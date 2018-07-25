Webp_net_gifmakerpakistan general elections 2018 Live Results

PML(N)

46

PPP

28

PTI

64

OTH

50
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE updates: Imran Khan's PTI leading in 12 seats; PML-N ahead in 5 seats, claims Samaa TV

World FP Staff Jul 25, 2018 21:09:11 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Pakistan Election Results 2018 LIVE updates: Imran Khan's PTI leading in 12 seats; PML-N ahead in 5 seats, claims Samaa TV

  • 21:07 (IST)

    A timeline of administrations in Pakistan: How military regimes stack against civilian governments   

  • 21:03 (IST)

    13 transgender candidates in fray in Pakistan elections 

    For the first time in Pakistan's political history have transgender people have come out from the shadows to participate actively in the polling process to try and instate a democratic government. Not only are 13 transgender people contesting the polls this time, but the country's election commission has also for the first time the duty of "observers" to the members of the transgender community. According to Time, 25 members of the community have been appointed as election observers. 

  • 20:52 (IST)

    Balochistan bleeds on election day 

    Elections in Balochistan province were marred by incidents of violence. According to The Guardian, around 40 people were killed and over 600 were injured in the province in nine separate attacks. The last attack was carried out on a polling station in Buleda, a border town with Iran, and killed three security officers, including a teacher who was part of election staff.

  • 20:48 (IST)

    PPP leads in NA-1 Chitral seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 

    Pakistani news site The Dawn reported that PPP has maintained a lead in Imran Khan's PTI-ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Here are the prelimnary results based on counting from 139 of the 294 polling stations.  

    • Saleem Khan (PPPP): 239 votes
    • Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali (MMAP): 188 votes

  • 20:43 (IST)

    Bilawal Bhutto leads in Lyari seat, say reports

    According to an update by Samaa TV, Bilawal Bhutto is leading with 1,754 votes in NA-246 (Lyari) seat. His party, the Pakistan People's Party is leading at 26 seats and is on the third position. Imran Khan's PTI is leading with 60 seats while PML-N is on the second slot with 41 seats. 

  • 20:39 (IST)

    PTI leads in Mianwali II seat, say reports

    Here are the current trends from Mianwali II seat (NA-96).  

    • Amjid Ali Khan (PTI): 28,379 votes
    • Muhammad Humair Hayat (PML-N): 5,393 votes

    The report is based on 53 of the 355 polling stations.

  • 20:29 (IST)

    PTI candidates leading in Rawalpindi, Lodhran 2; PML-N ahead in Peshawar-III

    PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar is leading in NA-59 Rawalpindi, while the party's Muhammad Shafiq is ahead in NA-161 Lodhran-2. PML-N’s Amir Muqam leads in NA-29 Peshawar-III, Geo News reported citing unofficial results from 0.33 percent polling stations.

  • 20:28 (IST)

    Imran Khan leading in NA-95 Mianwali, reports Geo News

    PTI chairman Imran Khan is leading in NA-95 Mianwali, reports Geo News citing unofficial results from 3.78 percent polling stations. Khan also maintains a lead in Islamabad II (NA-17) seat, according to PTV. 

  • 20:26 (IST)

    Imran Khan maintains lead over PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in NA-53 (Islamabad-II) 

    According to PTV news, Imran Khan has maintained a massive lead over PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad II constituency. The PTI chief was pitted against former Pakistani prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the crucial National Assembly seat. 

  • 20:21 (IST)

     PTI's Omar Ayub Khan reverses early trend, takes lead in NA-17 

     Pakistani media has reported that PTI's Omar Ayub Khan has taken lead over PML-N's Babar Nawaz Khan in NA-17. Earlier, Geo TV had reported that Babar was leading with 302 votes against Omar's 10 votes. 

  • 20:11 (IST)

    In National Assembly polls, early trends suggest PTI leads in two seats, PML-N ahead on three

    According to Geo TV news, the following are the early trends of the polls. 

    • PTI’s Muhammad Shafiq leads in NA-161 Lodhran-2: Unofficial 
    • PTI’s Tahir Sadiq leads in NA-55 Attock-I
    • PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal leads in NA 78 Narowal-2:
    • PML-N’s Amir Muqam leads in NA-29 
    • PML-N’s Babar Nawaz Khan leads in NA-17

  • 20:03 (IST)

    Total 3,459 candidates in fray for 272 National Assembly seats

    According to data released by ECP, a total of 3,459 candidates — 1,623 from Punjab, 824 from Sindh, 725 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 287 from Balochistan — were cleared to run for the 272 general seats of the national assembly. However, elections in two constituencies — NA-60, NA-108 — were later postponed by the commission. 

    A single party will need to bag at least 137 of the directly elected seats to be able to form the government on its own.

  • 20:01 (IST)

    Election panel received around 650 poll-related complaints, maximum number received from Sindh province 

  • 19:57 (IST)

    DG ISPR thanks Pakistani citizens for displaying love, respect for forces during polls

    ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor expressed his gratitude towards people of Pakistan for showing ‘unflinching support’ for the armed forces. Ghafoor thanked the people for rejecting the ‘malicious propaganda’ and supporting the army throughout the polling exercise 

  • 19:57 (IST)

    Watch: Counting of ballot paper continues in key constituency of NA-124 Lahore  

  • 19:54 (IST)

    PML-N’s Babar Nawaz Khan leads in NA-17, claims Pakistani media

    According to GeoTV News, early trends suggest that PML-N’s Babar Nawaz Khan is leading in the NA-17 constituency leaving PTI's Omar Ayub much behind in the tally. In NA-55 Attock-I, PTI’s Tahir Sadiq maintained an early lead and was closely trailed by PML-N's Sheikh Aftab Khan. 

  • 19:51 (IST)

    Poll panel receives flak for not extending voting time 

    Two of the major parties contesting elections, PPP and PML-N had urged the election commission to consider extending the polling time by an hour owing to the fact that the voting was slow. However, the polling ended at 6 pm (PST). Several journalists and Pakistanis have appeared critical of the panel for not accommodating the parties' appeal while preventing people, standing in long queues outside polling stations, from casting their polls.  

  • 19:33 (IST)

    Polling officials missing in North Waziristan's Khaisor

    Reports have claimed that polling officials did not turn up at the polling booth in North Waziristan's Khaisor and 1,200 votes for Mohsin Dawar were wasted. Dawar​ is a member of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement and was active against enforced disappearance and target killing of Pashtuns in the region. 

  • 19:15 (IST)

    Tehreek-e-Taliban threatens voters against polling

    Tehreek-e-Taliban threatens voters and asks them to stay away from the polling booths. The terrorist group said that the voters will be responsible for any damages to life or property if anyone goes to vote. 

  • 19:13 (IST)

    Counting of votes start

    Counting of votes has begun, say reports. This image is from a polling station in Peshawar. 

  • 18:53 (IST)

    Three soldiers killed while escorting polling staff in Balochistan

    According to ISPR, a military protection party, which was escorting the polling staff of NA 271 seat from Buleda area of Balochistan, was ambushed at Dashtuk near Pakistan-Iran Border last night.

    During the exchange of fire, three security forces personnel and a polling staff school teacher Safi Ullah were killed while 14 people, including 10 security force personnel, were injured. Ten among the injured were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment in Karachi. 

    However, the security forces managed to escort the polling officials safely to the voting booth and the elections took place as per the schedule.

  • 18:39 (IST)

    Large queues outside polling stations even as voting time comes to end 

    The official voting time ends for Pakistan elections, however, according to various reports large queues are still being witnessed in many areas of the country, including Punjab and Sindh. However, the poll panel has said that only those people who entered the premises of polling stations will be allowed to vote. 

  • 18:28 (IST)

    Imran Khan gets EC notice for casting his vote in public view

    Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a notice to Imran Khan for alleged breach of secrecy of ballot by stamping on ballot in public view. He has been asked to appear before the commission on 30 July at 10 am. 

  • 18:19 (IST)

    Former cricketer Wasim Akram casts his vote 

    Pakistan's legendary bowler Wasim Akram returned to Pakistan from London to caste his vote. Akram had earlier, openly come out in support of his  former teammate Imran Khan, who also led the 1992 Cricket World Cup-winning Pakistan cricket team. 

  • 18:08 (IST)

    Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui complains about soldiers' presence in polling station

    Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, a serving judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), who was recently in the news for accusing the ISI of intervening into judicial matter complained to the Chief Election Commissioner that armed men were made to stand next to ballot papers inside a polling station in an attempt to instill fear among voters. 

    "Sir, I went to cast my vote at polling station JABA Teh n Dist Rwp NA 59 PP 10, Armed Army person was standing where ballot papers were being issued, I pointed out to Presiding Officer that this is unusual so he may be asked to stand at entry point to ensure that voters may not enter in the room simultaneously but not only presiding officer army man also misbehaved. How a man with gun can stand over the head of polling staff and voter, this spread fear. This situation need to be controlled," Justice Siddiqui said.

  • 17:55 (IST)

    ECP denies extension of polling time 

    The ECP has decided not to extend the voting time from beyond 6pm saying that it had already pushed the deadline from 5pm to 6pm. It, however, stated that those people who are already in queue at the time of closing the booths, will be allowed to exercise their franchise. 

  • 17:52 (IST)

    PML-N holds press conference in Lahore seeking extension of polling time

    The PML-N held a press conference in Lahore where their representatives demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan to extend the time from 6 pm to 7 pm (local time) as in many areas the polling process was exceptionally slow. The party also demanded that the ECP should ask  poll representatives to expedite the voting process and those who have entered the polling stations must not be barred from exercising there right to vote.   

  • 17:44 (IST)

    Citizens of Peshawar gave flowers to security forces deployed at polling stations

    Citizens of Peshawar gave flowers to security forces deployed at the different polling stations of the city as a mark of their respect. The ECP has deployed around 7,70,000 security personnel including army-men and police personnel to conduct elections. 

  • 17:36 (IST)

    Election Commission of Pakistan received over 300 complaints of poll code violations

    According to News Pakistan, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) Facilitation and Complaint Cell has received so far 300 complaints regarding violation of code of conduct since the start of polling. 

  • 17:29 (IST)

    Pakistan poll panel denies PML-N request to extend voting time, polling to close at 6pm (PST)

    Pakistan's Election Commission has denied the PML-N's request to extend the deadline for polling until 7 pm. The voting will close at 6 pm (Pakistan Standard Time). The Shehbaz Sharif-led party had said that delays in voting has caused inconvenience to people standing in long queues, and sought a one-hour extension under Article 70 of the Election Act 2017.

  • 17:26 (IST)

    PPP alleges poll rigging at few stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province 

  • 17:13 (IST)

    European Union Election Observation Mission satisfied with polling arrangements

    According to a report in The News Internationalthe delegation from European Union Election Observation Mission examined the ballot papers being used in the election and they expressed satisfaction at the arrangements made. 

    Image. Twiter. @geonews_english

  • 16:54 (IST)

    Mother of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, Shamim Akhtar cast her vote.  

    Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif's mother Begum Shamim Akhtar came out to cast her vote despite ill health. In a video tweeted by PML-N she could be seen being taken to a polling booth on a wheelchair, amid loud cheers from party supporters. 

  • 16:40 (IST)

    Watch: General Kamar Bajwa casts his vote

    Source:  ISPR (Inter state public relations)

  • 16:34 (IST)

    No points for guessing who Reham Khan voted for

    PTI chief and PM hopeful Imran Khan's former wife Reham Khan has been making several explosive claims about the cricketer-turned-politician. She has been attacking her former husband through a book that she is penning and through various interviews to news channels. On election day, she put out a not so cryptic tweet, declaring her support for Bilawal Bhutto's PPP. 

  • 16:19 (IST)

    Bomb blast kills 31 in Quetta

    At least 31 persons were killed, while dozens more were injured after a suicide bomber struck outside a polling centre in Quetta, Balochistan

  • 16:07 (IST)

    Great time for political dynasts in Pakistan

    A series of research studies in Pakistan underlines that the same family or candidate is simply recycled through different governments or even military rule. If a serial winner is no more in the run, a member of his or her family will take his place. "According to a 2013 study by Lahore-based academics Ali Cheema, Hassan Javid and Muhammad Farooq Naseer, 53.4 percent of the National Assembly seats in Punjab were held by 'dynastic' politicians in 2008," a report in Dawn said. A Herald study of the same year put the figure for dynastic holders of office across Pakistan at around 45 percent.

    These "electables" tend to move from one party to another with bewildering rapidity. If this is true, then is any real "change" possible in Pakistani politics?  The data indicates that a good 50 percent is from the same pool of politicians, with their political direction decided by whom the military establishment selects, this year in particular.

  • 15:48 (IST)

    SY Quraishi pleased with peaceful polling in Islamabad

  • 15:42 (IST)

    Wasim Akram comes out in support of his one-time captain, Imran Khan

  • 15:41 (IST)

    PTI denies Imran Khan's vote was cancelled

    The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued an official response to media reports that were saying party chief Imran Khan's vote may be cancelled because he interacted with the media. It has said that the party hasn't violated any election rules, and has instead urged the ECP to take note of fake news circulating in this regard. "Taking notice against a particular party's leader may present an unbalanced view and compromise the elections," the party said.

    The ECP was earlier reported to have cancelled Imran Khan's vote because he interacted with the media after casting his vote at Islamabad.

  • 15:30 (IST)

    Voting yet to begin at one polling station in Sialkot

    There is just about three hours for polling to end, but at one particular polling station in Sialkot, it's yet to even begin, ARY News has reported. While the official reason for the delay couldn't be ascertained, it's believed that polling stamps couldn't reach the station on time.

  • 15:26 (IST)

    PTI urges people to come out and vote as polling enters last couple of hours

  • 15:19 (IST)

    Full text of PML-N's letter to the Election Commission

  • 15:15 (IST)

    PML-N requests one-hour extension to polling

    Claiming there were delays in polling at several polling stations throughout the day, the PML-N has requested the Election Commission to grant a one-hour extension to polling. Polling is scheduled to end at 6 pm, but the party has sought it be extended till 7 pm.

  • 15:12 (IST)

    Party flags adorn roads of Nothia Peshawar

  • 15:08 (IST)

    Taliban forcing people in North Waziristan to vote for PTI candidate

    Surrendered Taliban militia are reportedly controlling the Razmak polling station in North Waziristan, and are pressuring people to vote for the local PTI candidate.

  • 15:00 (IST)

    Heavy security deployment in Khyber tribal district

  • 14:53 (IST)

    Imran Khan's vote may be cancelled

    PTI chief Imran Khan had cast his vote in full view of the media and cameras, and his act may cause the ECP to cancel his vote for Islamabad's NA-53 constituency, Dawn has reported.

  • 14:51 (IST)

    ECP cracks down on candidates talking to media

    The Election Commission of Pakistan has said it has taken note of candidates' interactions with the media, ARY News has reported. A number of candidates, including the chiefs of PTI and PPP, Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto respectively, had been talking to the media after casting their votes.

  • 14:41 (IST)

    Mardan district officer visits polling stations

    District police officer of Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa checks security situation in city and visits various polling stations

    Input by Ahteshaam Khan (Peshawar)/  101Reporters

Load More

Pakistan Election Results 2018 latest updates: According to latest reports in Pakistan media, Imran Khan's PTI is leading in 12 seats. Nawaz Sharif's PML-N is leading in five seats out of 33, unofficial reports at Samaa TV claimed.

PTI chairman Imran Khan is leading in NA-95 Mianwali seat, Geo News reported citing unofficial results. Khan also maintains a lead in Islamabad II (NA-17) seat, according to PTV.

Pakistani media has reported that PTI's Omar Ayub Khan has taken lead over PML-N's Babar Nawaz Khan in NA-17. Reports also claimed that PTI’s Muhammad Shafiq is leading in NA-161 Lodhran-2.

Several channels and media reports said that the counting of votes has begun in Pakistan. Polling in Pakistan concluded at 6 pm Pakistan Standard Time.  Pakistan's Election Commission has denied the PML-N's request to extend the deadline for polling until 7 pm.

Even after the official voting time ended large queues were still being witnessed in many areas of the country, including Punjab and Sindh. However, the poll panel has said that only those people who entered the premises of polling stations will be allowed to vote.

Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a notice to Imran Khan for alleged breach of secrecy of ballot by stamping on ballot in public view. He has been asked to appear before the commission on 30 July at 10 am.The Shehbaz Sharif-led party had said that delays in voting has caused inconvenience to people standing in long queues, and sought a one-hour extension under Article 70 of the Election Act 2017.

Transgenders, who are working as election observers, complained of harassment in Pakistan. They were reportedly denied entry in a polling station in Afghan Colony and Faqirabad locality of Peshawar. Women in Dir made history on Wednesday by voting for the first time in the history of country.

Voting has resumed at Quetta's Tameer-e-Nau Model School polling station, which was earlier rocked by a suicide blast that left 31 dead, reported Dawn.

Voters queue in Karachi’s Baldia Town area for casting their votes. Image courtesy: Zia Ur Rehman

Voters queue in Karachi’s Baldia Town area for casting their votes. Image courtesy: Zia Ur Rehman

Pakistan election commission has decided to proceed against politicians who talked to media — PTI chief Imran Khan is also facing electoral body’s disciplinary action. The commission has termed this violation of its code of ethics. Media houses will also be served notices, say ECP officials. Express News reported that his vote may be cancelled as he violated the "secrecy of ballot" rule after his voting exercise was captured on video.

With Wednesday's attack in Quetta, the death toll from election-related violence in last two weeks in run up to the Pakistan polls reached 203, with the same number of people injured. Earlier, an attack also took place in Mastung area of Balochistan in which 149 people were killed in a suicide blast.

A Pakistan hospital official says an explosion outside crowded polling station in southwestern city of Quetta has killed 25 people and wounded 40. Jaffer Kakar, a doctor, says five policemen and two children are among the dead. He fears the death toll could rise as many of the wounded are in critical condition.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan cast his vote at Dhoke Jilani polling station in NA-53 Islamabad. He urged people to come out and vote.

The death toll has risen to 22 people and 28 injured in a blast in Quetta's Eastern Bypass area. Injured have been hospitalised at the Civil Hospital. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has directed the private satellite TV channels to stop airing any content related to Pakistan's 11th general election.

The blast, which took place in NA-264 Quetta, Pakistan, has left at least 10 dead, including two security officials, and more than 15 injured, including security personnel. The blast took place near a police vehicle close to a polling station.

Meanwhile, LeT chief Hafiz Saeed cast his vote in Lahore. A new entrant in the fray this year is Milli Muslim League, the political front of blacklisted Islamic organisation Jamat-ud Dawa, which in turn is purportedly the charitable front of militant organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. The party was founded in 2017 with the intention to make Pakistan "a truly Islamic and welfare state."  After the ECP denied recognition to the MML, JuD chief Saeed announced that around 200 candidates of his party would contest the polls under the banner of a little-known party, the Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek (AAT), which is already registered with the election commission.

At least 25 people, including police officials, have been killed in a blast in Quetta. Image from Imran Mukhtar

At least 25 people, including police officials, have been killed in a blast in Quetta. Image courtesy: Imran Mukhtar

A blast has been heard in Quetta's Eastern Bypass area in Pakistan. Several people are reportedly injured, according to news reports. Police and rescue teams have rushed to the site.

On Wednesday, 9.15 am, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swabi district, ANP workers fired at PTI workers which left one PTI worker dead and three injured. The names of the injured are: Muktair, Saleem, Shahzad, while Shazaib is the name of the deceased.

Firing has been reported from Swabi district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Three people have reportedly been killed in the incident. Meanwhile, Ayaz Sadiq, the speaker of the National Assembly and PML-N candidate of NA-129 Lahore, told reporters that the voting process was going on at a snail's speed.

According to reports, power outage delayed voting across several polling stations in Peshawar in Pakistan, which resulted in difficulties for women voters and election staff.

Polling has yet to begin in Lahore's NA-128 polling stations as the staff is yet to reach the venue, reported Dawn. According to the Pakistani daily, voting in Nawabshah too did not begin on time, as election agents were not allowed to enter the polling station.

Voting across 270 National Assembly and 577 general seats to provincial assemblies in Pakistan has begun. In all, 10,59,55,409 voters will cast their votes in 840 constituencies of the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies of the country.

Elections have been postponed in eight national and provincial assembly constituencies in Pakistan which goes to the polls today, according to a media report. In one of the constituencies, a candidate had been disqualified while in the other seven, the contesting candidates had passed away, the Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan is set to elect its next civilian government at the national and provincial level. The Pakistan general election, which has been marred with controversies, allegations of military interventions and terrorist attacks on candidates, will finally conclude on Wednesday with counting the same day. The election is also important as while the national parties will be testing their reach, radical groups like Allah-o-Takbeer—a political front of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD)—and several others like it are contesting the elections with the promise of bringing a Sharia government in Pakistan.

Election schedule: polling and counting

According to the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP), polling will start at 8 am (8.30 am IST) today and will go on till 6 pm (6.30 pm IST). The counting of votes usually begins soon after polling is concluded. This year too, the ECP is likely to follow a similar schedule despite an hour's extension in polling.

The results, along with who is in the lead and who is trailing, begin to emerge around 11 pm. Counting, however, goes on till 1-2 am. The disputed seats are counted again the next day, and the result is officially declared by 1 or 2 pm the next day.

