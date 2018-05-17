You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Oxfam boss hit by Haiti scandal to stand down

World Reuters May 17, 2018 00:07:28 IST

Oxfam boss hit by Haiti scandal to stand down

LONDON (Reuters) - Oxfam Great Britain chief executive Mark Goldring, who was criticised for his handling of a scandal over the use of prostitutes in Haiti by Oxfam staff, will stand down at the end of the year, the organisation said on Wednesday.

"Following the very public exposure of Oxfam’s past failings, we have redoubled our efforts to ensure that Oxfam is a safe and respectful place for all who have contact with us," Goldring said in a statement.

"We are now laying strong foundations for recovery. I am personally totally committed to seeing this phase through."

Oxfam launched investigations into nearly 30 cases of misconduct reported after the Haiti scandal broke in February.

But Goldring was forced to apologise for saying that the wave of condemnation of the organisation was disproportionate because it had not "murdered babies in their cots."

In its statement on Wednesday, Oxfam said Goldring, who has been CEO since 2013, oversaw the biggest annual humanitarian response in its history in 2016, covering the refugee crisis as well as conflicts from Yemen and Syria to South Sudan.

He also ensured Oxfam improved its safeguarding practices after the sexual abuse case by staff in Haiti in 2011, shortly after a devastating earthquake in the country, Oxfam said.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 17, 2018 00:07 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores