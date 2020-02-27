Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus - health minister

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus but both patients are in a "stable" condition, the health minister said on Wednesday.

"Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable. No need to panic, things are under control," Health Minister Zafar Mirza tweeted.

One of the cases was detected in Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, a provincial official said. It was not immediately clear where the second infected person was based.

