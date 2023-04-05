Over 350 arrested after clashes erupt in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque

Jerusalem: More than 350 people have been arrested for violently barricading themselves inside Al-Aqsa mosque, which is Islam’s third holiest site. Clashes were reported on Wednesday at the mosque in the Old City of annexed east Jerusalem.

In a statement, police said they had “arrested and removed over 350 individuals that violently barricaded” themselves inside the mosque.

Al-Aqsa mosque clash: Who have been arrested?

Police informed those arrested included “masked individuals, stone and firework hurlers/throwers, and individuals suspected of desecrating the mosque.”

Why people barricaded themselves in Al-Aqsa mosque

It all started late on Tuesday when Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, called on West Bank Palestinians “to go en masse to the Al-Aqsa mosque to defend it”.

Rockets were fired overnight from Gaza into Israel, prompting retaliatory Israeli air strikes.

Protesters burnt tyres on Gaza’s streets and chanted: “We swear to defend and protect the Al-Aqsa mosque.”

Built on top of what Jews call the Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest site, Al-Aqsa mosque has been a frequent flashpoint, particularly during Ramzan. Notable, clashes in the mosque in May 2021 set off the latest Gaza war that raged for 11 days.

Al-Aqsa clash

Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside Al-Aqsa mosque early on Wednesday, sparking an exchange of rockets and air strikes.

Clad in riot gear, armed police stormed the mosque’s prayer hall before dawn, with the goal of dislodging “law-breaking youths and masked agitators” who had barricaded themselves inside following evening prayers.

Police video showed rocks were hurled on the officers. The arrests drew threats from Palestinian groups and wide condemnation from Muslim countries.

Calm had returned to the mosque compound by late Wednesday morning, when Israeli police escorted a small group of Jewish visitors through the site.

Eye-witness account

Abdel Karim Ikraiem, a 74-year-old eye witness, charged that police, armed with batons, tear gas grenades and smoke bombs, burst into the mosque “by force” and “beat the women and men” worshipping there.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir later offered his “complete backing” to police and their “swift and determined” actions.

Israeli Police action

In the statement police said: “After many and prolonged attempts to get them out by talking to no avail, police forces were forced to enter the compound in order to get them out with the intentions to allow the Fajr (dawn) prayer and to prevent a violent disturbance.”

“When the police entered, stones were thrown at them and fireworks were fired from inside the mosque by a large group of agitators,” police said, adding that one officer was injured in the leg by a stone.

Police “detained the rioters”, who had “caused damage to the mosque and desecrated it”.

Within hours, at least nine rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, the army said, adding that five were intercepted by air defences, and four struck uninhabited areas.

“In response” Israeli fighter jets struck two suspected Hamas weapons manufacturing sites in the Gaza Strip, the army said.

1/9 The Israel Police arrested and removed over 350 individuals that violently barricaded themselves in the Temple Mount, including masked individuals, stone and firework hurlers/throwers, and individuals suspected of desecrating the mosque pic.twitter.com/XT6sXHNBVt — Israel Police (@israelpolice) April 5, 2023

The air strikes were followed by new rocket fire from Gaza, and at around 6:15 am (0415 GMT), Israeli jets carried out fresh strikes, AFP journalists reported.

No casualties were reported in the first salvo of strikes.

Jordan, which administers the mosque, condemned its "storming", and called on Israeli forces to leave the compound immediately.

Saudi Arabia expressed its "categorical rejection" of actions that contradict "international principles and norms in respect of religious sanctities".

Egypt, which has frequently mediated in the conflict, said it "holds Israel, the occupying power, responsible for this dangerous escalation which could undermine the truce efforts in which Egypt is engaged with its regional and international partners".

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has descended into intensifying violence since the most right-wing government in Israel's history took office in late December under veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

With inputs from AFP

