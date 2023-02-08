Pakistan: 12 TTP terrorists killed, Afghan currency confiscated
After receiving information regarding the terrorists’ presence in Lakki Marwat, ISPR said an operation was conducted. When the terrorists tried to flee the area in a vehicle, the security officials killed them
Islamabad: Security forces in Pakistan on Wednesday killed 12 terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat region of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) informed.
When the terrorists tried to flee the area in a vehicle, the security officials killed them, ARY News reported.
In the encounter, 12 terrorists were killed, while weapons and Afghan currency were confiscated from their custody, the agency stated.
Tribal leaders in the region have hailed the action of the security forces for eliminating the terrorists from the area.
In January, armed terrorists tried to attack a police station in the Lakki Marwat district. Back then, police said all officials at the Wargara police station were safe in the terrorist attack. The terrorists managed to escape from the scene.
