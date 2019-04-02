Pakistan claims three soldiers killed due to Indian Army's ‘unprovoked’ firing in Rawalakot along LoC

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army said on Tuesday that it lost three soldiers due to "unprovoked" Indian firing across the Line of Control. Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a statement that Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked" firing in Rakhchakri area of Rawalakot Sector along the LOC.

Three soldiers were killed, he said. Ghafoor said that the Pakistan Army responded effectively.

Meanwhile, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir "Prime Minister" Raja Farooq Haider on Monday said his government has prepared a plan for evacuation of civilian population from the highly vulnerable areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in case of emergency, according to a report in Dawn.

Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up after the Pulwama terror attack claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on 16 February. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an Indian pilot, who was handed over to India later.

