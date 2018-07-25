Pakistan Elections 2018 latest updates: Elections have been postponed in eight national and provincial assembly constituencies in Pakistan which goes to the polls today, according to a media report. In one of the constituencies, a candidate had been disqualified while in the other seven, the contesting candidates had passed away, the Express Tribune reported.
Pakistan is set to elect its next civilian government at the national and provincial level. The Pakistan general election, which has been marred with controversies, allegations of military interventions and terrorist attacks on candidates, will finally conclude on Wednesday with counting the same day. The election is also important as while the national parties will be testing their reach, radical groups like Allah-o-Takbeer—a political front of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD)—and several others like it are contesting the elections with the promise of bringing a Sharia government in Pakistan.
Election schedule: polling and counting
According to the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP), polling will start at 8 am (8.30 am IST) today and will go on till 6 pm (6.30 pm IST). The counting of votes usually begins soon after polling is concluded. This year too, the ECP is likely to follow a similar schedule despite an hour's extension in polling.
The results, along with who is in the lead and who is trailing, begin to emerge around 11 pm. Counting, however, goes on till 1-2 am. The disputed seats are counted again the next day, and the result is officially declared by 1 or 2 pm the next day.
Key parties
On 25 July, Pakistan will seal the future of over 95 political parties, which are in the fray for 272 seats in the National Assembly, and to form governments at the provincial level.
At the national level, a party needs to win 172 seats to form a government on its own. The main competition—both at the national and provincial level—will be between the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan People's Party and independent candidates. The latter could play the role of power brokers, as they did in the 2013 polls.
There are also regional parties and alliances, such as the Grand Democratic Alliance (GAD) formed by five political parties — Pir Paghara's Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Quami Awami Tehreek (QAT), National People's Party (NPP), Pakistan People's Party Workers (PPPW) and People's Muslim League Pakistan (PML-P); extremist groups such as the revived Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Jamaat-e-Islami, Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek (a political wing of the JuD and a front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba). The GAD is likely to play spoilsport for the PPP as it contains several defectors from the party. As for hardcore religious groups like the Jamaat-e-Islamia and Allah-o-Akbar-Tehreek, they can dent the PML-N's conservative vote bank.
Then there are regional parties such as the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) of Bacha Khan's followers. Presenting a stiff competition to Imran's PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the Balochistan National Party (BNP).
Key candidates
According to data from the Election Commission of Pakistan, about 3,675 candidates are fighting for seats in the National Assembly, and about 8,895 are in the fray for the legislatures of all four provinces.
After ousted Pakistan prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had to drop out of the political race, following their conviction in the Avenfield reference, Nawaz's brother Shehbaz Sharif emerged as PML-N's prime ministerial face. Shehbaz, former chief minister of Punjab, is known for his administrative abilities, but he has yet to emerge as a top contender against Imran. With Nawaz out of the way, the cricketer-turned-politician appears to have no contender.
PPP's Bilawal has a following, but he has not proved his mettle as an able leader yet. PPP, as well as regional parties, may gain prominence only if there is no clear mandate. In case an alliance is formed, irrespective of which parties come together — there are reports of a PPP-PTI alliance — it is unlikely that Bilawal will get preference over Shehbaz or Imran. So far, the only top contenders for the prime minister's post are Shehbaz and Imran.
The other candidates to watch out for are Bilawal's father Asif Ali Zardari and former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
Key issues
As leaders engage in mudslinging and lash out at each other over remarks or controversies, a lot of issues have been highlighted during the Pakistan election campaigns, ranging from the state of the economy to the dangerous trend of threatening and attacking journalists, military intervention, water supply, healthcare, terrorism and foreign policy.
Corruption may just be the most important election issue this time. Most prominent Pakistani politicians are either talking about ending corruption or are involved in corruption-related controversies themselves.
While Imran has been banking on Nawaz and Maryam's conviction in the Avenfield reference as a major win against corruption and has also been promising to put other corrupt leaders behind bars, his alleged misuse of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's helicopters and the mega Bus Rapid Transport project in the province has come under the National Accountability Bureau's scanner.
On the other hand, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto lashed out at Imran for speaking out against corruption. He accused the PTI chief of being corrupt himself. "Up till now, Nawaz was defaming politics, but now Imran Niazi has taken up this task (sic)," Geo TV quoted Bhutto as saying.
Relations with India is another major poll issue. Religious radical parties in Pakistan are rousing anti-India sentiments and making it a poll issue against PML-N candidates as well as Imran, whose anti-India stand has become a major poll rhetoric to sway the youth.
Fears have also mounted over Pakistan's economic stability before the elections, as the caretaker government pledged to stem the current account deficit by using rapidly dwindling foreign currency reserves, reported AFP.
There is growing speculation that the country will have to seek a loan package from the International Monetary Fund after the elections — for the second time since 2013 — amid fears of a balance of payments crisis.
"We have to finance this gap of the trade deficit of $25 billion by depleting our reserves. There is no other option," caretaker finance minister Shamshad Akhtar said at a press conference. "This is a major worry for our government."
Terrorism is another major issue in the region, which has affected not just civilians but politicians alike. While political rallies and candidates of the Awami National Party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Balochistan Awami Party in Balochistan were attacked mostly because of their anti-terrorism stand, most recently, Imran's PTI, have made it clear that not even those who share a good rapport with radicals are not safe in Pakistan. Then there's the issue of the safety and security of journalists and the Pakistan Army and ISI's relentless meddling into State affairs.
Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 08:40 AM
Highlights
Voting begins in Pakistan for general and provincial elections
Voting across 270 National Assembly and 577 general seats to provincial assemblies has begun. In all, 10,59,55,409 voters will cast their votes in 840 constituencies of the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies of the country. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspended polling in eight constituencies — two of the National Assembly and six of provincial assemblies — for various reasons, while a candidate has been declared winner from a provincial assembly seat unopposed.
Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leaders contesting polls as Independent candidates
Pashtun Tahafuz Movement's (PTM) top leaders are contesting elections as Independent candidates from former Federally Administered Tribal Area. The area had remained hub of militants for a decade. Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar and Abdullah Nangyal are known critics of Taliban narrative and are critical of the military's role in the Pashtun belt.
PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen has already announced that the movement is non-partisan and non-parliamentary. However, locals believe that since the three have represented local people's grievances earlier and have become "voice of the voiceless", their chances of winning are higher. The indigenous PTM has gained immense popularity in a few months in Pashtun belt.
Input from Rauf Yousafzai
Important candidates in fray this time
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif is contesting the polls from NA-3 Swat 2, NA-132 Lahore 10, NA-249 Karachi West 2, NA-192 DG Khan 4, PP-164 Lahore 21 and PP-165 Lahore 22.
Cricketer-turned-politican and chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has submitted his nomination from five constituencies — NA-35 (Bannu), NA-53 (Islamabad), NA-95 (Mianwali), NA-131 (Lahore) and NA-243 (Karachi).
Bilawal Bhutto Zaradi of PPP is contesting the first election of his political career from four constituencies in the country.
Input from Riazul Haq/ 01Reporters
13 transgenders contesting polls this time
Thirteen transgenders are contesting the elections this time in Pakistan and their names were announced in a national consultation organised by All Pakistan Transgender Election Network (APTEN) in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Input from 101reporters
A look at poll statistics
Here is a party-wise distribution of the number of candidates contesting for the general election and provincial elections from all the provinces in Pakistan.
Input from Imran Mukhtar
General election postponed in two NA seats
Election is being held in 270 of 272 NA seats as it has been postponed in two seats. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi was handed a life sentence in the Ephedrine quota case, rendering him unfit to contest the polls for NA-60, leading to the postponement.
Independent candidate Mirza Mohammad Ahmed Mughal, candidate from NA-103 and PP-103 constituencies, committed suicide on Saturday ahead of the general election. He reportedly shot himself dead following an alleged dispute with his sons.
Voting to begin at 8 am PST
According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), polling will start at 8 am (8.30 am IST) today and will go on till 6 pm (6.30 pm IST). The counting of votes usually begins soon after polling is concluded. This year too, the ECP is likely to follow a similar schedule despite an hour's extension in polling.
08:40 (IST)
Voting begins in Pakistan for general and provincial elections
Voting across 270 National Assembly and 577 general seats to provincial assemblies has begun. In all, 10,59,55,409 voters will cast their votes in 840 constituencies of the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies of the country. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspended polling in eight constituencies — two of the National Assembly and six of provincial assemblies — for various reasons, while a candidate has been declared winner from a provincial assembly seat unopposed.
08:36 (IST)
Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leaders contesting polls as Independent candidates
Pashtun Tahafuz Movement's (PTM) top leaders are contesting elections as Independent candidates from former Federally Administered Tribal Area. The area had remained hub of militants for a decade. Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar and Abdullah Nangyal are known critics of Taliban narrative and are critical of the military's role in the Pashtun belt.
PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen has already announced that the movement is non-partisan and non-parliamentary. However, locals believe that since the three have represented local people's grievances earlier and have become "voice of the voiceless", their chances of winning are higher. The indigenous PTM has gained immense popularity in a few months in Pashtun belt.
Input from Rauf Yousafzai
08:33 (IST)
Nearly 3.71 lakh army personnel, more than 8 lakh policemen deployed across Pakistan
Around 3,71,000 army troops have been deployed throughout the country for polls duty while a total of total more than 8,00,000 security personal including police and paramilitary forces are performing security duties.
08:31 (IST)
Important candidates in fray this time
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif is contesting the polls from NA-3 Swat 2, NA-132 Lahore 10, NA-249 Karachi West 2, NA-192 DG Khan 4, PP-164 Lahore 21 and PP-165 Lahore 22.
Cricketer-turned-politican and chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has submitted his nomination from five constituencies — NA-35 (Bannu), NA-53 (Islamabad), NA-95 (Mianwali), NA-131 (Lahore) and NA-243 (Karachi).
Bilawal Bhutto Zaradi of PPP is contesting the first election of his political career from four constituencies in the country.
Input from Riazul Haq/ 01Reporters
08:29 (IST)
125 transgenders deployed as observers across Pakistan
For the first time in history of Pakistan, 125 transgenders will be deployed as election observers.
Input by 101Reporters
08:28 (IST)
13 transgenders contesting polls this time
Thirteen transgenders are contesting the elections this time in Pakistan and their names were announced in a national consultation organised by All Pakistan Transgender Election Network (APTEN) in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Input from 101reporters
08:27 (IST)
Security forces sitting outside the G7 polling station in Islamabad
Image by Fakhar Yousafzai
08:21 (IST)
A look at poll statistics
Here is a party-wise distribution of the number of candidates contesting for the general election and provincial elections from all the provinces in Pakistan.
Input from Imran Mukhtar
08:14 (IST)
Pakistan EC employs 50 transgenders as poll observers for first time
The Election Commission of Pakistan, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, has hired around 50 transgender people to work as observers in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
Input from Fawad Ali
08:11 (IST)
Turnout in 2013 election was 55 percent
The voter turnout in 2013 elections was just 55 percent. The number of registered voters for the current election is 10,59,55,407 males while the number of female registered voters is 5,92,24,262.
08:09 (IST)
Election postponed in eight constituencies in Pakistan
08:05 (IST)
General election postponed in two NA seats
Election is being held in 270 of 272 NA seats as it has been postponed in two seats. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi was handed a life sentence in the Ephedrine quota case, rendering him unfit to contest the polls for NA-60, leading to the postponement.
Independent candidate Mirza Mohammad Ahmed Mughal, candidate from NA-103 and PP-103 constituencies, committed suicide on Saturday ahead of the general election. He reportedly shot himself dead following an alleged dispute with his sons.
07:55 (IST)
PTI leader Asad to cast vote at 8 am in Islamabad
PTI leader Asad Umar, a candidate from NA-54 (Islamabad), will cast his vote at 8 am at Islamabad Model School Sector F-10/1 near Khurshid Market.
Input from Imran Mukhtar
07:51 (IST)
Voting to take place in more than 85,000 polling stations
There are 105.96 million registered voters in the country. The voting on more than 85,000 polling stations will start at 8 am (8.30 am) and will continue till 6 pm (6.30 pm IST). The counting of votes will be done on the spot soon after polling is concluded and results will be announced within 24 hours.
07:43 (IST)
PTI chairman Imran Khan to cast vote at 10.30 am
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf chairman Imran Niazi Khan will cast his vote at 10.30 am at Islamabad Model School for Boys.
Input from Imran Mukhtar
07:35 (IST)
3.459 candidates in fray for 272 National Assembly seats
According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), 3,459 candidates are contesting for 272 general seats of the National Assembly, while 8,396 candidates are running for 577 general seats of the four provincial assemblies - Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
07:34 (IST)
Voting to begin at 8 am PST
According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), polling will start at 8 am (8.30 am IST) today and will go on till 6 pm (6.30 pm IST). The counting of votes usually begins soon after polling is concluded. This year too, the ECP is likely to follow a similar schedule despite an hour's extension in polling.
07:24 (IST)
Pakistan set for historic election
Pakistanis will go to the polls on Wednesday to elect a new prime minister in the second democratic transition of power in the nation's 70-year chequered history amid accusations of manipulation by the powerful army and concerns over the participation of Islamic hardliners in large numbers.