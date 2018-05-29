Pakistan Army orders Court of Inquiry against ex-ISI chief Asad Durrani, asks govt to put him on Exit Control List over his recent book

Islamabad: Pakistan's powerful army on Monday ordered a Court of Inquiry into the revelations made by former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (Retired) Asad Durrani and approached the government to place his name on the Exit Control List (ECL) to prevent him from leaving the country.

Durrani, who headed the ISI agency from August 1990 till March 1992, along with Indian former RAW chief AS Dulat has recently published a book titled 'The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace' in India.

He was summoned to the General Headquarters on Monday to explain his position on the book 'Spy Chronicles', said a statement issued on Monday by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan military's media wing.

"A formal Court of Inquiry headed by a serving lieutenant general has been ordered to probe the matter in detail," the statement said.

It also said that "competent authority" has been approached to place the name of Durrani on ECL.

Durrani has expressed dismay at his "own people" after facing severe backlash over his recent book that landed him in controversy. He was also targeted by some retired senior army officers on different TV talk shows.

Lieutenant General (Retired) Abdul Qayyum and Major General (Retired) Ijaz Awan questioned the motive behind releasing the book on internet.

Durrani was apparently summoned after ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif demanded an urgent meeting of the high-powered National Security Committee (NSC) to discuss a recent book co-authored by a former spy chiefs of Pakistan and India.

Also, former chairman Senate Raza Rabbani and prominent leader of Pakistan People's Party criticised the joint book by rival spy chiefs and said if it was written by a civilian, he would have been branded as traitor.