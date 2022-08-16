Pakistan: 60% minor rape victims preyed upon by fathers, cousins; boys abused more in 6-15 age group, say studies

Inter- and intra-familial sexual abuse, perpetrated most commonly against very young children, particularly minor girls, under the age of 16, by someone who holds a position of authority and is trusted by the child is called ‘incestuous rape’

New Delhi: In 2007, somewhere in Pakistan, Tahira, a victim of incest, was referred to a non-profit ‘War Against Rape’ (WAR). She had been suffering sexual exploitation by her father since her pre-teens. At the time the case was taken up by WAR she was a graduation student at a local university.

Her father was a retired military officer, ‘a jealous boyfriend’ rather, who kept her on a tight leash, not even allowed to have a longish conversation on the phone.

Tahira confided in her mother about the rape and abuse several times, but to no avail. Tahira said her father was a heart patient and that she loved too, but was no longer ready to tolerate the abuse. She was afraid he would die of grief if she left.

Tahira did not press charges. The father feigned repentance and Tahira eventually went back to her parents, succumbing to emotional blackmail.

Cruelty in numbers

The is not an isolated incident in Pakistan. In Pakistan, nearly 60% minors, both girls and boys, who suffer sexual abuse are victims of incest—sexually exploited by either acquaintances or family members.

According to ‘Cruel Numbers 2021’ report by NGO ‘Sahil’, in the year 2021, a total of 3852 cases of child abuse were reported in newspapers. These cases included reported cases of child sexual abuse (CSA), abduction, missing children and child marriages.

But, of the total 3852 cases child sexual abuse (CSA) accounted for 2275, both genders equally at the receiving end.

As per Sahil’s report, year-on-year basis there was over 30% jump in the number of cases compared to 2020.

While both minor girls and boys were abused—of the total reported cases 54% victims were girls and 46% boys—in the age group of 6-15 years, more boys than girls were victims.

Kinds of incestuous rapes in Pakistan



According to studies WAR, sexual violence against women and children in Pakistan has reached epidemic proportions in recent years.

“A large portion of these unreported cases comprise inter- and intra-familial sexual abuse, perpetrated most commonly against very young children, particularly minor girls, i.e. under the age of 16, and by someone who holds a position of authority and is trusted by the child. These kinds of cases are called ‘incestuous sexual abuse’, ‘incestuous rape’ or simply ‘incest’,” WAR report asserted.

The report shockingly claims further that the most commonly reported abuse cases are incest cases reported between fathers and daughters (as well as step-father and step-daughter). Often the abuse in these situations starts as early as when the child is a few months old, and carries on for many years. In such situations, the child grows up believing that the actions of the abuser are a normal part of the relationship.

It further explains other kinds of abuse cases that include brother and sister incest, by extended family members (grandfathers and uncles, maternal and paternal) who live in the same household or have unrestricted access to survivors.

The NGO also claims, “Sexual violence against women and children is a severely underreported matter in Pakistan”. So much so, that between 60 to 70 percent cases are never reported anywhere and constitute the larger ‘hidden numbers’ that keep society from seeing the severity of the problem.

The perpetrator in such cases usually has easy access to the child or young adult due to family relations. Sexual abuse in this setting are typified by underreporting, either because the child does not or cannot disclose abuse to an adult who can take action to prevent or stop the abuse.