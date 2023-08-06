At least 15 people died and 40 sustained injuries after eight coaches of Rawalpindi-bound Hazara Express derailed near Sahara Railway Station, located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah on Sunday.

The wounded passengers have been shifted to a nearby hospital. The cause of the derailment remains unknown at this time.Rescue teams and police have rushed to the spot. Rescue operation is underway.

The Hazara Express was headed to Rawalpindi from Karachi and the accident took place near the Sarhari Railway Station in Nawabshah area.

Deputy Superintendent of Pakistan Railways Mahmood Rehman confirmed that at least 15 bodies were recovered from the damaged bogies while around 50 injured people were being taken to hospitals.