People queue up outside a polling station in Mardan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa. Riazul Haq/ 101Reporters

People queue up outside a polling station in Mardan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa. Riazul Haq/ 101Reporters

Key parties

On 25 July, Pakistan will seal the future of over 95 political parties, which are in the fray for 272 seats in the National Assembly, and to form governments at the provincial level.

At the national level, a party needs to win 172 seats to form a government on its own. The main competition—both at the national and provincial level—will be between the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan People's Party and independent candidates. The latter could play the role of power brokers, as they did in the 2013 polls.

There are also regional parties and alliances, such as the Grand Democratic Alliance (GAD) formed by five political parties — Pir Paghara's Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Quami Awami Tehreek (QAT), National People's Party (NPP), Pakistan People's Party Workers (PPPW) and People's Muslim League Pakistan (PML-P); extremist groups such as the revived Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Jamaat-e-Islami, Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek (a political wing of the JuD and a front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba). The GAD is likely to play spoilsport for the PPP as it contains several defectors from the party. As for hardcore religious groups like the Jamaat-e-Islamia and Allah-o-Akbar-Tehreek, they can dent the PML-N's conservative vote bank.

Then there are regional parties such as the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) of Bacha Khan's followers. Presenting a stiff competition to Imran's PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the Balochistan National Party (BNP).

Key candidates

According to data from the Election Commission of Pakistan, about 3,675 candidates are fighting for seats in the National Assembly, and about 8,895 are in the fray for the legislatures of all four provinces.

After ousted Pakistan prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had to drop out of the political race, following their conviction in the Avenfield reference, Nawaz's brother Shehbaz Sharif emerged as PML-N's prime ministerial face. Shehbaz, former chief minister of Punjab, is known for his administrative abilities, but he has yet to emerge as a top contender against Imran. With Nawaz out of the way, the cricketer-turned-politician appears to have no contender.

PPP's Bilawal has a following, but he has not proved his mettle as an able leader yet. PPP, as well as regional parties, may gain prominence only if there is no clear mandate. In case an alliance is formed, irrespective of which parties come together — there are reports of a PPP-PTI alliance — it is unlikely that Bilawal will get preference over Shehbaz or Imran. So far, the only top contenders for the prime minister's post are Shehbaz and Imran.

The other candidates to watch out for are Bilawal's father Asif Ali Zardari and former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Key issues

As leaders engage in mudslinging and lash out at each other over remarks or controversies, a lot of issues have been highlighted during the Pakistan election campaigns, ranging from the state of the economy to the dangerous trend of threatening and attacking journalists, military intervention, water supply, healthcare, terrorism and foreign policy.

Corruption may just be the most important election issue this time. Most prominent Pakistani politicians are either talking about ending corruption or are involved in corruption-related controversies themselves.

While Imran has been banking on Nawaz and Maryam's conviction in the Avenfield reference as a major win against corruption and has also been promising to put other corrupt leaders behind bars, his alleged misuse of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's helicopters and the mega Bus Rapid Transport project in the province has come under the National Accountability Bureau's scanner.

On the other hand, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto lashed out at Imran for speaking out against corruption. He accused the PTI chief of being corrupt himself. "Up till now, Nawaz was defaming politics, but now Imran Niazi has taken up this task (sic)," Geo TV quoted Bhutto as saying.

Relations with India is another major poll issue. Religious radical parties in Pakistan are rousing anti-India sentiments and making it a poll issue against PML-N candidates as well as Imran, whose anti-India stand has become a major poll rhetoric to sway the youth.

Fears have also mounted over Pakistan's economic stability before the elections, as the caretaker government pledged to stem the current account deficit by using rapidly dwindling foreign currency reserves, reported AFP.

There is growing speculation that the country will have to seek a loan package from the International Monetary Fund after the elections — for the second time since 2013 — amid fears of a balance of payments crisis.

"We have to finance this gap of the trade deficit of $25 billion by depleting our reserves. There is no other option," caretaker finance minister Shamshad Akhtar said at a press conference. "This is a major worry for our government."

Terrorism is another major issue in the region, which has affected not just civilians but politicians alike. While political rallies and candidates of the Awami National Party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Balochistan Awami Party in Balochistan were attacked mostly because of their anti-terrorism stand, most recently, Imran's PTI, have made it clear that not even those who share a good rapport with radicals are not safe in Pakistan. Then there's the issue of the safety and security of journalists and the Pakistan Army and ISI's relentless meddling into State affairs.


Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 21:09 PM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores