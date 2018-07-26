Pakistan Election Results 2018 latest updates: Former education minister Balighur Rehman, who served in the Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Cabinet, has suffere a defeat, as have former law and home minister Rana Sana Ullah, and PML-N candidates Tehmina Daultana, Tallal Chaudhary. The secular Awami National Party's chief Asafandiyar Wali Khan and the Jamat-e-Islami chief contesting on an MMA ticket have also suffered defeats.
Former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (1,24,703 votes) has lost to PTI's Saddiqui Ali Abbasi (1,36,249 votes) on his home turf NA-57 (Rawalpindi I).
Quoting party sources, Dawn reported that Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and Saad Rafique have been tasked with recruitment of Independent winners to ensure PML-N is able to form government in Punjab.
According to latest unofficial election trends, ARY News reported that PTI is currently leading in 115 seats, a drop from the earlier 120. PML-N, on the other hand, is now ahead in 64 seats, and PPP in 38 seats.
According to The Guardian, Pakistan will have to wait until Thursday evening for official results to be announced, ECP officials have said. It is 24 hours after polls closed on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, the Pakistan stock market showed a bullish trend, a day after the country voted for the second consecutive democratic government, as early unofficial election results tipped PTI to win most seats.
PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif's son, Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has bagged NA-124 (Lahore II) with 1,46,294 votes, defeating PTI's Muhammad Nauman Qaiser, who secured 80,981 votes unofficial results show. As per latest unofficial trends, PTI leading in 119 seats, PMLN in 61 seats and PPP is ahead in 40 seats.
According to Dawn, PML-N's Muhammed Riaz won NA-123 (Lahore-I) with 97,193 votes, defeating PTI which secured 72,535 votes. Meanwhile, the Awami National Party general secretary, Iftikhar Hussain rejected the election results.
The biggest setback for former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is losing both seats from his home constituency NA-57 (Rawalpindi-I) and NA-53 (Islamabad II).
In Islamabad, PTI bagged all seats, where in NA-54 (Islamabad-III), Asad Umer defeated Anjum Aqeel Khan, while in NA-53 (Islamabad II) Imran Khan defeated former Abbasi. Similarly, in NA-52 (Islamabad-I), PML-N candidate Tariq Fazal Chaudhary lost to PTI's Raja Khurram, Chaudhary was regularly elected to National Assembly since 2008.
Following technical glitches in the Result Transmission System which led to delay in announcement of results, an ECP source said that system has not yet recovered, and it will take about three to four hours more to get all the results.
Imran Khan's spokesperson Naeemul Haque said that the PTI chief will “address” Pakistan on Thursday at 2 pm PST, reported Dawn, “in celebration and recognition of the massive support received from the people of Pakistan in the 2018 elections which was a contest between the forces of good and evil”.
PTI chief Imran Khan has bagged NA-95 (Mianwali) with 1,27,530 votes, reported ARY News, as per unofficial results. He defeated PML-N's Abdullah Khan who received 49,532 votes.
Amid allegations of wrongdoing and rigging in the Pakistan elections, PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif said the party rejected the election results. "We will use all political and legal options for redressal of these glaring excesses. This is an outright rigging and the results based on massive rigging will cause irreparable damage to the country," he said in a tweet.
As per unofficial trends, according to Dawn, Imran Khan's PTI is leading in 112 seats in Pakistan, while PML-N is second with 65 seats. Bilawal Bhutto's PPP is trailing at third place with 43 seats.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected allegations of any wrongdoing in the general election after several political parties raised objections over the process and said they feared rigging.
The ECP said the election results were being collected and the first official result will be announced soon.
ECP secretary Babar Yaqoob said Result Transmission Service failed after results of 25,000 out of 85,000 polling stations were uploaded.
He rejected any wrongdoing in the election and said "the issue of fraud can be discussed after ECP announces the results". The Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed victory despite serious questions being raised over the authenticity of the election process.
Sensing victory, PTI supporters erupted in jubilation as trends showed the party was leading on 111 seats. According to latest trends available, PTI was followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of jailed leader Nawaz Sharif. PML-N was leading on 68 National Assembly seats.
Hundreds of PTI supporters came out on streets in several cities, dancing and celebrating. "We have got our Naya Pakistan," said Shahid Ali, one of the supporters, as he danced euphorically near the busy Faizabad interchange, which links Islamabad with the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
The Press Trust of India correspondent was caught for several hours in traffic when returning from the election coverage as highly-charged PTI workers raised victory slogans.
Reports said similar celebrations were being organised in other cities as well. The victory and joy in the PTI camp appeared premature as the incumbent PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rejected the results. "Our polling agents were not given results and we will not accept it," said Khurshid Shah of PPP.
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif alleged that the election process was "blatantly" rigged. He warned of protests. Analysts predicted tumultuous weeks ahead for Pakistan as a strong opposition to the election results was building up.
PML-N was leading on 67 seats and PPP on 39. "They will make a lethal combination if they joined hands against Imran Khan," analyst Sohail Warriach said.
A party can form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats out of the total 342. A single party will need at least 137 of the 272 directly-elected seats to be able to form the government on its own.
Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 14:29 PM
Highlights
Imran Khan's win over Shahid Khaqan Abbasi confirmed
PTI chief has polled 92,891 votes from Islamabad's NA-53 constituency, securing an easy victory over former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of the PML-N.
Big name candidates suffer defeats
Former education minister Balighur Rehman, who served in the Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Cabinet, has suffere a defeat, as have former law and home minister Rana Sana Ullah, and PML-N candidates Tehmina Daultana, Tallal Chaudhary. The secular Awami National Party's chief Asafandiyar Wali Khan and the Jamat-e-Islami chief contesting on an MMA ticket have also suffered defeats.
Shehbaz Sharif loses NA-3 as well, leading in NA-132 so far
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif (22,756 votes) has lost NA-3 (Swat-II) as well to PTI's Saleem Rehman (68,162 votes), unofficial results show as per The Express Tribune. However, Sharif is currently is leading NA-132 (Lahore).
Counting stopped in constituencies where TLP is winning, polling agents forced to leave premises
Results in constituencies where Tahreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan is winning have been stopped and polling agents are forced to leave the premises without giving them signed copies of Form 45. TLP founder chairman Khadim Hussain Rizvi and and Pir Mohammad Afzal Qadri have condemned the action of the poll officials, and said that this is a blantant violations of the rules. Via Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan
PTI wins NA-59 (Rawalpindi III)
PTI candidate Ghulam Sarwar Khan has won in NA-59 (Rawalpindi III) with 89,055 votes, defeating Independent candidate and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who received 66,369 votes.
PML-N's Raja Qamrul Islam came third with 21,754 votes and TLP's Malik Muhammad Taj stood fourth with 14,320 votes.
Image by Imran Mukhtar (Islamabad)
Hamza Shehbaz Sharif wins NA-124 Lahore
PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif's son, Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has bagged NA-124 (Lahore II) with 1,46,294 votes, defeating PTI's Muhammad Nauman Qaiser, who secured 80,981 votes, Dawn reported quoting unofficial results.
Setback for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as he loses NA-57 and NA-53
The biggest setback for former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is losing both seats from his home constituency NA-57 (Rawalpindi-I) and NA-53 (Islamabad II).
In Islamabad, PTI bagged all seats, where in NA-54 (Islamabad-III), Asad Umer defeated Anjum Aqeel Khan, while in NA-53 (Islamabad II) Imran Khan defeated former Abbasi. Similarly, in NA-52 (Islamabad-I), PML-N candidate Tariq Fazal Chaudhary lost to PTI's Raja Khurram, Chaudhary was regularly elected to National Assembly since 2008.
AML chief Sheikh Rasheed wins NA-62
The Express Tribune reported that according to unofficial results, the Awami Muslim League (AML) president Sheikh Rasheed has won NA-62 (Rawalpindi-VI) with 1,17,718 votes.
Results from Balochistan so far:
Balochistan Awami Party: 14
Balochistan National Party: 08
Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal: 08
Independents: 04
Will take 3-4 hours to get all results out, says ECP
Following technical glitches in the Result Transmission System which led to delay in announcement of results, an ECP source said that system has not yet recovered, and it will take about three to four hours more to get all the results.
How are votes counted in Pakistan?
Facing questions over the delay in declaring results, ECP secretary Babar Yaqoob said on Thursday morning, the Result Transmission Service failed after results of 25,000 out of 85,000 polling stations were uploaded. According to Dawn, this is how votes are counted:
- Votes that are dropped into ballot boxes are manually counted by presiding officers and assistants in the polling booth.
- Following this, officers transfer these boxes into sealed bags provided by the ECP.
- The bags are then handed over to the Returning Officer (RO) who, in turn, hands it over to the District Returning Officer (DRO). The DRO then submits the bags to the ECP's offices or storage houses. Green bags are for NA votes, white for Provincial Assembly votes and blue for unverified votes.
- The presiding officer fills Form 45 and Form 46 for every NA and PA seat. These forms contain information about the candidate and how many votes they received. This data can be shared with polling agents and candidates present at stations.
- The Presiding Officer takes a screenshot of both the forms and uploads them to the Results Transmission System, which is an Android app enabling election officers to send results to the ECP in real time.
Imran Khan wins NA-95 (Mianwali)
PTI chief Imran Khan has bagged NA-95 (Mianwali) with 1,27,530 votes, reported ARY News, as per unofficial results. He defeated PML-N's Abdullah Khan who received 49,532 votes.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leading in NA-200 Larkana
PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is currently leading in NA-200 Larkana against MMA's Rashid Soomro, as per unofficial trends.
PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif leading in NA-132 Lahore with 84,363 votes
As per unofficial trends, Pakistan Today reported PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is leading NA-132 Lahore with 84,362 votes against PTI’s Mansha Sindhu who has managed to secure 52,213 till now.
PTI chief Imran Khan leading against PML-N in Lahore
According to Pakistan Today, PTI chief Imran Khan has bagged 8,033 votes in NA- 131 Lahore and is in the lead against PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, who has garnered 7,644 votes so far.
PTI leading in 112 seats, PML-N ahead in 65 seats
As per unofficial trends, according to Dawn, PTI is leading in 112 seats, while PML-N is second with 65 seats. Bilawal Bhutto's PPP is trailing at third place with 43 seats.
ECP holds press conference at 4 am
Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan held a press conference at 4 am on Thursday morning to apprise the media the reasons behind the delay in posting results. He began by thanking police and security personnel, the Pakistan Army and chief of armed staff for their role in ensuring the smooth conduct of elections.
He also announced the first non-official, preliminary result of PP-11 (Rawalpindi VI), which PTI's Chaudhry Adnan won with 43,079 votes, reported Dawn.
When asked about the delay in transmission of results he said, "There only has been a delay; there was no problem in the system. The delay has now happened and we cannot do anything about it." He also added that the elections were "100 percent fair and transparent".
Result Transmission Service stopped working, causing delay, says ECP
Facing questions over the delay in declaring results, ECP secretary Babar Yaqoob said the Result Transmission Service failed after results of 25,000 out of 85,000 polling stations were uploaded.
"Result Transmission Service stopped working under pressure and has delayed results. Presiding officers have been asked to meet their returning officers, along with army officers assigned to their voting booths, with the results," he said.
PTI leading on 111 seats, PML-N ahead in 63 seats
As per the latest unofficial trends on ARY News, PTI is leading on 111 seats and PML-N on 63 seats. PPP is trailing at 38 seats.
14:28 (IST)
Imran Khan's win over Shahid Khaqan Abbasi confirmed
PTI chief has polled 92,891 votes from Islamabad's NA-53 constituency, securing an easy victory over former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of the PML-N.
14:21 (IST)
Big name candidates suffer defeats
Former education minister Balighur Rehman, who served in the Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Cabinet, has suffere a defeat, as have former law and home minister Rana Sana Ullah, and PML-N candidates Tehmina Daultana, Tallal Chaudhary. The secular Awami National Party's chief Asafandiyar Wali Khan and the Jamat-e-Islami chief contesting on an MMA ticket have also suffered defeats.
14:07 (IST)
Shehbaz Sharif loses NA-3 as well, leading in NA-132 so far
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif (22,756 votes) has lost NA-3 (Swat-II) as well to PTI's Saleem Rehman (68,162 votes), unofficial results show as per The Express Tribune. However, Sharif is currently is leading NA-132 (Lahore).
14:03 (IST)
PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif loses NA-192 (Dera Ghazi Khan-IV)
14:00 (IST)
Counting stopped in constituencies where TLP is winning, polling agents forced to leave premises
Results in constituencies where Tahreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan is winning have been stopped and polling agents are forced to leave the premises without giving them signed copies of Form 45. TLP founder chairman Khadim Hussain Rizvi and and Pir Mohammad Afzal Qadri have condemned the action of the poll officials, and said that this is a blantant violations of the rules. Via Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan
13:59 (IST)
Major political parties allege poll rigging, parties likely to hold presser tomorrow
Talking about rigging in the general election 2018 Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bezinjo, president of the National Party told The Guardian, “The elections were completely rigged and it was one of the worst elections in the history of Pakistan. We would not accept the result. All major political parties, who rejected the result— PML N, PPP, MMA, NP, will hold a press conference tomorrow (Friday) in Islamabad in order to decide their future course of actions concerning the country wise rigged elections.”
13:59 (IST)
MMA chief Fazlur Rehman calls for 'All Parties Conference' over poll rigging
The head of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Fazlur Rehman, announced that he has summoned an “All Parties Conference” over allegations of rigging in Wednesday’s election, reported The Guardian. “The rigged results are unacceptable” to the alliance, Rehman said in a statement. Apart from Imran Khan's PTI, all major political parties have alleged rigging.
13:49 (IST)
MMA chief Fazlur Rehman calls for 'All Parties Conference' over poll rigging
The head of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Fazlur Rehman, announced that he has summoned an “All Parties Conference” over allegations of rigging in Wednesday’s election, reported The Guardian. “The rigged results are unacceptable” to the alliance, Rehman said in a statement. Apart from Imran Khan's PTI, all major political parties have alleged rigging.
13:32 (IST)
Meanwhile, BBC video shows Wasim Akram as Imran Khan
As poll results are still trickling in, a BBC journalist Tina Daheley pointed out that a B-roll used by the British Broadcasting Corporation was that of cricketer Wasim Akram, and not Imran Khan, as the anchor speculates if the PTI chief and former cricketer has a chance to become prime minister.
13:27 (IST)
Imran Khan's first wife Jemima Goldsmith wishes PTI chief
13:25 (IST)
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi loses to PTI in NA-57 (Rawalpindi I)
Former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (1,24,703 votes) has lost to PTI's Saddiqui Ali Abbasi (1,36,249 votes) on his home turf NA-57 (Rawalpindi I).
13:20 (IST)
PTI wins in NA-54 (Islamabad III)
PTI's Asad Umar has won with 56,945 votes followed by PML-N's Anjum Aqeel with 32,991 votes.
13:06 (IST)
PTI wins NA-59 (Rawalpindi III)
PTI candidate Ghulam Sarwar Khan has won in NA-59 (Rawalpindi III) with 89,055 votes, defeating Independent candidate and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who received 66,369 votes.
PML-N's Raja Qamrul Islam came third with 21,754 votes and TLP's Malik Muhammad Taj stood fourth with 14,320 votes.
Image by Imran Mukhtar (Islamabad)
13:04 (IST)
Hamza Sharif, Saad Rafique asked to recruit Independent winners in Punjab
Quoting party sources, Dawn reported that Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and Saad Rafique have been tasked with recruitment of Independent winners to ensure PML-N is able to form government in Punjab.
13:02 (IST)
PTI drops lead, ahead in 111 seats; PML-N leading in 68 seats
As per latest unofficial election trends, PTI is leading in 111, PML-N in 68 seats and PPP in 38 seat. Since the RTS system is brutally sluggish, it will take more time than expected to announce the complete results.
12:56 (IST)
PML-N, PPP, MQM (P) and ANP reject election results
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Awami National Party have rejected the poll results and called it a "systematic manipulation in compilation and announcement of results" by the polling staff.
12:53 (IST)
Imran Khan leading in NA-53 (Islamabad) with a huge margin
As per unofficial results, PTI chief Khan is leading with 92,891 votes:
1. Imran Khan, Tehreek-e-Insaf (92,891 votes)
2. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N (44,214 votes)
3. Choudhary Saeed Gujjar, AAT (1,381 votes)
12:48 (IST)
WATCH: Election officials at ECP as the country awaits Pakistan election results
12:42 (IST)
ANP's Nisar Ahmed wins from NA-42 (Tribal Area III)
Awami National Party's Nisar Ahmed has won from NA-42 (Tribal Area III) with 13,778 votes as per unofficial results, reported The Express Tribune. Independent candidate Muhammad Saeed came second with 8,182 votes.
12:37 (IST)
41% women voters in PK-15 (Lower Dir)
BBC reporter Izhar Ullah reported that for the first time the Lower Dir district recorded 41 percent women voting on Wednesday. In the past, these women were barred from voting.
12:33 (IST)
Cousin of QWP candidate killed in clash with ANP activists in Peshawar
Cousin of Qaumi Watan Party candidate Babar Ali was killed in PK-60 (Charsadda) after he exchanged fire with ANP workers.
12:28 (IST)
PML-N lagging in NA seats, but marginally ahead in PA seats
While the Shehbaz Sharif-led PML-N is currently leading in only 57 seats, compared to PTI's 122, the party is leading in Provincial Assembly (PA) seats across Pakistan in 108 seats. Imran Khan's PTI is leading in 103 PA seats.
12:23 (IST)
PTI bags NA-191 (DG Khan III)
Defeating PML-N's Sardar Awais Leghari, PTI candidate Zartaj Gul won from NA-191 (DG Khan III) with 79,817 votes, unofficial poll results show.
12:19 (IST)
Visual of ECP's election cell
Results are being collected from District Returning Officers across the country.
12:08 (IST)
PML-N wins PP-168 Lahore
PML-N's Saad Rafique has won PP-168 Lahore with 34,114 votes. He defeated PTI's Fayyaz Bhatti, who received 14,940 votes, as per unofficial election results.
12:05 (IST)
PTI lead drops, ahead in 115 seats now; PML-N leading in 64 seats
According to latest unofficial election trends, ARY News reported that PTI is currently leading in 115 seats, a drop from the earlier 120. PML-N, on the other hand, is now ahead in 64 seats, and PPP in 38 seats.
11:57 (IST)
ANP chief loses from home constituency again
Awami National Party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan lost his home constituency for the second time, but this time to PTI. In 2013, he lost to Maulana Gohar Shah. During the 2002 general elections, Muttahida Majlis-e-Aml won while in 2008 elections, the people overwhelmingly voted Awami National Party. In 2013, PTI gained majority and formed government with Jamaat-e-Islami.
11:53 (IST)
ANP fails to gain voters' sympathy in Peshawar Valley
The Awami National Party (ANP) could not gain people's sympathies despite losing a main leader Haroon Ahmed Bilour, who died in a suicide blast on 10 July.
Similarly, Aftab Sherpao, chairman of Qaumi Watan Party, who was a two time-chief minister and federal interior minister, lost in his own backyard, with his party unable to secure a single seat.
11:49 (IST)
Awami National Party loses stronghold in Peshawar Valley
Peshawar Valley comprises five districts — Charsadda, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera and Mardan — which were once the stronghold of the Awami National Party. But, with emergency of PTI and disappearance of the Pakistan Peoples Party, the valley is no longer an ANP stronghold.
11:45 (IST)
PTI snatches PML-N's stronghold in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hazara division
PTI has also penetrated deep down into PML-N’s stronghold Hazara Division that comprises Abbottabad, Haripur, Kala Dhaka and Mansehra districts. PML-N has lost its stronghold with PTI winning the maximum seats.
Another upset occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's southern districts — Karak, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan — which were considered as the stronghold of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal. JUI-F has almost lost its stronghold to PTI. Fazlur Rahman could not save his own seat, one that he hasn't lost since 2002.
11:41 (IST)
PTI becomes first party to win 2nd consecutive term in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Results of the Pakistan elections were not as shocking as what happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was expected. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the first political party to win a second consecutive term in the province.
The major upset took place in Upper and Lower Dir districts where Jamaat-e-Islami lost its stronghold for the first time. Jamaat-e-Islami head Sirajul Haq losing his seat is considered one of the shocking upsets for the party.
11:25 (IST)
Results likely to be announced by Thursday evening
According to The Guardian, Pakistan will have to wait until Thursday evening for official results to be announced, ECP officials have said. It is 24 hours after polls closed on Wednesday evening.
11:17 (IST)
MMA's M Hassan Sherani wins from PB-1
According to The Express Tribune, MMA's M Hassan Sherani has won from PB-1 (Musakhail-cum-Sherani) with 12,085 votes, as per unofficial results.
11:15 (IST)
Imran Khan will have to take support of Independents, says Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the Pakistan election results will be for the army, reported CNN-News18. "Imran Khan will have to take the support of Independents, who will listen only to the military. He has enough charisma to change directions for Pakistan," the channel quoted him as saying.
Commenting on the results of the elections, Tharoor added, "I think it was completely predictable. For the last year also we have been hearing that the military wants a change, they want to get rid of Nawaz Sharif and his party and that they see Imran Khan as the most pliable potential."
11:12 (IST)
Doubts raised in US over fairness of Pakistan elections
Pakistan watchers in the US on Thursday doubted the fairness of the general election for which Imran Khan's party received the army's backing while the PML-N and the PPP ran their campaigns "under constraints". The Trump administration said it was closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan but refused to declare the polls "free and fair". The State Department too refused to confirm that. Its mission in Pakistan did not deploy election observers primarily because of security concerns.
"We continue to monitor developments and have consistently emphasised our support for free, fair, transparent and accountable elections in Pakistan, as we do around the world," a State Department spokesperson told the Press Trust of India. - PTI
11:10 (IST)
PTI clinches victory in PK-47 (Swabi V)
According to unofficial results, The Express Tribune reported that PTI's Shahram Khan Tarakai won PK-47 (Swabi V) with 21,830 votes.
11:08 (IST)
Imran Khan can't fix Pakistan's foreign policy
If Imran Khan becomes the next Pakistan prime minister, one of the major challenges ahead of him would be repairing the broken foreign relations of the country, writes Mehreen Zahra-Malik in Foreign Policy. She writes the Pakistan's relationship with the US and Afghanistan have been the most frayed in recent decades over accusations of the state allowing the Haqqani network to operate out of Pakistani soil. Khan built his electoral campaign on anti-American/US rhetoric. It is expected that Khan will have to form an alliance with Independents, who follow the military, to gain the top post which will leave him dependent on the army for foreign policy-related matters. She writes: "Indeed, power has a moderating influence on most leaders, likely including Khan—not least because the Pakistani military, the main beneficiary of security aid and the real decision-maker when it comes to all things foreign policy, is keen to salvage its relationship with the United States."
10:57 (IST)
PTI wins NA-31 (Peshawar V)
As per unofficial results, reported Dawn, PTI candidate Shaukat Ali won NA-31 (Peshawar V) with 87,895 votes, defeating ANP's Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour. ANP had earlier said it rejected the poll results.
10:41 (IST)
Hamza Shehbaz Sharif wins NA-124 Lahore
PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif's son, Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has bagged NA-124 (Lahore II) with 1,46,294 votes, defeating PTI's Muhammad Nauman Qaiser, who secured 80,981 votes, Dawn reported quoting unofficial results.
10:37 (IST)
Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bullish trend day after elections
The Pakistan stock market showed a bullish trend, a day after the country voted for the second consecutive democratic government, as early unofficial election results tipped PTI to win most seats, reported Geo TV. PSE saw a significant increase in activity during early trading as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 767 points to reach 42,106 points, the report said.
10:33 (IST)
PTI leading in 119 seats, PML-N in 61 seats
As per latest unofficial trends on Geo News, PTI leading in 119 seats, PMLN in 61 seats and PPP is ahead in 40 seats.
10:22 (IST)
BNP's Ahmed Nawaz Baloch wins PB-30 (Quetta-VII)
Balochistan National Party’s Ahmed Nawaz Baloch has won PB-30 (Quetta-VII) with 10,102 votes according to unofficial results.
10:20 (IST)
Abdul Ghafar Wattoo wins NA-166 (Bhahawalnagar I)
Unofficial results, as per The Express Tribune, showed that Independent candidate Abdul Ghafar Wattoo won NA-166 (Bhahawalnagar I) with 1,01,647 votes.
10:11 (IST)
PTI's Shah Mehmood Qureshi missed PM post twice but may become foreign minister
Vice-president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who won Multan’s NA-156 seat by defeating rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Amir Saeed Ansari with 93,497 votes, may become the country's next foreign minister at a crucial time. Born in Murree, Qureshi was a member of the Pakistan National Assembly from 2002 to 2018 and had been the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan between 2008 to 2011.
10:09 (IST)
Imran Khan wins NA-53 Islamabad
As per latest unofficial trends on Geo News, PTI’s Imran Khan wins NA-53 (Islamabad II) with 92,891 votes.
09:54 (IST)
PML-N bags NA-123 Lahore
According to Dawn, PML-N's Muhammed Riaz won NA-123 (Lahore-I) with 97,193 votes, defeating PTI which secured 72,535 votes.
09:51 (IST)
PTI wins in NA-28 Peshawar
As per unofficial results, PTI's Arbab Amir Ayub won NA-28 (Peshawar-II) with 74,414 votes. He defeated MMA, which received 27,292 votes.
09:50 (IST)
ANP's Naeem Bazai clinches PB-16 (Quetta-I)
As per unofficial results, The Express Tribune reported, ANP’s Naeem Bazai has won PB-16 (Quetta-I) with 6,531 votes..
09:46 (IST)
PTI wins in NA-18 (Swabi-I)
PTI's Asad Qaiser has won NA-18 (Swabi-I) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as per unofficial results.
09:44 (IST)
Awami National Party rejects election results
ANP general secretary Iftikhar Hussain rejected the election results.