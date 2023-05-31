Operation to recover 1.1 million barrels of oil from Safer oil tanker off Yemen's coast set to begin, says UN

The United Nations said Tuesday that operations to recover 1.1 million barrels of oil from a rotting tanker stranded off Yemen’s coast will begin shortly after a technical support ship arrived on the scene.

For years, United Nations authorities have warned that the Safer tanker might leak four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez catastrophe off the coast of Alaska.

The Ndeavor tanker, accompanied by a technical team from Boskalis/SMIT, has arrived at the Safer tanker off the coast of Yemen’s Ras Isa, according to UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen David Gressley, who is on board the Ndeavor.

The conflict in Yemen forced the Safer’s repair activities to be halted in 2015. The United Nations has warned that its structural integrity has deteriorated dramatically and that it is on the verge of bursting.

The United Nations began a fundraising effort, including a crowdsourcing campaign, to gather the $129 million required to transfer the oil from the Safer to a new tanker, the Nautica, which set sail from China in early April.

The United Nations has stated that the recovery operation cannot be funded by the sale of the oil since it is unclear who owns it.

“Work at sea will start very soon. Additional funding is still important to finish the process,” the U.N said on its Yemen Twitter account.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Iran-aligned Houthi group ousted the government from the capital Sanaa in late 2014. A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in 2015 aiming to restore the government.

Peace initiatives have seen increased momentum since Riyadh and Tehran in March agreed to restore diplomatic ties severed in 2016.

