Pakistan Election Results 2018 latest updates: The ECP has corrected the results of NA-190 (DG Khan II), declaring Independent candidate Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa as the winner, reported Dawn. Previously, PTI candidate Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa was declared as the winner with a thin margin. As per the new Form 47, the "clerical error" occurred due to entering the wrong number of votes in the Results Management System.
According to local Pakistan media, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released provisional results of 251 out of 270 National Assembly (NA) seats which were polled on 25 July. According to the results, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading the NA tally with 110 NA seats. Trailing is the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 63 and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 42 seats.
There are a total of 12 independents in the NA so far as well.
PML-N leader and Shehbaz Sharif's son, Hamza said that the party will form government in Punjab province despite allegations of poll rigging. In a press conference on Friday, he said, "The democratic process should continue. The answer to a weak democracy is another democracy."
PTI chairman Imran Khan has reportedly tasked his confidant Jahangir Tareen with recruiting Independent Members of the Provincial Assembly in Punjab. The decision was made after an advisory meeting in Islamabad.
The Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) workers staged a protest in Karachi on Thursday night after their chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was defeated in NA-246 (Karachi South I), a PPP stronghold, as per unofficial results, reported Geo TV.
According to Dawn, PML-N's Khwaja Saad Rafique has challenged Imran Khan's NA-131 (Lahore) win in a petition submitted to Returning Officer Muhammad Akhtar Bhango. The former minister has alleged that the presiding officer deliberately rejected several votes in the constituency.
The Election Commission of Pakistan has released results for 95 percent of seats — ie: 251 out of 272 seats — and the PTI is leading in 110 of them. Even if it manages to win all 19 of the seats where counting is currently in progress, it may not be able to form government on its own.
As per the latest update from Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday, around 94.89 percent results of National and Provincial assemblies have been declared. PTI has won 110 seats in the National Assembly; PML-N 63 seats and PPP 42 seats.
Pakistan's election commission has said that the official results can be expected to come out in the next three to four hours. The poll panel rejected all claims of rigging but acknowledged that it received over 670 complaints during the polling process.
Poll panel has said that the turn out for these polls was impressive, even though it said that the exact numbers will be revealed tomorrow. The poll panel's statement comes at a time when all major political parties (except winning PTI) had claimed that voters were prevented from casting vote due to slow polling process, and panel's failure to extend the deadline.
Nawaz Sharif has rejected the election results and said that the mandate was snatched from his party, Geo News reported. The former Pakistan prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with party leaders at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.
Nawaz further said that he firmly adheres to his 'respect for vote' stance, adding that he is standing for the restoration of civil supremacy.
Imran Khan said that he is ready for an investigation into the rigging allegations being levelled by major political parties in Pakistan. "I will ensure that all and every concern of the Opposition is addressed. We will acknowledge all concerns, unlike previous governments. These are the cleanest, most transparent elections in the history of Pakistan," Khan said.
Imran Khan said that he has seen that the ties between India and Pakistan have not progressed because the two countries have always indulged in blame game which further stagnated the bilateral relations. "If India takes a step towards us, we are ready to reciprocate by walking two steps. But the step should at least come from them. Right now it is one sided where India is constantly just blaming us. ," Khan added.
Prime minister-elect Imran Khan said that the new Pakistan under the leadership of PTI will focus on policy, governance, transparency and foreign policies. Imran slammed the Indian media when he started speaking about its eastern neighbour and said that the media portrayed him as a "Bollywood villain" when the two nations should focus on furthering better ties with each other. Imran said the blame-game between India and Pakistan must stop. "Kashmiris have suffered significantly. India and Pakistan must take steps to improve trade relations and the situation in Kashmir."
Imran mentioned China and said that there are lessons to be learnt from Beijing too. "We will strengthen and improve our relations with China. We want to work towards success of CPEC. We also want to send teams to learn poverty alleviation from China. How to lift our most poor who can’t even eat two meals a day." Lauding China's zero tolerance policy for corruption, Imran said, "The second thing we can learn from China is how they curbed corruption and set the example that corruption does not pay."
"We will not let political victimisation of anyone happen. No one will be above the law; this is our aim. And for these checks and balances, we need strong institutions. I don’t think any leader has seen as many personal attacks as I have seen in the past 3 years. I have forgotten it all and it’s behind me. This is bigger than Imran Khan. This is about the country. We want to set an example that the law will be supreme. The west is ahead of us purely because of these principles and this must become our guiding principle."
Khan said that in the past decade, he saw the rise and fall of Pakistan. He condemned the violence in elections, especially in Balochistan as he praised the people for coming out in large numbers to vote despite the intimidation. "I came into politics 22 years ago because I believe that the potential of our country was not being realised. The Pakistan that I saw growing up deteriorated in front of my very eyes."
Trends show that chiefs of six mainstream political parties, including PPP's Bilawal Bhutto and MMA president Maulana Fazlur Rehman, are set to lose elections in the PTI stronghold, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. This was the first time in history of Pakistan that KPK is poised to re-elected a party in the provincial Assembly.
PTI chief Imran Khan is the first ever Pakistani politician to have contested five seats and win all of them. Prior to Khan, only Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto contested from four constituencies at the same time, of which he won three and lost out on one seat to Mufti Mehmood.
Former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was contesting from Murree and Islamabad, has lost both seats to PTI candidates. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Islam chief and prime minister in-waiting Imran Khan is expected to deliver his victory speech at 4 pm PST from Islamabad's Bani Gala area.
Former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (1,24,703 votes) has lost to PTI's Saddiqui Ali Abbasi (1,36,249 votes) on his home turf NA-57 (Rawalpindi I).
Quoting party sources, Dawn reported that Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and Saad Rafique have been tasked with recruitment of Independent winners to ensure PML-N is able to form government in Punjab.
According to latest unofficial election trends, ARY News reported that PTI is currently leading in 115 seats, a drop from the earlier 120. PML-N, on the other hand, is now ahead in 64 seats, and PPP in 38 seats.
According to The Guardian, Pakistan will have to wait until Thursday evening for official results to be announced, ECP officials have said. It is 24 hours after polls closed on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, the Pakistan stock market showed a bullish trend, a day after the country voted for the second consecutive democratic government, as early unofficial election results tipped PTI to win most seats.
PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif's son, Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has bagged NA-124 (Lahore II) with 1,46,294 votes, defeating PTI's Muhammad Nauman Qaiser, who secured 80,981 votes unofficial results show. As per latest unofficial trends, PTI leading in 119 seats, PMLN in 61 seats and PPP is ahead in 40 seats.
According to Dawn, PML-N's Muhammed Riaz won NA-123 (Lahore-I) with 97,193 votes, defeating PTI which secured 72,535 votes. Meanwhile, the Awami National Party general secretary, Iftikhar Hussain rejected the election results.
The biggest setback for former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is losing both seats from his home constituency NA-57 (Rawalpindi-I) and NA-53 (Islamabad II).
In Islamabad, PTI bagged all seats, where in NA-54 (Islamabad-III), Asad Umer defeated Anjum Aqeel Khan, while in NA-53 (Islamabad II) Imran Khan defeated former Abbasi. Similarly, in NA-52 (Islamabad-I), PML-N candidate Tariq Fazal Chaudhary lost to PTI's Raja Khurram, Chaudhary was regularly elected to National Assembly since 2008.
Following technical glitches in the Result Transmission System which led to delay in announcement of results, an ECP source said that system has not yet recovered, and it will take about three to four hours more to get all the results.
Imran Khan's spokesperson Naeemul Haque said that the PTI chief will “address” Pakistan on Thursday at 2 pm PST, reported Dawn, “in celebration and recognition of the massive support received from the people of Pakistan in the 2018 elections which was a contest between the forces of good and evil”.
PTI chief Imran Khan has bagged NA-95 (Mianwali) with 1,27,530 votes, reported ARY News, as per unofficial results. He defeated PML-N's Abdullah Khan who received 49,532 votes.
Amid allegations of wrongdoing and rigging in the Pakistan elections, PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif said the party rejected the election results. "We will use all political and legal options for redressal of these glaring excesses. This is an outright rigging and the results based on massive rigging will cause irreparable damage to the country," he said in a tweet.
As per unofficial trends, according to Dawn, Imran Khan's PTI is leading in 112 seats in Pakistan, while PML-N is second with 65 seats. Bilawal Bhutto's PPP is trailing at third place with 43 seats.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected allegations of any wrongdoing in the general election after several political parties raised objections over the process and said they feared rigging.
The ECP said the election results were being collected and the first official result will be announced soon.
ECP secretary Babar Yaqoob said Result Transmission Service failed after results of 25,000 out of 85,000 polling stations were uploaded.
He rejected any wrongdoing in the election and said "the issue of fraud can be discussed after ECP announces the results". The Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed victory despite serious questions being raised over the authenticity of the election process.
Sensing victory, PTI supporters erupted in jubilation as trends showed the party was leading on 111 seats. According to latest trends available, PTI was followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of jailed leader Nawaz Sharif. PML-N was leading on 68 National Assembly seats.
Hundreds of PTI supporters came out on streets in several cities, dancing and celebrating. "We have got our Naya Pakistan," said Shahid Ali, one of the supporters, as he danced euphorically near the busy Faizabad interchange, which links Islamabad with the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
The Press Trust of India correspondent was caught for several hours in traffic when returning from the election coverage as highly-charged PTI workers raised victory slogans.
Reports said similar celebrations were being organised in other cities as well. The victory and joy in the PTI camp appeared premature as the incumbent PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rejected the results. "Our polling agents were not given results and we will not accept it," said Khurshid Shah of PPP.
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif alleged that the election process was "blatantly" rigged. He warned of protests. Analysts predicted tumultuous weeks ahead for Pakistan as a strong opposition to the election results was building up.
PML-N was leading on 67 seats and PPP on 39. "They will make a lethal combination if they joined hands against Imran Khan," analyst Sohail Warriach said.
A party can form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats out of the total 342. A single party will need at least 137 of the 272 directly-elected seats to be able to form the government on its own.
Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 15:31 PM
Highlights
Facing flak for delayed results, Pakistan's election commission puts blame on result transmission system
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Mohammad has said that the unprecedented delay in releasing official results was due to the failure of the result transmission system (RTS), saying it did not work as expected.
“It is a lesson that technologies should not be introduced before multiple tests. We will see how it can be improved,” The Dawn quoted him as saying.
Shahid Afridi congratulates Imran Khan on 'historic victory'
Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to congratulate Imran Khan and said, "The 22 yr old struggle has finally paid off & deservedly. Pakistanis have a lot of expectations from u I really hope u lead from the front!"
Announcement of provisional results by ECP
Break-up of parties in the National Assembly so far
PTI - 110 seats; PML-N - 63 seats; PPP - 42 seats; Independents - 12; Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) - 10; Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid - 5; Balochistan National Party (BNP) - 2; Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) - 2; Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) 2; Awami Muslim League 1; Awami National Party (ANP) - 1; Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaniyat - 1.
Big blow for religious politics
Out of 356 aspirants from religious and banned outfits, not one could make his/her way to Parliament. This includes Hafiz Saeed's sons and the candidates the Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek leader had fielded, all of whom suffered defeats.
95 percent of seats counted; PTI leading in 110 seats
The Election Commission of Pakistan has released results for 95 percent of seats — ie: 251 out of 272 seats — and the PTI is leading in 110 of them. Even if it manages to win all 19 of the seats where counting is currently in progress, it may not be able to form government on its own.
Was Imran Khan as captain different from Imran Khan as prime minister?
Khan sincerely believed that he could rewrite the rules to suit the moment. He had scant regard for tournament rules, opponents, television channels, his own board, or anyone else for that matter. He ran the Pakistan team like a megalomaniac, caring two hoots for the selectors and dropping any player he thought would not fit into his scheme of things. He chose players at his whims and fancy. His word was law.
To read more click here
PTI emerges as largest party with 119 seats, says ECP
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the largest party in the National Assembly with 119 seats, India Today reported quoting official poll results. The majority mark is 137 seats in the National Assembly.
PTI wins 110 NA seats, PML-N 63 seats, PPP 42 seats, show official results
As per the latest update from ECP, around 94.89 percent results of National and Provincial assemblies have been declared. PTI has won 110 seats in the National Assembly; PML-N 63 seats and PPP 42 seats.
Results are still awaited from 43 national and provincial constituencies: NA (19 seats), Punjab (6 seats), Sindh (11 seats), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (2 seats) and Balochistan (5 seats).
PML-N calls all party conference tomorrow as party leader terms delay in results 'a beautiful coincidence'
In a series of tweets, quoting PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb, the party said, "The mandate for PML-N was stolen. The political parties have gathered the evidence of election rigging together, and have raised objections that the results of the election were delayed."
