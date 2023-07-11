Pakistan: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry

In a major setback for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former prime minister Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry, in a case of contempt against the poll body.

Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry did not appear before the ECP despite being summoned in personal capacity, Geo News reported.

Contempt proceedings were initiated against several leaders of the PTI for allegedly using foul language against the chief election commissioner.

Despite multiple notices being issued against them, the party leaders did not appear before the ECP and later challenged its powers to initiate contempt proceedings under Section 10 of the Election Act 2017 in different high courts, Geo News reported.

As per the Section 10 of Pakistan’s Election Act, the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly[…]”

(With inputs from agencies)