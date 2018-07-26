Pakistan Election Results 2018 latest updates: PTI chief Imran Khan has bagged NA-95 (Mianwali) with 1,27,530 votes, reported ARY News, as per unofficial results. He defeated PML-N's Abdullah Khan who received 49,532 votes.
Amid allegations of wrongdoing and rigging in the Pakistan elections, PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif said the party rejected the election results. "We will use all political and legal options for redressal of these glaring excesses. This is an outright rigging and the results based on massive rigging will cause irreparable damage to the country," he said in a tweet.
As per unofficial trends, according to Dawn, Imran Khan's PTI is leading in 112 seats in Pakistan, while PML-N is second with 65 seats. Bilawal Bhutto's PPP is trailing at third place with 43 seats.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected allegations of any wrongdoing in the general election after several political parties raised objections over the process and said they feared rigging.
The ECP said the election results were being collected and the first official result will be announced soon.
ECP secretary Babar Yaqoob said Result Transmission Service failed after results of 25,000 out of 85,000 polling stations were uploaded.
He rejected any wrongdoing in the election and said "the issue of fraud can be discussed after ECP announces the results". The Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed victory despite serious questions being raised over the authenticity of the election process.
Sensing victory, PTI supporters erupted in jubilation as trends showed the party was leading on 111 seats. According to latest trends available, PTI was followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of jailed leader Nawaz Sharif. PML-N was leading on 68 National Assembly seats.
Hundreds of PTI supporters came out on streets in several cities, dancing and celebrating. "We have got our Naya Pakistan," said Shahid Ali, one of the supporters, as he danced euphorically near the busy Faizabad interchange, which links Islamabad with the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
The Press Trust of India correspondent was caught for several hours in traffic when returning from the election coverage as highly-charged PTI workers raised victory slogans.
Reports said similar celebrations were being organised in other cities as well. The victory and joy in the PTI camp appeared premature as the incumbent PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rejected the results. "Our polling agents were not given results and we will not accept it," said Khurshid Shah of PPP.
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif alleged that the election process was "blatantly" rigged. He warned of protests. Analysts predicted tumultuous weeks ahead for Pakistan as a strong opposition to the election results was building up.
PML-N was leading on 67 seats and PPP on 39. "They will make a lethal combination if they joined hands against Imran Khan," analyst Sohail Warriach said.
A party can form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats out of the total 342. A single party will need at least 137 of the 272 directly-elected seats to be able to form the government on its own.
Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 08:10 AM
How are votes counted in Pakistan?
Facing questions over the delay in declaring results, ECP secretary Babar Yaqoob said on Thursday morning, the Result Transmission Service failed after results of 25,000 out of 85,000 polling stations were uploaded. According to Dawn, this is how votes are counted:
- Votes that are dropped into ballot boxes are manually counted by presiding officers and assistants in the polling booth.
- Following this, officers transfer these boxes into sealed bags provided by the ECP.
- The bags are then handed over to the Returning Officer (RO) who, in turn, hands it over to the District Returning Officer (DRO). The DRO then submits the bags to the ECP's offices or storage houses. Green bags are for NA votes, white for Provincial Assembly votes and blue for unverified votes.
- The presiding officer fills Form 45 and Form 46 for every NA and PA seat. These forms contain information about the candidate and how many votes they received. This data can be shared with polling agents and candidates present at stations.
- The Presiding Officer takes a screenshot of both the forms and uploads them to the Results Transmission System, which is an Android app enabling election officers to send results to the ECP in real time.
PPP wins 13 seats in Sindh, show unofficial results
According to The Express Tribune, unofficial results showed that PPP won 13 provincial seats in Sindh. Ghulam Abid Khan won PS-5 (Ghotki-I) with 29,908 votes and Syed Abbas Shah reportedly bagged PS-60 (Tharparkar) with 40,350 votes.
Imram Khan to address Pakistan at 2 pm today, says PTI chief's spokesperson
Imran Khan's spokesperson Naeemul Haque said that the PTI chief will “address the nation” on Thursday at 2 pm, reported Dawn, “in celebration and recognition of the massive support received from the people of Pakistan in the 2018 elections which was a contest between the forces of good and evil”.
No Indian reporters given visa to cover elections in Pakistan
This time, no reporters from Indian media organisations were given visa to travel to Pakistan to cover the election.
WATCH: PTI workers, supporters celebrate and sing national anthem in Karachi
RECAP: Visuals of voters in Balochistan
Results handed out on plain paper in Khi, Hyderabad; ECP rules violated
According to ECP rules, officials must provide results on Form 45 but in Khi and Hyderabad, results were handed out on plain paper.
PTI wins NA-135, NA-3 and NA-54
As per unofficial results, Dawn reported, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf has bagged NA-135 (Lahore XIII), NA-3 (Swat-II) and NA-54 (Islamabad III).
NA-135 (Lahore XIII): PTI's Malik Karamat Ali Khokar won with 64,765 votes, defeating PML-N's Malik Saiful Malook Khokar, who received 55,431 votes.
NA-3 (Swat-II): PTI's Saleem Rehman sweeps with 68,162 votes; defeats PML-N (22,758 votes).
NA-54 (Islamabad-III): PTI's Asad Umer wins with 56,954 votes, beating PML-N's Anjum Aqeel, who secured 32,991 votes.
MMA bags first NA seat in Chitral
As per unofficial results, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) won its first National Assembly seat in NA-1 (Chitral-I) where Abdul Akbar Chitrali won with 26,133 votes.
PTI leading in 114 seats, PML-N ahead in 63 seats
As per ARY News' unofficial trends, PTI is leading in 114 seats and PML-N in 63 seats. Meanwhile, PPP is ahead in 64 seats, MMA in nine seats and MQM in five seats.
PTI, PML-N, ANP win one seat each in Balochistan
According to unofficial results as reported by The Express Tribune, PTI, PML-N and ANP have won one seat each in Balochistan.
Imran Khan in favourable position to form government in Pakistan
With Imran Khan's PTI leading in 114 seats, as per unofficial trends, the cricketer-turned-politician is in a strong position to form a government without any allies. A party can form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats out of the total 342. A single party will need at least 137 of the 272 directly-elected seats to be able to form the government on its own. According to Dawn, estimates suggest that Khan will likely win more than 100 national seats.
Front page of Pakistani newspaper a day after voting ended
PTI bags Peshawar XI, XII, as per unofficial results
According to The Express Tribune, PTI has bagged PK-76 (Peshawar XI), PK-77 (Peshawar XII).
We rejection Pakistan election results, says PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif
Amid allegations of wrongdoing and rigging in the Pakistan elections, PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif said the party rejected the election results. "We will use all political and legal options for redressal of these glaring excesses. This is an outright rigging and the results based on massive rigging will cause irreparable damage to the country," he said in a tweet.
PTI's Ali Khan Jadoon wins from NA-16 (Abbottabad), as per unofficial results
As per unofficial results, PTI's Ali Khan Jadoon won NA-16 (Abbottabad) seat with 1,12,360 votes, reported ARY News and defeated PML-N's Mahabat Khan, who garnered 89,112 votes.
PTI's Asad Umer wins NA-54 (Islamabad-III) seat with 56,945 votes, suggest unofficial results
According to unofficial results as per The Express Tribune, PTI's Asad Umer has won NA-54 (Islamabad III) seat with 56,945 votes. During the last general election, Umer won NA-48. NA-54 comprises the capital's suburbs and the Golra shrine area.
MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui leading NA-255 (Karachi Central)
There are 20 polling stations in NA-255. According to ARY News, MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui with 11,300 votes, followed by PTI's Mehmood Molvi (8.900 votes).
PTI workers sense victory in Pakistan, celebrate on streets
Tumultuous street celebrations erupted in Pakistan after trends showed that Imran Khan-led PTI was leading other political parties by a wide margin in the general election marred by violence and allegations of rigging.
Hundreds of PTI supporters came out on streets in several cities, including the country's capital Islamabad, dancing and celebrating with loud music. They had parked their vehicles on main roads and on the sideways, leading to massive traffic jams.
"We have got our Naya Pakistan," said Shahid Ali, one of the supporters, as he danced euphorically near the busy Faizabad interchange, which links Islamabad with the garrison city of Rawalpindi. - PTI
ECP rejects rigging allegations
The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday night rejected the allegations of any wrongdoing in the general election held on Wednesday after several political parties raised objections over the process and said they feared rigging.