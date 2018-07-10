Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Pakistan counter-terrorism agency warns of militant attacks on political leaders during campaigning for General Election

World Press Trust of India Jul 10, 2018 14:31:06 IST

Islamabad: Pakistan's counter-terrorism agency has warned that senior leaders of various political parties, including Imran Khan, could be targeted by militants during campaign rallies for the 25 July elections.

File image of Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Reuters

File image of Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Reuters

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Monday said it had forwarded 12 threat alerts to the federal interior and provincial home ministries as well as law enforcement agencies. "The leadership of political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and six personalities that can be targeted during the elections," the agency was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.

"Six people include Newf Chairman Imran Khan, Awami National Party leaders Asfandyar Wali and Ameer Haider Hoti, Qaumi Watan Party head Aftab Sherpao, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Akram Khan Dur­rani and Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed," NACTA director Obaid Farooq said while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Interior.

Committee chairman Senator Rehman Malik, while expressing grave concern over the threats, directed the interior ministry to provide foolproof security to the heads of parties and those for whom threat alerts were issued. He said Election Commission of Pakistan Secretary Babar Yaqoob had already informed the committee that there was a possibility of violence during the general elections scheduled for 25 July and directed that such alerts be taken seriously.

Deputy Inspector General of Islamabad police Waqar Ahmed Chohan informed the Senate committee that the National Accountability Bureau chairman had received a threatening letter that the agency's headquarters would be attacked with an explosives-laden vehicle.


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 14:31 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores