Pakistan: Anti-graft watchdog expedites £190m scam probe against 22 ex-cabinet members

Amid Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government’s actions against the Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the National Accountability Bureau has accelerated the investigation against 22 former federal ministers in connection with the £190 million settlement case linked with the transfer of money from Britain’s National Crime Agency’s (NCA) account, according to local media reports.

In a letter to provincial excise departments, NAB has sought records of vehicles, properties, and bank accounts held by the former cabinet members, including members of political parties other than PTI, Geo News reported.

Among the former ministers are Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Murad Saeed, Pervez Khattak, Zubaida Jalal, Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mehmood, Shireen Mazari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Ali Amin Gandapur, Farogh Naseem, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Asad Umar, Omer Ayub, Fawad Chaudhary, Mehboob Sultan, Faisal Vawda, Ali Zaidi, Azam Swati, Sheikh Rashid, Zaheeruddin Babar Awan, and others, the report said.

Besides this, NAB has also sought details of certified documents of vehicles purchased or sold by the ex-ministers between January 2018 and 2023.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were summoned on June 7 in relation to the same probe.

(With inputs from agencies)