She said that an All Parties Conference will be held in Islamabad where the parties will discuss the rigging of the election. "All the parties have reservations over releasing the result on handwritten slips and not via Form 45. This is a violation of the Election Code of Conduct," she added.
The PML-N leader questioned the delay in the results and claimed that Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Lahore were targetted especially. "Why were the polling agents forced to leave the polling booths?" she asked, adding, "They (establishment) did everything to get their favourite elected. It was a beautiful co-incidence that the RTS crashed. The election commission had no idea that there will be so much pressure on it, that there will be so much on the technology (RTS) that it will crash.
She aslo said that the RTS crashing was quite a beautiful co-incidence. It shows that the election commission had no idea that there will be so much pressure on it, that there will be so much on the technology (RTS) that it will crash.
Supporters pour in at Imran Khan's Islamabad residence
Soon after Imran Khan's victory speech, his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad was filled with a huge crowd to celebrate the victory. The road, which leads to his place, was closed and police officials were standing alert while his supporters, were eagerly waiting. The barbed wires were a bulwark between Khan and his followers. "We can allow no one, even journalists, to go there because there is already an unmanageable crowd. The road is one way, so we have orders to stop people here," said a security guard.
Khan’s followers have come from across the country to congratulate him. Naseeb Ullah who came from Khyber Pakhtunkhva, said, "I am here to felicitate Khan and the Pakistani nation. This, definitely, is not just Khan's win but today the entire nation has triumphed.”
Due to the overwhelming crowd, the people who were already at the residence faced problems in going back. Babar Awan, a senior leader of PTI, was seen crossing the wires on a motorbike. Noman Ahmed, a security guard, who travelled hundreds of kilometres to come to Islamabad just to get a glimpse of Khan said, "I am waiting to just cross these barbed wires that are separating me from my leader. It’s the happiest day of my life and I knew that my leader would be the next PM. He is our only hope."
Latest Trends: Official figures put PTI at top spot with 67 seats, PML-N at no. 2 with 33 seats
Bilawal still hasn't received results from Lyari, Larkana, says Sherry Rehman
PPP leader and senator, Sherry Rehman said that PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto is yet to receive the formal results from his Lyari and Larkana constituencies. The claim came amid poll panel's claims that the elections were free and fair.
Watch: Imran Khan's take on foreign policy regarding China, India and US
Lawyer Jibran Nasir to contest election result, accuses ECP of 'severe irregularities'
Lawyer Jibran Nasir, who contested election from Karachi as an Independent candidate, has criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan for failing to hold free and fair elections.
Taslima Nasreen reacts to Imran Khan's speech
PPP's Mahesh Malani becomes first Hindu to win NA seat from Tharparkar in Sindh
Mahesh Kumar Malani of Pakistan Peoples Party today became the first Hindu to win the National Assembly seat from Tharparkar in southern Sindh province. Malani, the 55-year-old minority community leader, defeated his nearest rival Arab Zakaullah of the Grand Democratic Alliance in the NA-222 constituency.
Election Commission says final result to be out in 24 hours
Pakistan's election commission has said that the official results can be expected to come out in the next three to four hours. The poll panel rejected all claims of rigging but acknowledged that it received over 670 complaints during the polling process. "There is no delay. 90% of results have been announced by Returning Officers in the field. We have received 82% out of it," ECP secretary Babar Yaqoob said.
Turn out impressive, will share numbers tomorrow says Election Commission of Pakistan
Pakistan's election commission has said that the turn out for these polls was impressive, even though it said that the exact numbers will be revealed tomorrow. The poll panel's statement comes at a time when all major political parties (except winning PTI) had claimed that voters were prevented from casting vote due to slow polling process, and panel's failure to extend the deadline.
Stood for restoration of civil supremacy but mandate has been snatched from us, says Nawaz Sharaf
Nawaz Sharif has rejected the election results and said that the mandate was snatched from his party, Geo News reported. The former Pakistan prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with party leaders at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. reported.
Nawaz further said that he firmly adheres to his 'respect for vote' stance, adding that he is standing for the restoration of civil supremacy.
Latest Tally: PML-N bags 126 seats, PTI gets 114 in Punjab
According to Dunya news, unofficial results suggest that of the 297 provincial seats in Punjab, PML-N looks set to win 126 seats, while the PTI trails close behind at 114. Reports have suggested that with PML-N short of majority mark, PTI may try and stitch an alliance with Independents to unseat the Sharifs'-led party in their home state of Punjab.
Stop 'venomous propaganda', Pakistan foreign office tells Indian media
Pakistan on Thursday denounced what it called an uproar triggered by the Indian media over general elections in Pakistan and asked the neighbouring country to focus on its internal affairs. Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that elections are a part of the democratic process and the Indian media must focus on its internal matters.
He urged India to stop propagating "venomous propaganda" against Pakistan. Faisal said that the position of any leading party must be accepted in the wake of the election results.
IANS
PML-N's Mian Najeeb wins NA–173 constituency in Bahawalpur
PML-N candidate Mian Najeeb Ud Din Awaisi has won the NA-173 constituency, according to unofficial results. So far, 86,142 polls have been counted in favour of Awaisi while PTI's Khadeeja Aamir is the runner-up at 60,211 votes.
Union minister RK Singh says no change imminent in status quo between India-Pak with Imran Khan's election
Imran Khan talks of fortifying Pakistan-China ties
"We will strengthen and improve our relations with China. We want to work towards success of CPEC. We also want to send teams to learn poverty alleviation from China. How to lift our most poor who can’t even eat two meals a day. The second thing we can learn from China is how they curbed corruption and set the example that corruption does not pay," Khan said.
Will aid in probing Opposition's rigging allegation: Imran Khan
Imran Khan, in his first media address since trends indicated that his party was in the lead, said that he is ready for an investigation into the rigging allegations being levelled by major political parties in Pakistan. "I will ensure that all and every concern of the Opposition is addressed. We will acknowledge all concerns, unlike previous governments. These are the cleanest, most transparent elections in the history of Pakistan," Khan said.
Ready to take two steps towards India, if New Delhi takes one, says Imran Khan
He also said that he has seen that the ties have not progressed because the two countries have always indulged in blame game which further stagnated the bilateral relations. "Every time a terror-related incident happens anywhere in the world, India blames us, while we think that whatever happens in Balochistan is India's conspiracy. We should look beyond this blame game and strengthen our trade ties," Khan said.
"If India takes a step towards us, we are ready to reciprocate by walking two steps. But the step should at least come from them. Right now it is one sided where India is constantly just blaming us. ," Khan added.
Imran Khan bats for ending blame game with India, says Kashmir solution can only be found across a table
"Foreign policy is a huge problem for us as a country right now. We need better relations with our neighbours so we can focus on nation-building," Khan said.
"Despite negative portrayal by the Indian media of me and my party, I will aim to work with India to develop better ties and develop good neighbourly nations with them. We must find an amicable solution for Kashmir and develop trade relations," Khan said.
He said, "Kashmir remains the biggest contention between the two nations and because of the human rights violations over last 30 years, the people of Kashmir have suffered massively. The countries must come together to stop this."
Imran Khan slams Indian media for negative coverage, says want better trade ties with India
"In the last few days, Indian media has portrayed me as if I was a villain in a Bollywood film. The narrative was that Imran Khan's election will bring about everything wrong in India-Pakistan relations. But I am the Pakistani who has traveled most extensively across India because of cricket," Imran Khan said.
Job creation, strengthening economy will be focus of Imran Khan-led govt
"Our focus is will be on youth empowerment and relief for our farmers and labourers. Job creation and technological improvements will the cornerstone of our policy. We will improve institutions, farmers will be supported and skill education for youth," Imran Khan said.
"We face grave economic challenges. From internal debt, to currency imbalance to trade deficit, due to dysfunctional institutions. We will create conducive environments for business & investment in Pakistan by rooting out corruption,” Khan said.
Imran Khan vows to protect taxpayers' money
Imran Khan said that unlike his predecessors, he will not spend the taxpayers' money on pomp and show but will bring in austerity measures to improve expenditure.
"I promise that I will protect the taxpayers' money. We will improve tax culture in such a way that common person will pay tax in confidence that their money will not go waste," Khan said.
Imran Khan says will feel ashamed to live in palatial PM's house when 50% Pakistanis are BPL
Imran Khan said that he will feel ashamed to live in a palatial prime minister's house when 50 percent of the nations population lives under the poverty line. "We will use all governor houses for public and will live a life with low expenses," Khan said.
"Will use PM House an an education institute," Khan added.
Won't indulge in political victimisation, says Imran Khan
"There will be no political victimisation towards any of my opponents. The rule of law will apply equally to my supporters and those who are not. Accountability will begin with me, our ministers and then it will trickle down," Khan said. He said that he believes in strengthening the accountability courts and the institutions in the country in such a way that they hold people and politicians accountable.
Will make Pakistan the nation Jinnah dreamt of, says Imran Khan
"I have dreamt of a Pakistan where weak, repressed and downtrodden are helped out by state. I have envisioned Quadi-e-Azam's Pakistan in which basic human rights are fulfilled, merit is followed and poor are given what a welfare state should give out," Imran Khan said.
Imran Khan talks of governance focused on eagalitarian principles in victory speech
"I just want to say a few things about the kind of Pakistan I want to see. My inspiration is our Prophet (PBUH) who believed in a welfare state; where we take responsibility for our weak. We became the opposite of the welfare state we were to become. The state where poverty rose, and the big dream for equality in Pakistan deteriorated," Imran Khan said.
Entered Politics to realise the dream of Jinnah's Pakistan
"I came into politics 22 years ago because I believe that the potential of our country was not being realised. The Pakistan that I saw growing up deteriorated in front of my very eyes. I came into politics because I wanted Pakistan to become the country that Jinnah had envisioned. This has been a historic election," Imran Khan said.
Saw rise and fall of Pakistan due to corruption, says Imran Khan
PTI chief Imran Khan said that in the past decade, he saw the rise and fall of Pakistan. He condemned the violence in elections, especially in Balochistan as he praised the people for coming out in large numbers to vote despite the intimidation.
Imran Khan to start victory speech shortly
Latest Trends: Chiefs of six mainstream political parties bite the dust in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as PTI emerges victorious
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, MMA president Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq, ANP head Asfandyar Wali Khan and Qaumi Watan Party chairperson Aftab Sherpao: These are the heads of six mainstream political parties in Pakistan.
However, the reason all there names figure in a single sentence is because they all suffered a major setback in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as people defeated these political heavyweights, Samaa TV reported. The trends so far suggest that the rPTI is set to return in the provincial Assembly and it also retains a comfortable lead in all National Assembly seats in the region.
Moreover, this is the first time that the province has re-elected an incumbent party to power.
PTI's Pervez Khattak register massive win NA 25 (Nowshera)
PTI candidate from NA-25 (Nowshera) seat, Pervez Khattak has registered a massive win with a margin of over 47,000 votes. Khattak defeated Syed Zulfiqar from the MMA.
Trends suggest Hafiz Saeed's JuD-backed candidates failed to open account
So far a little over 50 percent of the votes have been counted, and the trends so far suggest that no candidate of Hafiz Saeed-backed new political party has been successful across the country.
WATCH: A quick wrap of all that has happened so far in Pakistan General Election
Reporting for 101reporters from Pakistan, Riazul Haq gives a brief recap of all that has happened so far in Pakistan election. Results were expected to come in at 2 am Pakistan Standard Time on 26 July, however, due to allegations of rigging and irregularities, results have been delayed so far.
FIR registered against 150 PML-N workers in Rahimyar Khan, results in PK-80 stopped
According to local media reports, an FIR has been registered against PML-N candidate Imtiaz Ahmed and 150 other workers in Rahimyar Khan for attacking a returning officer’s office. Samaa TV reported that the workers were holding a protest against the alleged irregularities in the counting process and they ended up destroying some property. A cases was registered against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
PTI indicates Asad Umar could be finance minister in Imran Khan-led Cabinet
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, which has maintained a steady lead in the results so far, on Thursday indicated that party leader Asad Umar, who also won the national assembly seat from Islamabad (NA-54), could be the next finance minister of the country. Umar managed to retain the seat he won in 2013 in a battle with PML-N's Anjum Aqeel.
Pervez Musharraf denies allegations of poll rigging
Calling the results "realistic, former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf rejected charges of poll rigging in the election. "I certainly won't (pay heed to the allegations of poll rigging), because I think this is bad habit with those who lose here. They always start cribbing that there has been rigging. I don't think there has been rigging. The results are very realistic," he said.
PTI candidate defeats Abbasi in Murree
PTI candidate Sadaqat Ali Abbasi has defeated former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (PML-N) in NA-57 Murree, according to unofficial results.
PTI candidate wins NA-174 Bahawalpur-V seat
According to unofficial results, Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani has bagged the NA-174 seat with 63,884 votes.
EOM yet to give its assessment of the elections
Imran Khan to deliver 'victory speech' at 4 pm
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Islam chief and prime minister in-waiting Imran Khan will deliver his victory speech at 4 pm PST from Islamabad's Bani Gala area.
Parties unite to condemn rigging, reject election results
All major political parties have rejected the election results. Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bezinjo, the National Party president, told The Guardian, "The election was completely rigged, one of the worst elections in the history of Pakistan. We will not accept the result. All major political parties who rejected the result — PML-N, PPP, MMA, NP, etc. — will hold a press conference on Friday in Islamabad in order to decide their future course of action concerning the rigged elections."
Bezinjo went on to say, "Frontier Corps, army and the Election Commission of Pakistan have been on the same table for manipulating the election in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan. The country has become a laughing stock globally because the final election results are still withheld and the army, and not the masses, has decided the results. In Balochistan, the army, ECP and FC did the selection. In PB-44, they did not allow our people to cast their votes, and did not count the results from many polling stations. They did it in the whole of Balochistan. But we will not keep mum. We will fight for democracy and to uphold the people's mandate."
Imran Khan's win over Shahid Khaqan Abbasi confirmed
PTI chief has polled 92,891 votes from Islamabad's NA-53 constituency, securing an easy victory over former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of the PML-N.
Big name candidates suffer defeats
Former education minister Balighur Rehman, who served in the Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Cabinet, has suffere a defeat, as have former law and home minister Rana Sana Ullah, and PML-N candidates Tehmina Daultana, Tallal Chaudhary. The secular Awami National Party's chief Asafandiyar Wali Khan and the Jamat-e-Islami chief contesting on an MMA ticket have also suffered defeats.
Shehbaz Sharif loses NA-3 as well, leading in NA-132 so far
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif (22,756 votes) has lost NA-3 (Swat-II) as well to PTI's Saleem Rehman (68,162 votes), unofficial results show as per The Express Tribune. However, Sharif is currently is leading NA-132 (Lahore).
Counting stopped in constituencies where TLP is winning, polling agents forced to leave premises
Results in constituencies where Tahreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan is winning have been stopped and polling agents are forced to leave the premises without giving them signed copies of Form 45. TLP founder chairman Khadim Hussain Rizvi and and Pir Mohammad Afzal Qadri have condemned the action of the poll officials, and said that this is a blantant violations of the rules. Via Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan
PTI wins NA-59 (Rawalpindi III)
PTI candidate Ghulam Sarwar Khan has won in NA-59 (Rawalpindi III) with 89,055 votes, defeating Independent candidate and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who received 66,369 votes.
PML-N's Raja Qamrul Islam came third with 21,754 votes and TLP's Malik Muhammad Taj stood fourth with 14,320 votes.
Image by Imran Mukhtar (Islamabad)
Hamza Shehbaz Sharif wins NA-124 Lahore
PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif's son, Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has bagged NA-124 (Lahore II) with 1,46,294 votes, defeating PTI's Muhammad Nauman Qaiser, who secured 80,981 votes, Dawn reported quoting unofficial results.
Setback for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as he loses NA-57 and NA-53
The biggest setback for former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is losing both seats from his home constituency NA-57 (Rawalpindi-I) and NA-53 (Islamabad II).
In Islamabad, PTI bagged all seats, where in NA-54 (Islamabad-III), Asad Umer defeated Anjum Aqeel Khan, while in NA-53 (Islamabad II) Imran Khan defeated former Abbasi. Similarly, in NA-52 (Islamabad-I), PML-N candidate Tariq Fazal Chaudhary lost to PTI's Raja Khurram, Chaudhary was regularly elected to National Assembly since 2008.
AML chief Sheikh Rasheed wins NA-62
The Express Tribune reported that according to unofficial results, the Awami Muslim League (AML) president Sheikh Rasheed has won NA-62 (Rawalpindi-VI) with 1,17,718 votes.
Results from Balochistan so far:
Balochistan Awami Party: 14
Balochistan National Party: 08
Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal: 08
Independents: 04
Will take 3-4 hours to get all results out, says ECP
Following technical glitches in the Result Transmission System which led to delay in announcement of results, an ECP source said that system has not yet recovered, and it will take about three to four hours more to get all the results.
How are votes counted in Pakistan?
Facing questions over the delay in declaring results, ECP secretary Babar Yaqoob said on Thursday morning, the Result Transmission Service failed after results of 25,000 out of 85,000 polling stations were uploaded. According to Dawn, this is how votes are counted:
- Votes that are dropped into ballot boxes are manually counted by presiding officers and assistants in the polling booth.
- Following this, officers transfer these boxes into sealed bags provided by the ECP.
- The bags are then handed over to the Returning Officer (RO) who, in turn, hands it over to the District Returning Officer (DRO). The DRO then submits the bags to the ECP's offices or storage houses. Green bags are for NA votes, white for Provincial Assembly votes and blue for unverified votes.
- The presiding officer fills Form 45 and Form 46 for every NA and PA seat. These forms contain information about the candidate and how many votes they received. This data can be shared with polling agents and candidates present at stations.
- The Presiding Officer takes a screenshot of both the forms and uploads them to the Results Transmission System, which is an Android app enabling election officers to send results to the ECP in real time.
Imran Khan wins NA-95 (Mianwali)
PTI chief Imran Khan has bagged NA-95 (Mianwali) with 1,27,530 votes, reported ARY News, as per unofficial results. He defeated PML-N's Abdullah Khan who received 49,532 votes.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leading in NA-200 Larkana
PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is currently leading in NA-200 Larkana against MMA's Rashid Soomro, as per unofficial trends.
PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif leading in NA-132 Lahore with 84,363 votes
As per unofficial trends, Pakistan Today reported PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is leading NA-132 Lahore with 84,362 votes against PTI’s Mansha Sindhu who has managed to secure 52,213 till now.
PTI chief Imran Khan leading against PML-N in Lahore
According to Pakistan Today, PTI chief Imran Khan has bagged 8,033 votes in NA- 131 Lahore and is in the lead against PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, who has garnered 7,644 votes so far.
PTI leading in 112 seats, PML-N ahead in 65 seats
As per unofficial trends, according to Dawn, PTI is leading in 112 seats, while PML-N is second with 65 seats. Bilawal Bhutto's PPP is trailing at third place with 43 seats.
ECP holds press conference at 4 am
Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan held a press conference at 4 am on Thursday morning to apprise the media the reasons behind the delay in posting results. He began by thanking police and security personnel, the Pakistan Army and chief of armed staff for their role in ensuring the smooth conduct of elections.
He also announced the first non-official, preliminary result of PP-11 (Rawalpindi VI), which PTI's Chaudhry Adnan won with 43,079 votes, reported Dawn.
When asked about the delay in transmission of results he said, "There only has been a delay; there was no problem in the system. The delay has now happened and we cannot do anything about it." He also added that the elections were "100 percent fair and transparent".
Result Transmission Service stopped working, causing delay, says ECP
Facing questions over the delay in declaring results, ECP secretary Babar Yaqoob said the Result Transmission Service failed after results of 25,000 out of 85,000 polling stations were uploaded.
"Result Transmission Service stopped working under pressure and has delayed results. Presiding officers have been asked to meet their returning officers, along with army officers assigned to their voting booths, with the results," he said.
PTI leading on 111 seats, PML-N ahead in 63 seats
As per the latest unofficial trends on ARY News, PTI is leading on 111 seats and PML-N on 63 seats. PPP is trailing at 38 seats.
15:31 (IST)
Facing flak for delayed results, Pakistan's election commission puts blame on result transmission system
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Mohammad has said that the unprecedented delay in releasing official results was due to the failure of the result transmission system (RTS), saying it did not work as expected.
“It is a lesson that technologies should not be introduced before multiple tests. We will see how it can be improved,” The Dawn quoted him as saying.
15:14 (IST)
Confident of forming govt in Punjab, says PTI spokesperson
Shortly after PML-N leader Hamza Sharif claimed that his party will form the government in Punjab, PTI spokesperson Naeemul Haque said the former will have to sit in the Opposition benches and asserted that the PTI is confident of forming the government in Punjab.
Haque also denied contacting PPP for an alliance in the National Assembly, and said that negotiations and political consultation was underway, reported Dawn.
The PML-N is emerging as the largest party in the Punjab province with 127 seats but PTI is close behind with 123 seats, as per the latest tally. The independents — 29 in the province — will play a key role in electing the chief minister.
14:57 (IST)
Shahid Afridi congratulates Imran Khan on 'historic victory'
Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to congratulate Imran Khan and said, "The 22 yr old struggle has finally paid off & deservedly. Pakistanis have a lot of expectations from u I really hope u lead from the front!"
14:41 (IST)
Announcement of provisional results by ECP
14:21 (IST)
Bakhtawar Zardari says PTI won 'drastically' as several PPP votes cancelled
Hitting out at PTI's win in the general elections, Asif Ali Zardari's daughter Bakhtawar shared a photo on Twitter of a form from Jhang which showed how 12,000 votes in favour of a PPP candidate were cancelled. "In case anyone was wondering how #PTI “won” so drastically, here’s another example from #Jhang... 12K votes cancelled," she wrote.
Two days after elections, PPP leaders have maintained that there was rigging in the vote count process.
14:17 (IST)
Election winners to be notified within 14 days
According to Dawn, those who seats in the 2018 elections will be notified of their victory within 14 days. Winning candidates will also need to submit their election expenditure within 10 days. Those who fail to do so, will not be issued notifications.
13:59 (IST)
PML-N will make govt in Punjab province: Hamza Shahbaz
PML-N leader and Shehbaz Sharif's son, Hamza said that the party will form government in Punjab province despite allegations of poll rigging. In a press conference on Friday, he said, "The democratic process should continue. The answer to a weak democracy is another democracy.," Dawn quoted him as saying.
As per the results released so far by the ECP, PML-N bagged the most number of seats at 127, followed by PTI at 118 seats.
"Despite reservations and proof of rigging, in Punjab N-league has emerged as the largest party with 129 seats," said Hamza.
13:51 (IST)
50.3% voter turnout in Pakistan
A coalition of civil society organisations, the Free and Fare Election Network (FAFEN), has published an initial assessment of the 2018 Pakistan general elections. With feedback from over 19,000 observers, the group said that voter turnout stood at 50.3 percent with long queues of voters at polling stations, reported Geo TV.
Detailing the province-wise voter turnout, FAFEN stated that it stood at 59 percent in Punjab, 58.2 percent in Islamabad, 47.7 percent in Sindh, 43.6 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 39.6 percent in Balochistan.
13:44 (IST)
PPP co-chair Faryal Talpur in considered for Sindh CM or Speaker's role
PPP co-chairperson Faryal Talpur, who is Asif Ali Zardari's sister, is reportedly being considered for the post of Speaker or chief minister in Sindh Assembly.
13:32 (IST)
ECP reverses NA-190 (DG Khan II) results; PTI ends as runner up
The ECP has corrected the results of NA-190 (DG Khan II), declaring Independent candidate Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa as the winner, reported Dawn. Previously, PTI candidate Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa was declared as the winner with a thin margin. As per the new Form 47, the "clerical error" occurred due to entering the wrong number of votes in the Results Management System.
13:20 (IST)
ECP declares results of 45 seats out of 50 so far in Balochistan
Results of 45 provincial assembly seats have been declared out of the 50 in Balochistan so far. Here is the break-up of seats so far: Balochistan Awami Party - 13 seats; MMA - 8; BNP - 5; PTI - 4; BNP-Awami - 3; ANP - 2; Hazara Democratic Party - 2; PML-N - 1; Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party - 1; Jamote Qaumi Movement - 1; Independents - 5.
13:10 (IST)
Despite anti-US poll rhetoric, ties likely to be stable under Imran Khan
A large part of this criticism could be put down to poll rhetoric. Imran had a compulsion to portray himself as a leader who will set the course for a “more equal” relationship with Washington rather than letting Islamabad be treated as a “doormat”. This position is perhaps a necessary ingredient of poll success in a country where 59 percent of people describe the United States as an “enemy”.
Read more here
12:59 (IST)
Jahangir Tareen to recruit Independent MPAs in Punjab
PTI chairman Imran Khan has reportedly tasked his confidant Jahangir Tareen with recruiting Independent Members of the Provincial Assenbly in Punjab, as per Dawn. The decision was made after an advisory meeting in Islamabad. The party has also decided to hold meetings with PML-Q to form government in the province. PML-N has bagged the most number of seats till now at 127, followed by PTI at 118 seats. 27 Independents won the election in the province and PML-Q bagged seven seats, as per the latest results from the ECP.
