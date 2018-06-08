You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Pak authorities suspend Pervez Musharraf's national identity card and passport, in connection with treason charges against him

World PTI Jun 08, 2018 11:58:24 IST

Islamabad: Pakistani authorities have suspended the national identity card and passport of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf on orders by a special court hearing a treason case against him, acccording to a media report.

File image of former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf. Getty Images

File image of former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf. Getty Images

Musharraf, 74, was indicted in March, 2014 on treason charges for imposing emergency in 2007 which led to the confinement of a number of superior court judges in their houses and sacking of over 100 judges.

On 18 March, 2016, the former president travelled to Dubai for medical treatment.

A few months later, the special court had declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his no-show in the case.

The court in March ordered the federal government to suspend his Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) and passport.

The Express Tribune reported that the National Registration and Database Authority (NADRA) suspended Musharraf's CNIC which resulted in the default suspension of his passport.

It further reported that after his passport was blocked, Musharraf would not be able to travel in any country and even his stay in Dubai would be illegal.

Sources said that now he can either seek political asylum or have special documents arranged if he desires to return to Pakistan.

The special court in its order of March had stated that the ministry of interior and all other departments, divisions and agencies of the government of Pakistan must take positive steps to ensure his arrest.

Complying with these orders, the Minister of Interior by the end of May had asked the NADRA to suspend the CNIC of the former military ruler.

However, the media department of the NADRA, its spokesperson, and Chairman Usman Mobin were unavailable for comment on the development.

A conviction for high treason carries the death penalty or life imprisonment.

Musharraf ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008.

He is wanted in Pakistan in several criminal cases including in the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 11:58 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores