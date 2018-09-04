Pakistan airport security staffer penalised for lip-synching to Indian song while wearing flag on official uniform

Lahore: Pakistan's Airport Security Force on Monday penalised its young female staffer for lip-synching to an Indian song while wearing a cap with the country's flag on it.

The video of the song had gone viral on social networking platforms, prompting the authorities to order a probe into the matter.

The Airport Security Force (ASF) has withheld increments and perks for two years of the 25-year-old female staffer's service for violating the code of conduct.

The officials also warned her of strict action if she is found involved in any other violation in the future. The ASF administration has also warned its staff not to indulge in any controversial activity on social media.

The authorities took action after the electronic media ran the video, criticising her for lip-synching to an Indian song while wearing the cap with Pakistani flag on it. The staffer has been working at the Sialkot airport, some 100 kilometres from Lahore, for the last two years.

Last month, a video of a Polish girl dancing on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane to celebrate the country's Independence Day went viral. Draped in the Pakistani flag, Eva zu Beck did her own rendition of the popular Kiki challenge. The country's anti-graft body National Accountability Bureau has launched investigation into the matter.