12:52 (IST)
PTI bags 66 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, says ECP
For the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the ECP has declared results of 96 out of 98 seats. PTI has managed to gain a majority by securing 66 seats. The MMA has won 10 seats while the PML-N and ANP won five seats each. However, the PPP won just four seats. Five Independents have also been elected to the provincial Assembly.
12:41 (IST)
PPP bags 71 seats in Sindh Assembly so far
In Sindh, results have officially been announced for 118 out of 129 seats. PPP has emerged as the largest party so far with 71 seats, followed by PTI at 20.
Results of other parties are: MQM-P- 12; GDA - 11; Independent - 1; Tabdeeli Pasand Party Pakistan - 1; MMA - 1; Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan - 1.
The recently-formed Pak Sarzameen Party, which comprised MQM-P defectors led by former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal, failed to win a single seat in the provincial assembly, reported Geo TV.
12:29 (IST)
PML-N bags 127 seats in Punjab Assembly so far
So far, the ECP has announced results in 289 out of the 295 seats in the Punjab Assembly. PML-N has bagged the most number of seats till now at 127, followed by PTI at 118 seats. The other parties that won are: Independents - 27; PML-Q - 7 seats; PPP - 6 seats; PML-Functional - 1 seat; BAP - 1 seat; Pakistan Awami Raj - 1.
12:18 (IST)
National Assembly seats where results are yet to be announced
According to Geo TV, the NA seats where the official results are yet to be declared are:
NA-32 (Kohat), NA-37 (Tank), NA-48 (North Waziristan), NA-56 (Attock 2), NA-115 (Jhang 2), NA-125 (Lahore 3), NA-126 (Lahore 4), NA-237 (Malir 2), NA-243 (Karachi East 2), NA-248 (Karachi West 1), NA-251 (Karachi West 4), NA-253 (Karachi Central 1), NA-254 (Karachi Central 2), NA-256 (Karachi Central 4), NA-258 (Loralai/Musakhel/Ziarat/Dukki/Harnai), NA-259 (Dera Bugti/Kohlu/Barkhan/Sibi/Lehri), NA-260(Nasirabad/Kachhi/Jhal Magsi ), NA-267 (Mastung/Kalat/Shaheed Sikandarabad), NA-269 (Khuzdar), NA-270 (Panjgur/Washuk/Awaran) and NA-271 (Kech).
12:11 (IST)
Break-up of parties in the National Assembly so far
PTI - 110 seats; PML-N - 63 seats; PPP - 42 seats; Independents - 12; Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) - 10; Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid - 5; Balochistan National Party (BNP) - 2; Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) - 2; Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) 2; Awami Muslim League 1; Awami National Party (ANP) - 1; Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaniyat - 1.
12:00 (IST)
PPP workers protest, decry Bilawal's defeat in Karachi
The Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) workers staged a protest in Karachi on Thursday night after their chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was defeated in NA-246 (Karachi South I), as per unofficial results, reported Geo TV. The supporters claimed that the "mandate was stolen" from them as the constituency includes the Lyari neighbourhood, a PPP stronghold traditionally.
11:53 (IST)
PML-N's Khwaja Saad Rafique challenges Imran Khan's win in NA-131 Lahore
According to Dawn, PML-N's Khwaja Saad Rafique has challenged Imran Khan's NA-131 (Lahore) win in a petition submitted to Returning Officer Muhammad Akhtar Bhango. The former minister has alleged that the presiding officer deliberately rejected several votes in the constituency. ""The votes should be counted again. The results should not be issued until recounting of the rejected votes is complete" Dawn quoted Rafique as saying.
11:39 (IST)
Big blow for religious politics
Out of 356 aspirants from religious and banned outfits, not one could make his/her way to Parliament. This includes Hafiz Saeed's sons and the candidates the Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek leader had fielded, all of whom suffered defeats.
11:27 (IST)
95 percent of seats counted; PTI leading in 110 seats
The Election Commission of Pakistan has released results for 95 percent of seats — ie: 251 out of 272 seats — and the PTI is leading in 110 of them. Even if it manages to win all 19 of the seats where counting is currently in progress, it may not be able to form government on its own.
11:20 (IST)
Was Imran Khan as captain different from Imran Khan as prime minister?
Khan sincerely believed that he could rewrite the rules to suit the moment. He had scant regard for tournament rules, opponents, television channels, his own board, or anyone else for that matter. He ran the Pakistan team like a megalomaniac, caring two hoots for the selectors and dropping any player he thought would not fit into his scheme of things. He chose players at his whims and fancy. His word was law.
To read more click here
10:57 (IST)
Pakistan elections 'stolen' and results 'tainted', says Nawaz Sharif
10:48 (IST)
PML-N decides against boycotting parliament
PML-N has decided, reported Dawn, that instead of boycotting Parliament on the issue of poll rigging, it will play an "aggressive" role while sitting in the Opposition benches in the National Assembly.
10:44 (IST)
'New phase of Pakistan has come up': Pervez Musharraf
"This elections has thrown out the religious extremists such as MMA. Imran Khan is not a religious extremist. MMA and other such parties have been almost eliminated. PTI members are against religious extremism. A new phase for Pakistan has come up. Imran Khan has the sincerity and the will to serve the people," former president Pervez Musharraf said in an interview to India Today TV.
10:39 (IST)
PTI emerges as largest party with 119 seats, says ECP
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the largest party in the National Assembly with 119 seats, India Today reported quoting official poll results. The majority mark is 137 seats in the National Assembly.
10:26 (IST)
Mohsin Dawar wins NA-48 Tribal Area-IX
PTM leader Mohsin Dawar, who was contesting as an independent after the movement decided to stay away from electoral politics, has won from NA-48 Tribal Area-IX ( North Waziristan). He shared an image of his Form 47 and said that he received 16,496 votes against 15,352 votes of the MMA candidate.
10:20 (IST)
Senate Committee member Rehman Malik writes to ECP, seeks reasons for poll results delay (2/2)
10:17 (IST)
Senate Committee member Rehman Malik writes to ECP, seeks reasons for poll results delay (1/2)
Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik has written asking for answers on the from ECP over reasons for delay in election results.
09:40 (IST)
PTI wins 110 NA seats, PML-N 63 seats, PPP 42 seats, show official results
As per the latest update from ECP, around 94.89 percent results of National and Provincial assemblies have been declared. PTI has won 110 seats in the National Assembly; PML-N 63 seats and PPP 42 seats.
Results are still awaited from 43 national and provincial constituencies: NA (19 seats), Punjab (6 seats), Sindh (11 seats), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (2 seats) and Balochistan (5 seats).
00:10 (IST)
PML-N calls all party conference tomorrow as party leader terms delay in results 'a beautiful coincidence'
In a series of tweets, quoting PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb, the party said, "The mandate for PML-N was stolen. The political parties have gathered the evidence of election rigging together, and have raised objections that the results of the election were delayed."
She said that an All Parties Conference will be held in Islamabad where the parties will discuss the rigging of the election. "All the parties have reservations over releasing the result on handwritten slips and not via Form 45. This is a violation of the Election Code of Conduct," she added.
The PML-N leader questioned the delay in the results and claimed that Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Lahore were targetted especially. "Why were the polling agents forced to leave the polling booths?" she asked, adding, "They (establishment) did everything to get their favourite elected. It was a beautiful co-incidence that the RTS crashed. The election commission had no idea that there will be so much pressure on it, that there will be so much on the technology (RTS) that it will crash.
She aslo said that the RTS crashing was quite a beautiful co-incidence. It shows that the election commission had no idea that there will be so much pressure on it, that there will be so much on the technology (RTS) that it will crash.
22:45 (IST)
Supporters pour in at Imran Khan's Islamabad residence
Soon after Imran Khan's victory speech, his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad was filled with a huge crowd to celebrate the victory. The road, which leads to his place, was closed and police officials were standing alert while his supporters, were eagerly waiting. The barbed wires were a bulwark between Khan and his followers. "We can allow no one, even journalists, to go there because there is already an unmanageable crowd. The road is one way, so we have orders to stop people here," said a security guard.
Khan’s followers have come from across the country to congratulate him. Naseeb Ullah who came from Khyber Pakhtunkhva, said, "I am here to felicitate Khan and the Pakistani nation. This, definitely, is not just Khan's win but today the entire nation has triumphed.”
Due to the overwhelming crowd, the people who were already at the residence faced problems in going back. Babar Awan, a senior leader of PTI, was seen crossing the wires on a motorbike. Noman Ahmed, a security guard, who travelled hundreds of kilometres to come to Islamabad just to get a glimpse of Khan said, "I am waiting to just cross these barbed wires that are separating me from my leader. It’s the happiest day of my life and I knew that my leader would be the next PM. He is our only hope."
21:48 (IST)
Indian journalists denied visa to cover Pakistan election
Several prominent Indian journalists have taken to Twitter to point out that Indian scribes were not granted visa this time ahead of the election, practically blocking first-hand coverage of the polling process from India.
21:10 (IST)
Latest Trends: Official figures put PTI at top spot with 67 seats, PML-N at no. 2 with 33 seats
21:04 (IST)
FirstCut by Manjul Toons
21:03 (IST)
Bilawal still hasn't received results from Lyari, Larkana, says Sherry Rehman
PPP leader and senator, Sherry Rehman said that PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto is yet to receive the formal results from his Lyari and Larkana constituencies. The claim came amid poll panel's claims that the elections were free and fair.
20:50 (IST)
Watch: Imran Khan's take on foreign policy regarding China, India and US
20:41 (IST)
Former Maldives President congratulates Imran Khan
20:40 (IST)
Lawyer Jibran Nasir to contest election result, accuses ECP of 'severe irregularities'
Lawyer Jibran Nasir, who contested election from Karachi as an Independent candidate, has criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan for failing to hold free and fair elections.
20:32 (IST)
Taslima Nasreen reacts to Imran Khan's speech
20:31 (IST)
Former cricketer Waqar Younis praises Imran Khan
20:27 (IST)
PPP's Mahesh Malani becomes first Hindu to win NA seat from Tharparkar in Sindh
Mahesh Kumar Malani of Pakistan Peoples Party today became the first Hindu to win the National Assembly seat from Tharparkar in southern Sindh province. Malani, the 55-year-old minority community leader, defeated his nearest rival Arab Zakaullah of the Grand Democratic Alliance in the NA-222 constituency.
20:14 (IST)
Election Commission says final result to be out in 24 hours
Pakistan's election commission has said that the official results can be expected to come out in the next three to four hours. The poll panel rejected all claims of rigging but acknowledged that it received over 670 complaints during the polling process. "There is no delay. 90% of results have been announced by Returning Officers in the field. We have received 82% out of it," ECP secretary Babar Yaqoob said.
19:55 (IST)
Turn out impressive, will share numbers tomorrow says Election Commission of Pakistan
Pakistan's election commission has said that the turn out for these polls was impressive, even though it said that the exact numbers will be revealed tomorrow. The poll panel's statement comes at a time when all major political parties (except winning PTI) had claimed that voters were prevented from casting vote due to slow polling process, and panel's failure to extend the deadline.
19:25 (IST)
Stood for restoration of civil supremacy but mandate has been snatched from us, says Nawaz Sharaf
Nawaz Sharif has rejected the election results and said that the mandate was snatched from his party, Geo News reported. The former Pakistan prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with party leaders at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. reported.
Nawaz further said that he firmly adheres to his 'respect for vote' stance, adding that he is standing for the restoration of civil supremacy.
19:17 (IST)
Results of 173 National Assembly seats announced
Here's what the tally looks like.
19:11 (IST)
Latest Tally: PML-N bags 126 seats, PTI gets 114 in Punjab
According to Dunya news, unofficial results suggest that of the 297 provincial seats in Punjab, PML-N looks set to win 126 seats, while the PTI trails close behind at 114. Reports have suggested that with PML-N short of majority mark, PTI may try and stitch an alliance with Independents to unseat the Sharifs'-led party in their home state of Punjab.
18:52 (IST)
Stop 'venomous propaganda', Pakistan foreign office tells Indian media
Pakistan on Thursday denounced what it called an uproar triggered by the Indian media over general elections in Pakistan and asked the neighbouring country to focus on its internal affairs. Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that elections are a part of the democratic process and the Indian media must focus on its internal matters.
He urged India to stop propagating "venomous propaganda" against Pakistan. Faisal said that the position of any leading party must be accepted in the wake of the election results.
IANS
18:46 (IST)
PML-N's Mian Najeeb wins NA–173 constituency in Bahawalpur
PML-N candidate Mian Najeeb Ud Din Awaisi has won the NA-173 constituency, according to unofficial results. So far, 86,142 polls have been counted in favour of Awaisi while PTI's Khadeeja Aamir is the runner-up at 60,211 votes.