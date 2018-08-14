You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Pakistan celebrates 72nd Independence Day: Prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan says reason to be optimistic despite economic crises

World FP Staff Aug 14, 2018 09:52:50 IST

People all across Pakistan on Tuesday celebrated the country's 72nd Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervour.

As the clock struck midnight, fireworks began across the county while buildings were lit up to celebrate Independence Day.

Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan said he was "optimistic" despite the economic crises the country has faced, due to "corruption and cronyism". He said a united resolve would pave the way for Pakistan to become a "great nation".

The day-long festivities began with thanksgiving prayers and the hoisting of the national flag at all the important public buildings in the country, which had been decorated with bunting and lights ahead of 14 August, Dawn reported online.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in the capital, followed by 21-gun salutes in all four provincial capitals.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Pakistan Rangers officials at the Wagah border crossing exchanged sweets with Indian Border Security Force personnel.

The main ceremony will be hosted at the Islamabad's Convention Centre, where President Mamnoon Hussain is expected to hoist the national flag. Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, the three chiefs of the armed forces and other notable personalities will be in attendance.

Change-of-guard ceremonies were also held at the mausoleums of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

People across the country flocked to stalls that lined up streets to purchase national flags in different sizes, t-shirts, badges and other merchandise to display their national pride.

 


Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 09:52 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores