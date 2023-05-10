Oppo’s Europe Ban: Oppo, OnePlus may pull out of France, likely to exit European market completely

Oppo, a major smartphone producer based in China, is renowned worldwide. It has a strong presence in various countries and endeavours to expand its market share. However, recent reports have surfaced, casting doubt on this perception.

It seems that Oppo and OnePlus, both subsidiaries of the BBK Group, are making arrangements to exit the European market. Their initial target for discontinuing operations is France.

In 2022, Oppo faced a legal dispute with Nokia over a few patents and licensing deals, which led to the removal of Oppo and OnePlus phones from the German market. In March of this year, a report emerged stating that Oppo, along with its sibling company OnePlus, would be exiting several significant markets, including France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK.

Also read: Germany bans OPPO and OnePlus smartphone sales, other EU countries might follow suit

Both Oppo and OnePlus have denied the accuracy of that report. Nevertheless, there could potentially be challenges on the horizon that might affect their operations.

Frandroid, a French media outlet focusing on tech, conducted interviews with multiple employees in France to investigate the situation. One of the employees worked for Atmospheres, a contractor responsible for handling phone sales for Oppo. According to this individual, the service contract between Atmospheres and Oppo is set to expire on June 30.

A former sales manager at Oppo revealed that employees were informed that the upcoming Find X and Reno series would not be launched in France. Initially, the Find N2 Flip was planned to be sold in retail stores, but plans were altered, and it will now be exclusively available for purchase online. Sales personnel allegedly received instructions to dismantle Oppo displays and cease selling the products even before the June 30 deadline.

Other employees have verified the companies’ cost-cutting measures, and another concerning detail comes from their advertising activities.

In France, as in other parts of the world, building brand awareness through advertising is crucial. However, Oppo has recently halted its commercial operations, which it had actively pursued for a considerable period of time.

There have been claims that the company is focusing on depleting its inventory in French stores and not restocking items that have been sold.

Also read: After successfully suing Oppo & OnePlus in Germany, Nokia is now going after them in other markets

An employee shared their perspective on the situation, stating, “We understood that they were leaving because we were no longer receiving training on new products. We witnessed the release of the Find X in China, but it never arrived in France. The Reno 8 series was introduced, but it won’t be available in France either. When the Find N2 Flip was launched, we were initially informed about its availability in physical stores, but ultimately, it was only sold on the website.”

The majority of Oppo’s sales workforce was employed by a subcontractor called Atmosphères, which specializes in this industry. Atmosphères placed all external collaborators working for Oppo, including store employees, regional managers, brand ambassadors, and trainers, on partial unemployment.

The contract between Atmosphères and Oppo, critical for the Chinese tech giant’s operations in the country, was due to expire on June 30th, and it was anticipated that it would be renewed.

However, contrary to the expected renewal, the general manager of Atmosphères, Arnaud Dutin, announced the termination of the collaboration.

Philippe, one of the employees, shared that Dutin informed them to “stop everything for Oppo.” When they mentioned that they still had ongoing tasks, Dutin responded with, “We’re not doing anything anymore.”

Based on the information provided, it is plausible that Oppo may pull out of France. While no official statement has been released by the company yet, the reported actions suggest that it could be a possibility. As stated Oppo has already halted its operations in Germany due to a legal dispute with Nokia, which when combined with the recent developments in France, may indicate a potential closure of Oppo’s operations in Europe.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.