by All Pakistan Transgender Election Network (APTEN) in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Input from 101reporters
A look at poll statistics
Here is a party-wise distribution of the number of candidates contesting for the general election and provincial elections from all the provinces in Pakistan.
Input from Imran Mukhtar
General election postponed in two NA seats
Election is being held in 270 of 272 NA seats as it has been postponed in two seats. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi was handed a life sentence in the Ephedrine quota case, rendering him unfit to contest the polls for NA-60, leading to the postponement.
Independent candidate Mirza Mohammad Ahmed Mughal, candidate from NA-103 and PP-103 constituencies, committed suicide on Saturday ahead of the general election. He reportedly shot himself dead following an alleged dispute with his sons.
Voting to begin at 8 am PST
According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), polling will start at 8 am (8.30 am IST) today and will go on till 6 pm (6.30 pm IST). The counting of votes usually begins soon after polling is concluded. This year too, the ECP is likely to follow a similar schedule despite an hour's extension in polling.
PTI leads in 101 seats: ECP
ECP figures confirm PTI leading in 101 seats; PML-N in 74 and PPP on 38.
According to Geo News, PTI leads in 84 seats, PML-N in 58, PPP in 26
Early trends put PTI in lead across Pakistan
Unofficial results on the local Pakistani TV channels depicts an early lead across the country for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by crickter-turned-politician Imran Khan, according to initial reports of the results.
Imran Khan, key campaigner in the Wednesday’s poll, is gaining across the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces defeating ousted PM Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N in his stronghold Punjab province and expected to win in the polls. Punjab, the most important battleground, has maximum constituencies total 141 elected National Assembly seats and makes more than half of the total 272 elected seats in the National Assembly.
Input by Haroon Janjua, Islamabad
PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi wins Multan III seat, defeats PML-N's Amir Ansari with 19,968 votes
PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi has won the NA-156 Multan III with 93,497 votes against PML-N's Amir Ansari who got 73,529 votes.
Pakistani authorities deny rumours that Result Transmission System had collapsed
A spokesman of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has denied reports that its Result Transmission System had collapsed. "The transmission system is fully working," the spokesman said. He said that District Returning Officers (DROs) and presiding officers were sending the election results through the application smoothly. ECP is automatically receiving the results.
NADRA had prepared an online application to be used by ECP for direct transmission of results.
Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi trails in Rawalpindi-I
Former Pakistani prime minister and PML-N veteran Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, is trailing on the second spot with 4,677 votes in NA-57 (Rawalpindi-I). PTI’s Sadaqat Abbasi is leading with 6,394 votes, unofficial reports on counting suggest.
PTI appears buoyant with early leads in poll results, says 'Pakistan you have done it'
PTI leads on 90 National Assembly seats, PML-N claims second spot with lead on 60 seats
PTI is leading with 90 National Assembly (NA) seats followed by 60 for PML-N in initial results. In Punjab both parties are seeing a close contest while in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), PTI is all set to regain the territory it ruled during the last five years.
Bilawal Bhutto ahead in Karachi, Asif Zardari leads in Shaheed Benazirabad-I
PPP has maintained a lead in the party's traditional strongholds. Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari has maintained a lead in Shaheed Benazirabad-I and Nawabshah, while Bilawal Bhutto is ahead in Karachi and Larkana seats, media reports said.
PML-N leads in three key constituencies in heart of Punjab province
Punjab province, which remains a bastion of the Sharifs'-led PML-N party. The party candidates are maintaining a steady lead in the following constityuencies.
PML-N's Raja Matloob Mehdi leads in NA-67 Jhelum
According to Geo News, PML-N's Raja Matloob Mehdi is leading with 1056 votes in NA-67 (Jhelum-II) seat. PTI's Pawad Chaudhry is trailing with 457 votes.
A timeline of administrations in Pakistan: How military regimes stack against civilian governments
13 transgender candidates in fray in Pakistan elections
For the first time in Pakistan's political history have transgender people have come out from the shadows to participate actively in the polling process to try and instate a democratic government. Not only are 13 transgender people contesting the polls this time, but the country's election commission has also for the first time the duty of "observers" to the members of the transgender community. According to Time, 25 members of the community have been appointed as election observers.
Balochistan bleeds on election day
Elections in Balochistan province were marred by incidents of violence. According to The Guardian, around 40 people were killed and over 600 were injured in the province in nine separate attacks. The last attack was carried out on a polling station in Buleda, a border town with Iran, and killed three security officers, including a teacher who was part of election staff.
PPP leads in NA-1 Chitral seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistani news site The Dawn reported that PPP has maintained a lead in Imran Khan's PTI-ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Here are the prelimnary results based on counting from 139 of the 294 polling stations.
Bilawal Bhutto leads in Lyari seat, say reports
According to an update by Samaa TV, Bilawal Bhutto is leading with 1,754 votes in NA-246 (Lyari) seat. His party, the Pakistan People's Party is leading at 26 seats and is on the third position. Imran Khan's PTI is leading with 60 seats while PML-N is on the second slot with 41 seats.
PTI leads in Mianwali II seat, say reports
Here are the current trends from Mianwali II seat (NA-96).
The report is based on 53 of the 355 polling stations.
PTI candidates leading in Rawalpindi, Lodhran 2; PML-N ahead in Peshawar-III
PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar is leading in NA-59 Rawalpindi, while the party's Muhammad Shafiq is ahead in NA-161 Lodhran-2. PML-N’s Amir Muqam leads in NA-29 Peshawar-III, Geo News reported citing unofficial results from 0.33 percent polling stations.
Imran Khan leading in NA-95 Mianwali, reports Geo News
PTI chairman Imran Khan is leading in NA-95 Mianwali, reports Geo News citing unofficial results from 3.78 percent polling stations. Khan also maintains a lead in Islamabad II (NA-17) seat, according to PTV.
Imran Khan maintains lead over PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in NA-53 (Islamabad-II)
According to PTV news, Imran Khan has maintained a massive lead over PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad II constituency. The PTI chief was pitted against former Pakistani prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the crucial National Assembly seat.
PTI's Omar Ayub Khan reverses early trend, takes lead in NA-17
Pakistani media has reported that PTI's Omar Ayub Khan has taken lead over PML-N's Babar Nawaz Khan in NA-17. Earlier, Geo TV had reported that Babar was leading with 302 votes against Omar's 10 votes.
In National Assembly polls, early trends suggest PTI leads in two seats, PML-N ahead on three
According to Geo TV news, the following are the early trends of the polls.
Total 3,459 candidates in fray for 272 National Assembly seats
According to data released by ECP, a total of 3,459 candidates — 1,623 from Punjab, 824 from Sindh, 725 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 287 from Balochistan — were cleared to run for the 272 general seats of the national assembly. However, elections in two constituencies — NA-60, NA-108 — were later postponed by the commission.
A single party will need to bag at least 137 of the directly elected seats to be able to form the government on its own.
Election panel received around 650 poll-related complaints, maximum number received from Sindh province
DG ISPR thanks Pakistani citizens for displaying love, respect for forces during polls
ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor expressed his gratitude towards people of Pakistan for showing ‘unflinching support’ for the armed forces. Ghafoor thanked the people for rejecting the ‘malicious propaganda’ and supporting the army throughout the polling exercise
Watch: Counting of ballot paper continues in key constituency of NA-124 Lahore
PML-N’s Babar Nawaz Khan leads in NA-17, claims Pakistani media
According to GeoTV News, early trends suggest that PML-N’s Babar Nawaz Khan is leading in the NA-17 constituency leaving PTI's Omar Ayub much behind in the tally. In NA-55 Attock-I, PTI’s Tahir Sadiq maintained an early lead and was closely trailed by PML-N's Sheikh Aftab Khan.
Poll panel receives flak for not extending voting time
Two of the major parties contesting elections, PPP and PML-N had urged the election commission to consider extending the polling time by an hour owing to the fact that the voting was slow. However, the polling ended at 6 pm (PST). Several journalists and Pakistanis have appeared critical of the panel for not accommodating the parties' appeal while preventing people, standing in long queues outside polling stations, from casting their polls.
Polling officials missing in North Waziristan's Khaisor
Reports have claimed that polling officials did not turn up at the polling booth in North Waziristan's Khaisor and 1,200 votes for Mohsin Dawar were wasted. Dawar is a member of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement and was active against enforced disappearance and target killing of Pashtuns in the region.
Tehreek-e-Taliban threatens voters against polling
Tehreek-e-Taliban threatens voters and asks them to stay away from the polling booths. The terrorist group said that the voters will be responsible for any damages to life or property if anyone goes to vote.
Counting of votes start
Counting of votes has begun, say reports. This image is from a polling station in Peshawar.
Three soldiers killed while escorting polling staff in Balochistan
According to ISPR, a military protection party, which was escorting the polling staff of NA 271 seat from Buleda area of Balochistan, was ambushed at Dashtuk near Pakistan-Iran Border last night.
During the exchange of fire, three security forces personnel and a polling staff school teacher Safi Ullah were killed while 14 people, including 10 security force personnel, were injured. Ten among the injured were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment in Karachi.
However, the security forces managed to escort the polling officials safely to the voting booth and the elections took place as per the schedule.
Large queues outside polling stations even as voting time comes to end
The official voting time ends for Pakistan elections, however, according to various reports large queues are still being witnessed in many areas of the country, including Punjab and Sindh. However, the poll panel has said that only those people who entered the premises of polling stations will be allowed to vote.
Imran Khan gets EC notice for casting his vote in public view
Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a notice to Imran Khan for alleged breach of secrecy of ballot by stamping on ballot in public view. He has been asked to appear before the commission on 30 July at 10 am.
Former cricketer Wasim Akram casts his vote
Pakistan's legendary bowler Wasim Akram returned to Pakistan from London to caste his vote. Akram had earlier, openly come out in support of his former teammate Imran Khan, who also led the 1992 Cricket World Cup-winning Pakistan cricket team.
Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui complains about soldiers' presence in polling station
Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, a serving judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), who was recently in the news for accusing the ISI of intervening into judicial matter complained to the Chief Election Commissioner that armed men were made to stand next to ballot papers inside a polling station in an attempt to instill fear among voters.
"Sir, I went to cast my vote at polling station JABA Teh n Dist Rwp NA 59 PP 10, Armed Army person was standing where ballot papers were being issued, I pointed out to Presiding Officer that this is unusual so he may be asked to stand at entry point to ensure that voters may not enter in the room simultaneously but not only presiding officer army man also misbehaved. How a man with gun can stand over the head of polling staff and voter, this spread fear. This situation need to be controlled," Justice Siddiqui said.
ECP denies extension of polling time
The ECP has decided not to extend the voting time from beyond 6pm saying that it had already pushed the deadline from 5pm to 6pm. It, however, stated that those people who are already in queue at the time of closing the booths, will be allowed to exercise their franchise.
PML-N holds press conference in Lahore seeking extension of polling time
The PML-N held a press conference in Lahore where their representatives demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan to extend the time from 6 pm to 7 pm (local time) as in many areas the polling process was exceptionally slow. The party also demanded that the ECP should ask poll representatives to expedite the voting process and those who have entered the polling stations must not be barred from exercising there right to vote.
Citizens of Peshawar gave flowers to security forces deployed at polling stations
Citizens of Peshawar gave flowers to security forces deployed at the different polling stations of the city as a mark of their respect. The ECP has deployed around 7,70,000 security personnel including army-men and police personnel to conduct elections.
Election Commission of Pakistan received over 300 complaints of poll code violations
According to News Pakistan, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) Facilitation and Complaint Cell has received so far 300 complaints regarding violation of code of conduct since the start of polling.
Pakistan poll panel denies PML-N request to extend voting time, polling to close at 6pm (PST)
Pakistan's Election Commission has denied the PML-N's request to extend the deadline for polling until 7 pm. The voting will close at 6 pm (Pakistan Standard Time). The Shehbaz Sharif-led party had said that delays in voting has caused inconvenience to people standing in long queues, and sought a one-hour extension under Article 70 of the Election Act 2017.
PPP alleges poll rigging at few stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
European Union Election Observation Mission satisfied with polling arrangements
According to a report in The News International, the delegation from European Union Election Observation Mission examined the ballot papers being used in the election and they expressed satisfaction at the arrangements made.
Image. Twiter. @geonews_english
Mother of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, Shamim Akhtar cast her vote.
Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif's mother Begum Shamim Akhtar came out to cast her vote despite ill health. In a video tweeted by PML-N she could be seen being taken to a polling booth on a wheelchair, amid loud cheers from party supporters.
Watch: General Kamar Bajwa casts his vote
Source: ISPR (Inter state public relations)
No points for guessing who Reham Khan voted for
PTI chief and PM hopeful Imran Khan's former wife Reham Khan has been making several explosive claims about the cricketer-turned-politician. She has been attacking her former husband through a book that she is penning and through various interviews to news channels. On election day, she put out a not so cryptic tweet, declaring her support for Bilawal Bhutto's PPP.
Bomb blast kills 31 in Quetta
At least 31 persons were killed, while dozens more were injured after a suicide bomber struck outside a polling centre in Quetta, Balochistan
Great time for political dynasts in Pakistan
A series of research studies in Pakistan underlines that the same family or candidate is simply recycled through different governments or even military rule. If a serial winner is no more in the run, a member of his or her family will take his place. "According to a 2013 study by Lahore-based academics Ali Cheema, Hassan Javid and Muhammad Farooq Naseer, 53.4 percent of the National Assembly seats in Punjab were held by 'dynastic' politicians in 2008," a report in Dawn said. A Herald study of the same year put the figure for dynastic holders of office across Pakistan at around 45 percent.
These "electables" tend to move from one party to another with bewildering rapidity. If this is true, then is any real "change" possible in Pakistani politics? The data indicates that a good 50 percent is from the same pool of politicians, with their political direction decided by whom the military establishment selects, this year in particular.
SY Quraishi pleased with peaceful polling in Islamabad
Wasim Akram comes out in support of his one-time captain, Imran Khan