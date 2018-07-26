Pakistan Election Results 2018 latest updates: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected allegations of any wrongdoing in the general election after several political parties raised objections over the process and said they feared rigging.
The ECP said the election results were being collected and the first official result will be announced soon.
ECP secretary Babar Yaqoob said Result Transmission Service failed after results of 25,000 out of 85,000 polling stations were uploaded.
He rejected any wrongdoing in the election and said "the issue of fraud can be discussed after ECP announces the results". The Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed victory despite serious questions being raised over the authenticity of the election process.
Sensing victory, PTI supporters erupted in jubilation as trends showed the party was leading on 111 seats. According to latest trends available, PTI was followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of jailed leader Nawaz Sharif. PML-N was leading on 68 National Assembly seats.
Hundreds of PTI supporters came out on streets in several cities, dancing and celebrating. "We have got our Naya Pakistan," said Shahid Ali, one of the supporters, as he danced euphorically near the busy Faizabad interchange, which links Islamabad with the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
The Press Trust of India correspondent was caught for several hours in traffic when returning from the election coverage as highly-charged PTI workers raised victory slogans.
Reports said similar celebrations were being organised in other cities as well. The victory and joy in the PTI camp appeared premature as the incumbent PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rejected the results. "Our polling agents were not given results and we will not accept it," said Khurshid Shah of PPP.
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif alleged that the election process was "blatantly" rigged. He warned of protests. Analysts predicted tumultuous weeks ahead for Pakistan as a strong opposition to the election results was building up.
PML-N was leading on 67 seats and PPP on 39. "They will make a lethal combination if they joined hands against Imran Khan," analyst Sohail Warriach said.
A party can form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats out of the total 342. A single party will need at least 137 of the 272 directly-elected seats to be able to form the government on its own.
PTI's Ali Khan Jadoon wins from NA-16 (Abbottabad), as per unofficial results
As per unofficial results, PTI's Ali Khan Jadoon won NA-16 (Abbottabad) seat with 1,12,360 votes, reported ARY News and defeated PML-N's Mahabat Khan, who garnered 89,112 votes.
PTI's Asad Umer wins NA-54 (Islamabad-III) seat with 56,945 votes, suggest unofficial results
According to unofficial results as per The Express Tribune, PTI's Asad Umer has won NA-54 (Islamabad III) seat with 56,945 votes. During the last general election, Umer won NA-48. NA-54 comprises the capital's suburbs and the Golra shrine area.
MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui leading NA-255 (Karachi Central)
There are 20 polling stations in NA-255. According to ARY News, MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui with 11,300 votes, followed by PTI's Mehmood Molvi (8.900 votes).
PTI workers sense victory in Pakistan, celebrate on streets
Tumultuous street celebrations erupted in Pakistan after trends showed that Imran Khan-led PTI was leading other political parties by a wide margin in the general election marred by violence and allegations of rigging.
Hundreds of PTI supporters came out on streets in several cities, including the country's capital Islamabad, dancing and celebrating with loud music. They had parked their vehicles on main roads and on the sideways, leading to massive traffic jams.
"We have got our Naya Pakistan," said Shahid Ali, one of the supporters, as he danced euphorically near the busy Faizabad interchange, which links Islamabad with the garrison city of Rawalpindi. - PTI
