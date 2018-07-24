You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Pakistan Election: From Wasim Akram's support for Imran Khan to Shoaib Akthar's tweet, cricketers react to tomorrow's polls

World FP Sports Jul 24, 2018 17:44:48 IST

Pakistan's cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan hopes to oust the two prominent political dynasties in Wednesday's election by riding on his promises of anti-corruption, investment in education and healthcare, and providing equal rights for religious and ethnic minorities.

Khan, the captain of the 1992 Cricket World Cup-winning Pakistan team has found support from his former teammates who have thrown their weight behind the PTI leader, who is working to become the country's prime minister when the results are announced.

Pakistan bowling great Wasim Akram was among the most vocal supporters of Khan's brand of politics

Akram went on to add how Khan's elevation to the PM post will be the change Pakistan needs

Akram's bowling partner and another legendary Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis also rallied behind his former captain

Younis expressed his admiration for his skipper's honesty and believed this was Pakistan's need of the hour

While Akram and Younis were clear about their choice in the forthcoming Pakistan general election, Shoaib Akhtar didn't exude the same enthusiasm. His rather cryptic message was more focussed on calling out Pakistan citizens to exercise their right to vote

Even former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez didn't express his political affiliation. However, he chose to use the medium to urge the people to come out and vote on 25 July

Pakistan pacer Umar Gul joined Akthar and Hafeez in sticking to call for a safe and smooth election

On Wednesday, Pakistan will undergo general elections after the last democratically elected government completed its term on 31 May. This will be only the second time that Pakistan has a democratic transition of power without the interference of the country's military.

Pakistan General Election 2018
It is a three-pronged race between the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party for the 272-seat strong Pakistan National Assembly.


Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 17:44 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores