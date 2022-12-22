Pakistan: Chinese employees receive extortion threats in Karachi
Shanghai Electric Company stated that the relevant departments have approved all the No Objection Certificates for further construction of the power plant
Karachi: Shanghai Electric Company’s foreign engineering staff working at Bin Qasim Power Plant in Pakistan’s Karachi has received extortion slips by unidentified persons.
In this regard, the company has written an application to the Sindh home department, ARY News reported.
It stated that the relevant departments have approved all the No Objection Certificates for further construction of the power plant.
Further it was informed that some armed men are coming to the construction site of the power plant for a few days and demanding extortion from the Chinese staffers, the report stated.
The foreign employees have informed the security forces about the extortion threats and demanded appropriate security for foreign and local staffers working at the construction site.
