Pakistan Elections 2018 latest updates: The blast, which took place in NA-264 Quetta, Pakistan, has left at least 10 dead, including two security officials, and more than 15 injured, including security personnel. The blast took place near a police vehicle close to a polling station.
Meanwhile, LeT chief Hafiz Saeed cast his vote in Lahore. A new entrant in the fray this year is Milli Muslim League, the political front of blacklisted Islamic organisation Jamat-ud Dawa, which in turn is purportedly the charitable front of militant organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. The party was founded in 2017 with the intention to make Pakistan "a truly Islamic and welfare state." After the ECP denied recognition to the MML, JuD chief Saeed announced that around 200 candidates of his party would contest the polls under the banner of a little-known party, the Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek (AAT), which is already registered with the election commission.
A blast has been heard in Quetta's Eastern Bypass area in Pakistan. Several people are reportedly injured, according to news reports. Police and rescue teams have rushed to the site.
On Wednesday, 9.15 am, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swabi district, ANP workers fired at PTI workers which left one PTI worker dead and three injured. The names of the injured are: Muktair, Saleem, Shahzad, while Shazaib is the name of the deceased.
Firing has been reported from Swabi district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Three people have reportedly been killed in the incident. Meanwhile, Ayaz Sadiq, the speaker of the National Assembly and PML-N candidate of NA-129 Lahore, told reporters that the voting process was going on at a snail's speed.
According to reports, power outage delayed voting across several polling stations in Peshawar in Pakistan, which resulted in difficulties for women voters and election staff.
Polling has yet to begin in Lahore's NA-128 polling stations as the staff is yet to reach the venue, reported Dawn. According to the Pakistani daily, voting in Nawabshah too did not begin on time, as election agents were not allowed to enter the polling station.
Voting across 270 National Assembly and 577 general seats to provincial assemblies in Pakistan has begun. In all, 10,59,55,409 voters will cast their votes in 840 constituencies of the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies of the country.
Elections have been postponed in eight national and provincial assembly constituencies in Pakistan which goes to the polls today, according to a media report. In one of the constituencies, a candidate had been disqualified while in the other seven, the contesting candidates had passed away, the Express Tribune reported.
Pakistan is set to elect its next civilian government at the national and provincial level. The Pakistan general election, which has been marred with controversies, allegations of military interventions and terrorist attacks on candidates, will finally conclude on Wednesday with counting the same day. The election is also important as while the national parties will be testing their reach, radical groups like Allah-o-Takbeer—a political front of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD)—and several others like it are contesting the elections with the promise of bringing a Sharia government in Pakistan.
Election schedule: polling and counting
According to the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP), polling will start at 8 am (8.30 am IST) today and will go on till 6 pm (6.30 pm IST). The counting of votes usually begins soon after polling is concluded. This year too, the ECP is likely to follow a similar schedule despite an hour's extension in polling.
The results, along with who is in the lead and who is trailing, begin to emerge around 11 pm. Counting, however, goes on till 1-2 am. The disputed seats are counted again the next day, and the result is officially declared by 1 or 2 pm the next day.
Key parties
On 25 July, Pakistan will seal the future of over 95 political parties, which are in the fray for 272 seats in the National Assembly, and to form governments at the provincial level.
At the national level, a party needs to win 172 seats to form a government on its own. The main competition—both at the national and provincial level—will be between the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan People's Party and independent candidates. The latter could play the role of power brokers, as they did in the 2013 polls.
There are also regional parties and alliances, such as the Grand Democratic Alliance (GAD) formed by five political parties — Pir Paghara's Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Quami Awami Tehreek (QAT), National People's Party (NPP), Pakistan People's Party Workers (PPPW) and People's Muslim League Pakistan (PML-P); extremist groups such as the revived Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Jamaat-e-Islami, Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek (a political wing of the JuD and a front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba). The GAD is likely to play spoilsport for the PPP as it contains several defectors from the party. As for hardcore religious groups like the Jamaat-e-Islamia and Allah-o-Akbar-Tehreek, they can dent the PML-N's conservative vote bank.
Then there are regional parties such as the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) of Bacha Khan's followers. Presenting a stiff competition to Imran's PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the Balochistan National Party (BNP).
Key candidates
According to data from the Election Commission of Pakistan, about 3,675 candidates are fighting for seats in the National Assembly, and about 8,895 are in the fray for the legislatures of all four provinces.
After ousted Pakistan prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had to drop out of the political race, following their conviction in the Avenfield reference, Nawaz's brother Shehbaz Sharif emerged as PML-N's prime ministerial face. Shehbaz, former chief minister of Punjab, is known for his administrative abilities, but he has yet to emerge as a top contender against Imran. With Nawaz out of the way, the cricketer-turned-politician appears to have no contender.
PPP's Bilawal has a following, but he has not proved his mettle as an able leader yet. PPP, as well as regional parties, may gain prominence only if there is no clear mandate. In case an alliance is formed, irrespective of which parties come together — there are reports of a PPP-PTI alliance — it is unlikely that Bilawal will get preference over Shehbaz or Imran. So far, the only top contenders for the prime minister's post are Shehbaz and Imran.
The other candidates to watch out for are Bilawal's father Asif Ali Zardari and former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
Key issues
As leaders engage in mudslinging and lash out at each other over remarks or controversies, a lot of issues have been highlighted during the Pakistan election campaigns, ranging from the state of the economy to the dangerous trend of threatening and attacking journalists, military intervention, water supply, healthcare, terrorism and foreign policy.
Corruption may just be the most important election issue this time. Most prominent Pakistani politicians are either talking about ending corruption or are involved in corruption-related controversies themselves.
While Imran has been banking on Nawaz and Maryam's conviction in the Avenfield reference as a major win against corruption and has also been promising to put other corrupt leaders behind bars, his alleged misuse of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's helicopters and the mega Bus Rapid Transport project in the province has come under the National Accountability Bureau's scanner.
On the other hand, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto lashed out at Imran for speaking out against corruption. He accused the PTI chief of being corrupt himself. "Up till now, Nawaz was defaming politics, but now Imran Niazi has taken up this task (sic)," Geo TV quoted Bhutto as saying.
Relations with India is another major poll issue. Religious radical parties in Pakistan are rousing anti-India sentiments and making it a poll issue against PML-N candidates as well as Imran, whose anti-India stand has become a major poll rhetoric to sway the youth.
Fears have also mounted over Pakistan's economic stability before the elections, as the caretaker government pledged to stem the current account deficit by using rapidly dwindling foreign currency reserves, reported AFP.
There is growing speculation that the country will have to seek a loan package from the International Monetary Fund after the elections — for the second time since 2013 — amid fears of a balance of payments crisis.
"We have to finance this gap of the trade deficit of $25 billion by depleting our reserves. There is no other option," caretaker finance minister Shamshad Akhtar said at a press conference. "This is a major worry for our government."
Terrorism is another major issue in the region, which has affected not just civilians but politicians alike. While political rallies and candidates of the Awami National Party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Balochistan Awami Party in Balochistan were attacked mostly because of their anti-terrorism stand, most recently, Imran's PTI, have made it clear that not even those who share a good rapport with radicals are not safe in Pakistan. Then there's the issue of the safety and security of journalists and the Pakistan Army and ISI's relentless meddling into State affairs.
Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 11:59 AM
Women barred from voting in Peshawar's Achini area
Women are barred from voting in Achini area of Peshawar. Locals say it is against their tradition. As per the ECP rules, elections would be declared null in any constituency where women's vote is found to be less them 10 percent.
Input by Fawad Ali (Peshawar)
Transgenders not allowed to voted in men's polling station in Lahore
Transgenders in Lahore (NA-135) are not being allowed to cast their vote in male polling stations, reported Dawn.
NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq says voting process at snail's speed
Ayaz Sadiq, the speaker of the National Assembly and PML-N candidate of NA-129 Lahore, told reporters that the voting process was going at a snail's speed. He also said that it was slow due to lack of electricity.
Input by Fakhar Yousufzai (Islamabad)/101Reporters
Caretaker PM Nasar ul Mulk to cast his vote in Swat
The care taker prime minister, Nasar ul Mulk, will cast his vote in Swat's Govt Boys School Gul Kada. Due to inclement weather, he will reach his native city late. Security officials are on high alert in the region,
Input by Fakhar Yousufzai (Islamabad)/ 101Reporters
Benazir Bhutto's daughters cast vote
Asifa and Bakhtawar, daughters of former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, after casting their votes in Tandu Alayaar, Sindh province.
Sense of fear prevails in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa due to recent attacks
The government has deployed 66 platoons of Frontier Constabulary throughout Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). A sense of fear prevails throughout Peshawar due to recent attacks on Awami National Party leader Haroon Bilour, who was killed in a suicide blast. His uncle, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, is contesting from the same area of Peshawar for the National Assembly seat. This locality (PK-75 and NA-31) Peshawar-V is the most sensitive area as it was here that the highest number of raids were conducted against militants and the highest number of target killers arrested.
Input from Fawad Ali (Peshawar)
Voting cancelled in eight constituencies
Polling on two NA and six Provincial seats had been cancelled by ECP:
NA-60 - Candidate Hanif Abbasi was disqualified by local court in narcotics case.
PK-99 - Ikramullah Khan Gandapur was assassinated.
PK-78 - Haroon Bilour was assassinated.
PB-35 - Siraj Raisani was assassinated.
NA-103 and PP-103 - Mirza Ahmed Mughal committed suicide - independent.
PP-87 - Ahmed Khan — candidate of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party — died.
PK-87 - Sharif Ahmed Khan — Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasul candidate —. died.
Input from Riazul Haq (Islamabad/ 101Reporters)
Unavailability of ink leads to delay in voting in Jacobabad
According to Dawn, the Election Commission of Pakistan has received complaints over delay in voting process. In one of the polling stations of Jacobabad, unavailability of ink led to a delay in starting of polling.
A look at poll statistics
There are 85,058 polling stations and 2,44,687 polling booths across all the provinces of Pakistan. Among these 17,007 polling stations have been designated as "highly-sensitive". A total of 8,19,119 polling staff have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.
Input from Imran Mukhtar (Islamabad)
Bloody run up to Pakistan elections
As campaigning was gathering steam in the latter stages, a spate of suicide bombings targeted candidates of the major political parties. Siraj Raisani of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Haroon Bilour of the Awami National Party (ANP) and Ikramullah Gandapur of the PTI were all targeted. In all, these bombings claimed over 200 lives, while hundreds more were left wounded. Ikram Khan Durrani, a former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, survived two separate bombings.
On 16 July, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sheikh Aftab Ahmed’s vehicle was targeted in Attock. He was returning from an election meeting when the incident occurred.
A suicide bomber killed more than 131 people and injured 150 others at an election rally in Balochistan’s Mastung on July 13. On July 10, Haroon Bilour of Awami National Party (ANP) was among the 22 dead when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a political event held in Peshawar. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan took the responsibility of the blast.
With inputs from Riazul Haq (Islamabad)/ 101Reporters
Voting begins in Pakistan for general and provincial elections
Voting across 270 National Assembly and 577 general seats to provincial assemblies has begun. In all, 10,59,55,409 voters will cast their votes in 840 constituencies of the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies of the country. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspended polling in eight constituencies — two of the National Assembly and six of provincial assemblies — for various reasons, while a candidate has been declared winner from a provincial assembly seat unopposed.
To control the government, a party needs to win at least 172 seats
Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leaders contesting polls as Independent candidates
Pashtun Tahafuz Movement's (PTM) top leaders are contesting elections as Independent candidates from former Federally Administered Tribal Area. The area had remained hub of militants for a decade. Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar and Abdullah Nangyal are known critics of Taliban narrative and are critical of the military's role in the Pashtun belt.
PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen has already announced that the movement is non-partisan and non-parliamentary. However, locals believe that since the three have represented local people's grievances earlier and have become "voice of the voiceless", their chances of winning are higher. The indigenous PTM has gained immense popularity in a few months in Pashtun belt.
Input from Rauf Yousafzai
Important candidates in fray this time
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif is contesting the polls from NA-3 Swat 2, NA-132 Lahore 10, NA-249 Karachi West 2, NA-192 DG Khan 4, PP-164 Lahore 21 and PP-165 Lahore 22.
Cricketer-turned-politican and chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has submitted his nomination from five constituencies — NA-35 (Bannu), NA-53 (Islamabad), NA-95 (Mianwali), NA-131 (Lahore) and NA-243 (Karachi).
Bilawal Bhutto Zaradi of PPP is contesting the first election of his political career from four constituencies in the country.
Input from Riazul Haq/ 01Reporters
13 transgenders contesting polls this time
Thirteen transgenders are contesting the elections this time in Pakistan and their names were announced in a national consultation organised by All Pakistan Transgender Election Network (APTEN) in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Input from 101reporters
A look at poll statistics
Here is a party-wise distribution of the number of candidates contesting for the general election and provincial elections from all the provinces in Pakistan.
Input from Imran Mukhtar
General election postponed in two NA seats
Election is being held in 270 of 272 NA seats as it has been postponed in two seats. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi was handed a life sentence in the Ephedrine quota case, rendering him unfit to contest the polls for NA-60, leading to the postponement.
Independent candidate Mirza Mohammad Ahmed Mughal, candidate from NA-103 and PP-103 constituencies, committed suicide on Saturday ahead of the general election. He reportedly shot himself dead following an alleged dispute with his sons.
Voting to begin at 8 am PST
According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), polling will start at 8 am (8.30 am IST) today and will go on till 6 pm (6.30 pm IST). The counting of votes usually begins soon after polling is concluded. This year too, the ECP is likely to follow a similar schedule despite an hour's extension in polling.
11:59 (IST)
Transgenders cast their vote for first time in Pakistan's history
For the first time in history of Pakistan, 125 transgenders will be deployed as election observers. Thirteen transgenders are contesting the elections this time in Pakistan and their names were announced in a national consultation organised by All Pakistan Transgender Election Network (APTEN) in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Video by Fawad Ali (Peshawar)
11:49 (IST)
10 dead, more than 15 injured in Quetta blast
Input by Abdul Mateen (Quetta)/ 101Reporters
Image by Salman (Quetta)/ 101Reporters
11:44 (IST)
11:39 (IST)
At least three injured in hand grenade attack in Sindh's Larkana area
Sindh provincial chief Amjad Javed Saleemi has taken notice of hand grenade attack on PPP camp in Larkana district and violence on a polling station in Mirpurkhas district and sought report from local police authorities. At least three people have been injured in attack on the PPP election camp in Larkana from where PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is contesting.
Input from Zia Ur Rehman (Karachi)
11:34 (IST)
11:33 (IST)
EU observer Michael Gahler in Islamabad
Michael Gahler, Chief Observor of European Union, observing polling process at a poll office in Islamabad. He has, so far, expressed satisfaction over the activities but said it was too early to comment.
Input by Riazul Haq (Islamabad)/ 101Reporters
11:30 (IST)
Voting are stopped in women polling stations in Peshawar
Voting has been stopped in all women polling stations after a scuffle broke out between different parties workers in Peshawar.
Input by Fawad Ali (Peshawar)
11:29 (IST)
No party likely to secure clear majority; country heading for greater instability
Experts predict a close fight between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) on 25 July, when Pakistan holds its general election. The election results promise a few surprises. Imran could secure a victory, and it is equally possible that no party would gain control of Parliament. But one thing is sure — Pakistan is not heading toward stability.
11:26 (IST)
Women barred from voting in Peshawar's Achini area
Women are barred from voting in Achini area of Peshawar. Locals say it is against their tradition. As per the ECP rules, elections would be declared null in any constituency where women's vote is found to be less them 10 percent.
Input by Fawad Ali (Peshawar)
11:23 (IST)
Voters barred from bringing weapons, cameras, mobile phones to polling booths
A banner put outside a polling station in Karachi instructs voters that they are not allowed to bring weapons, cameras and mobile phones inside polling stations.
Input by Zia Ur Rehman (Islamabad)
11:19 (IST)
Mild clashes between PRPH and PPP in Karachi; Pakistan Rangers, police control situation
Tense situation between supporter of Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party (PRHP) and PPP in Zafar Town area of Karachi’s NA-238. PHRP is the electoral front of proscribed Ahle Sunnat Wal Jammat whose chief Allama Aurangzeb Farooqi is contesting from the constituency. However, paramilitary Rangers and police controlled the situation.
Input by Zia Ur Rehman (Islamabad)
11:13 (IST)
Input by Fawad Ali (Peshawar)
11:08 (IST)
Independent candidates outnumber candidates fielded by political parties
There are a total of 11,673 candidates in the fray, including 3,428 eyeing a National Assembly seat, while 8,245 are contesting provincial assembly seats. Of these, 1,623 candidates for the National Assembly and 4,389 candidates for provincial assemblies are contesting as Independents.
11:07 (IST)
ECP expects record turnout of voters
Speaking to reporters a day before the nation went to polls, ECP secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad said he hoped for record turnout of voters. "“We expect to see a record turnout of voters due to the increased level of awareness about importance of vote."
In the 2013 elections, Punjab showed 58.38 percent polling, Sindh 51.58 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 44.64 percent and Balochistan 38.97 percent.
11:04 (IST)
Shehbaz Sharif after casting his vote
11:03 (IST)
Journalists wait outside polling station in Islamabad; European Union observer to address media
Input by Riazul Haq (Islamabad)/ 101Reporters
11:01 (IST)
Transgenders not allowed to voted in men's polling station in Lahore
Transgenders in Lahore (NA-135) are not being allowed to cast their vote in male polling stations, reported Dawn.
10:59 (IST)
Poster reads 'We want Non-Violence' in restive Khyber Pakhtunkwa
The banner read as 'We Want Bachaism', mean non-violence. Bacha-ism is local terminology used for Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan's philosophy of non-violence. Khyber Pakhtunkwa is the worst terrorism affected province because of which the 'Bacha Khani' word is used for peace.
Input by Fawad Ali (Peshawar)
10:54 (IST)
Each voter to cast ballot twice
Each voter in Pakistan will be allowed to cast their vote twice - one for NA seat, and the other for their provincial government. the four provinces in Pakistan are: Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
10:52 (IST)
Party workers clash in Karachi’s Landhi
According to ARY News, workers from two rival political parties clashed in Karachi's Landhi area. However, no one received any injuries. The Pakistan Rangers intervened and dispersed the workers.
10:50 (IST)
Man injured in firing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Man injured in firing between the supporters of two different political parties in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, confirmed police. The police has reached the spot and has controlled the situation.
Input by Ahteshaam Khan (Peshawar)/ 101Reporters
10:48 (IST)
Fight breaks out at women's polling station in Peshawar
A fight broke at a women's polling station in Peshawar's Achini area, where voting has been stopped.
Input by Fawad Ali (Peshawar)
10:43 (IST)
Voters harassed to vote for specific political party in Balochistan, claims PPP
PPP’s Central Election Cell said that it has been receiving complaints that voters in PB-10, Dera Bugti district of Balochistan, have been harassed to vote for a specific political group. Without mentioning the name of the party, the PPP in a statement has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to address the complaints of the PPP’s candidate from the constituency Mir Ahmed Jan. Dera Bugti is one of the most sensitive area of the country because of presence of proscribed Baloch insurgent groups.
Input from Zia Ur Rehman (Karachi)
10:41 (IST)
Input by Fawad Ali (Peshawar)
10:31 (IST)
Pakistan has chance to defeat entrenched status quo, says Imran Khan
Ahead of voting in the Pakistan elections, PTI chief Imran Khan urged citizens to go out and vote in the historic election. "People of Pakistan must come out and vote tomorrow in this historic election. This is the first time in 4 decades the nation has a chance to defeat the entrenched status quo. Don’t miss this opportunity," he said in a tweet on Tuesday night.
"All PTI workers and esp our polling agents should sleep early and be fresh and vigilant all day tomorrow to make history," he added.
10:29 (IST)
Physically-impaired man shows victory sign on his way to voting with son in Peshawar
Input by Ahteshaam Khan (Peshawar)/ 101Reporters
10:26 (IST)
Banner displaying Hafiz Saeed's MML candidate Haji Zafar Ali
A banner depicting Haji Zafar Ali, a candidate of Milli Muslim League (MML) an Islamist party founded by Hafiz Saeed
Input by Fawad Ali (Peshawar)
10:21 (IST)
10:17 (IST)
10:13 (IST)
10:11 (IST)
WATCH: Inspector General of Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Tahir, visits polling stations
Input by Ahteshaam Khan (Peshawar)/ 101Reporters
10:07 (IST)
Deserted voting booth in Karachi
A policeman deputed outside a polling station in NA-236 (Karachi’s Malir district) frisks a voter for security reasons. This constituency comprises the city’s rural Sindhi villages where PPP has a strong chance to win. The polling booth appears deserted as, in Karachi, residents wake up in noon on holidays. It is expected that after 1 pm, there will be a significant rise in number of voters.
Input by Zia Ur Rehman (Karachi)
10:02 (IST)
09:58 (IST)
09:50 (IST)
Flags, posters adorn Peshawar as voting underway in Pakistan
Input by Fawad Ali
09:48 (IST)
WATCH: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly, goes to cast his vote
Input by Fakhar Yousufzai (Lahore)/ 101Reporters
09:45 (IST)
09:40 (IST)
WATCH: Voters queue up outside a polling station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
People are ready to cast their votes in Swat, northern district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's NA-8.
Input by Fakhar Yousufzai (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)/ 101Reporters
09:36 (IST)
Voters queue in Karachi's Defence Phase 2 area cast their votes
Image by Zia Ur Rehman (Karachi)
09:35 (IST)
Independent candidate Jibran Nasir claims TLP party not allowing his supporters to set up camp
Independent candidate Jibran Nasir, who is contesting from Karachi's NA-247 and PS-111, alleged the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, a religious party with extreme views on blasphemy laws, has not allowed his supporters to set up camps outside the polling stations in DHA area.
Input from Zia Ur Rehman (Karachi)
09:33 (IST)
PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif casts his vote
Sharif cast his vote in Model Town in Lahore.
Video by Fakhar Yousufzai (Lahore)/ 101Reporters
09:27 (IST)
Voting yet to begin in Islamabad's NA-129
Voting is yet to begin in NA-129 Islamabad. Female voters can be seen waiting outside the polling station.
Video by Fakhar Yousufzai (Islamabad)/101Reporters
09:22 (IST)
09:19 (IST)
12,059 polling stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 12,059 polling station set up, of which 3,174 are declared extremely sensitive keeping in view of the law and order situation.
Input by Fawad Ali (Peshawar)
09:17 (IST)
People queue up outside a polling station in Mardan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa
Image by Riazul Haq (Islamabad)/ 101Reporters
09:16 (IST)
Female voters entering polling station in Peshawar city
Input from Ahteshaam Khan (Peshawar)/101Reporters
09:15 (IST)
09:12 (IST)
NDRA centres to remain open till 2 pm
The National Database and Registration Authority centres will remain open today till 2 pm to ensure applicants get their Computerized National Identity Card to cast votes.
Input from Riazul Haq (Islamabad)/ 101Reporters
09:10 (IST)
Till 8.25 am, polling didn't begin, says PTI's rival party MQM
In Karachi’s NA-243, from where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan is contesting, rival political party Mutahida Qaumi Movement on social media complained people were queuing but polling had not begun till 8.25 am.
09:08 (IST)
Polls postponed in two seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), there are a total of 99 Provincial and 39 National Assembly seats. Since two candidates (Haroon Bilour of ANP and Israr Gandapur of PTI) were assassinated in suicide attacks, elections have been postponed in two provincial constituencies. The date will be announced after general elections are over. Although, former FATA has merged in KP after the 25th constitutional amendment, for elections, the ECP has applied the old procedure. Dozens of candidates are contesting elections for 12 former FATA seats for National Assembly (NA).
Input by Rauf Yousafzai (Peshawar)