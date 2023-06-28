Pakistan: 9 family members shot dead at home by unknown gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Nine members of a family were killed by unknown gunmen who opened indiscriminate fire after barging into their house in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Batkhela tehsil of Malakand district. Among those dead included three women and six men.

After receiving the information, the local Levies force reached the crime scene and shifted the dead bodies to Batkhela Hospital for postmortem.

While the reason behind the killings has not been ascertained yet, an investigation into the case has been started, according to the police.

(With inputs from PTI)

