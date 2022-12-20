Pakistan: Bannu stalemate continues; cleric called to talk to TTP militants

Islamabad: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) centre in Pakistan’s Bannu district remained under the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants’ control on Monday as the standoff between the security forces and militants continued on Monday.

On Sunday, TTP militants took control of the CTD centre building and snatched weapons from their investigators, while taking a number of security officials hostages. They have demanded a safe passage to Afghanistan, Dawn reported.

The militants even fired upon the security personnel, reportedly injuring a CTD man and a soldier. Even after two days, there has been no breakthrough in talks with the militants for the release of the hostages.

“The top priority is to free the hostages from the captivity of militants,” a source told Dawn.

Further, it reported that the security agencies have now decided to engage a cleric, Maulana Ahmadullah, from the Domail area of the city to talk with the militants.

The cantonment area where the CTD compound is located remains sealed, while security has been beefed up and residents have been asked to remain indoors.

