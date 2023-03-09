Pakistan: Dozens of pilots resign after 35% cut in salaries

Islamabad: In a setback for Pakistan’s civil aviation industry, as many as 30 pilots have resigned from the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), leaving the company in a major crisis.

This comes after PIA announced a whooping 35 per cent cut in salaries owing to the severe economic crisis in the country, local media reported.

The salary cut prompted outrage among the pilots and their representative organization, the Pakistan Airline Pilots Association (PALPA), which has been vocal in its opposition to the salary cuts and stated that pilots have not received a pay increase in seven years.

Salary of pilots

According to PALPA, private airlines pay PKR 9 lakhs to the first officers and PKR 16 to 18 lakhs to the captain. The organisation argued that this is not enough to sustain a decent living.

Salaries of PIA’s most senior captains are close to PKR 7 lakhs, PALPA stated.

Owing to the current scenario, more pilots are ready to quit the PIA, putting further pressure on the already beleaguered airline, reports said.

PIA pilots joining foreign airlines

As per PALPA, these are the same pilots whose names were earlier on the list of 262 fake licenses. They have been offered jobs by world’s top-class airlines at higher salaries.

Most of the PIA pilots are now planning to foreign airlines in search of better salaries, leaving their former company in a severe shortage of experienced pilots.

(With inputs from agencies)

