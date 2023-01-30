Pakistan: Death toll in Peshawar mosque blast rises to 47, TTP claims responsibility

The death toll in a blast at a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar on Monday has risen to 47, the city’s Lady Reading Hospital said. At least 150 others were injured.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.

The blast happened at a mosque inside a police headquarters around 1.40 pm when worshippers, which included personnel of the police, army and bomb disposal squad – were offering the Zuhr (afternoon) prayers. The bomber who was present in the front row blew himself up, officials said.

The Lady Reading Hospital said at least 47 have died so far. The victims were mostly policemen and security officials.

پشاور میں پولیس لائنز کی مسجد میں نماز ظہر کے دوران دھماکے کے نتیجے میں ابھی تک کی اطلاعات کے مطابق 50 افراز زخمی ہیں۔#Peshawar pic.twitter.com/XxRn1dFA7u — Khurram Iqbal (@khurram143) January 30, 2023

Pakistan Taliban claims responsibility

A brother of the slain commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Umar Khalid Khurasani claimed that the suicide blast was part of the revenge attack for his brother who was killed last August in Afghanistan.

The outlawed TTP, known as the Pakistani Taliban, has carried out a number of suicide attacks in the past, targeting security personnel.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief General Asim Munir rushed to Peshawar to review the relief and rescue operation. The duo also visited the Lady Reading Hospital.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted that the premier summoned an emergency meeting.

She said that all relevant institutions have been directed to attend the meeting which will look into the motives behind the terrorist attack. The preliminary probe report would be presented in the meeting.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Peshawar, Shazad Kaukab, whose office is close to the mosque, told the media that the blast occurred when he just entered the mosque to offer prayers. He said he luckily survived the attack.

A police official said that a portion of the mosque collapsed and several people were believed to be under it.

“We are currently focused on the rescue operation. Our first priority is to safely retrieve the people buried under the debris,” in-charge Rescue operation Bilal Faizi told the media.

The headquarters of the Peshawar Police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Frontier Reserve Police (FRP), Elite Force and telecommunications department are also located near the blast site.

The bomber entered the highly secured mosque inside police lines where four layers of security were in place.

Quoting Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Muhammad Ijaz Khan, Dawn newspaper said that a number of jawans are still stuck under the rubble and rescuers are trying to pull them out.

Khan said between 300 to 400 police officials were present in the area at the time of the blast. “It is apparent that a security lapse occurred,” he told the media.

Terrorists want to create fear by targeting those who perform the duty of defending Pakistan, he said and vowed that the sacrifices of the blast victims will not go in vain. The entire nation is standing united against the menace of terrorism.” He also said that a comprehensive strategy will be adopted to counter the deteriorating law and order situation in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the federal government will help provinces in increasing their anti-terrorism capacity.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the attack, saying “terrorist incidents before the local and general elections were meaningful”.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali condemned the blast and urged the people to donate blood for the injured, saying that it would be a “huge favour for the police.

The injured were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital, officials said.

An emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Peshawar. The hospital has appealed to citizens to donate blood for the victims.

Security beefed up in Islamabad, other cities

Security has been beefed up in other major cities, including Islamabad, after the Peshawar blast. In Islamabad, security at all entry and exit points of the capital city has been increased and snipers have been deployed at “important points and buildings”.

Caretaker CM Azam Khan condemned the attack and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the mosque.

“My prayers and condolences go to victims’ families. It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism,” he tweeted.

Last year, a similar attack inside a Shia mosque in the Kocha Risaldar area in the city killed 63 people.

Blast after TTP ended ceasefire with govt

The TTP, set up as an umbrella group of several terror outfits in 2007, recently called off a ceasefire with the federal government and ordered attacks across the country.

The group, which is believed to be close to al-Qaeda, has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.

In 2014, the Pakistani Taliban stormed the Army Public School (APS) in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least 150 people, including 131 students. The attack sent shockwaves across the world and was widely condemned.

With inputs from agencies

