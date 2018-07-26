How are votes counted in Pakistan?

Facing questions over the delay in declaring results, ECP secretary Babar Yaqoob said on Thursday morning, the Result Transmission Service failed after results of 25,000 out of 85,000 polling stations were uploaded. According to Dawn, this is how votes are counted:

- Votes that are dropped into ballot boxes are manually counted by presiding officers and assistants in the polling booth.

- Following this, officers transfer these boxes into sealed bags provided by the ECP.

- The bags are then handed over to the Returning Officer (RO) who, in turn, hands it over to the District Returning Officer (DRO). The DRO then submits the bags to the ECP's offices or storage houses. Green bags are for NA votes, white for Provincial Assembly votes and blue for unverified votes.

- The presiding officer fills Form 45 and Form 46 for every NA and PA seat. These forms contain information about the candidate and how many votes they received. This data can be shared with polling agents and candidates present at stations.

- The Presiding Officer takes a screenshot of both the forms and uploads them to the Results Transmission System, which is an Android app enabling election officers to send results to the ECP in real time.