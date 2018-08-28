Pakistan Army chief Qamar Bajwa meets Imran Khan for first time as PM to discuss security situation

Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday had the first formal meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the security situation in the country as well as the efforts to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the region.

Bajwa congratulated Khan on assuming the top ministerial job during their meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, according to a statement issued.

Khan and the army chief discussed the country's security situation in what was their first meeting since Khan was sworn-in as the 22nd premier of Pakistan on 18 August.

The two leaders vowed to maintain their efforts to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the region, the statement said.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the 25 July general election amidst the perception that the Pakistan Army, a major player in Pakistan's politics, has thrown its weight behind his party.

The powerful military has ruled coup-prone Pakistan for nearly half of the country's history since independence in 1947.

Khan and Bajwa had held their first meeting in 2017 when the cricketer-turned-politician congratulated the latter over his promotion and appointment as army chief, Dawn News reported.