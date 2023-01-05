Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir visits Saudi Arabia defence minister, discusses military cooperation

Riyadh: Newly-installed Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir Saudi Arabia’s defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh, his first trip abroad since taking over the hot seat.

According to a report by the Saudi Press Agency, General Asim Munir and Khalid bin Salman discussed bilateral relations apart from means to improve defence and military cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

“Pleased to meet H.E General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff. We emphasized the strategic partnership between our brotherly countries, reviewed the bilateral military and defense relations, and discussed ways of strengthening our cooperation,” Prince Khalid posted on his Twitter account after the meeting.

The Saudi prince also congratulated General Munir on being appointed as Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army.

The meeting was also attended by several military and civil officials from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.